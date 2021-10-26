First Bancorp Reports Third Quarter Results

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, announced today net income of $27.6 million, or $0.97 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of 19.8% on a per share basis, compared to $23.3 million, or $0.81 per diluted common share, recorded in the third quarter of 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded net income of $85.1 million, or $2.99 per diluted common share, compared to $57.8 million, or $1.99 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of 50.3%. The higher earnings for both periods in 2021 were primarily driven by lower credit costs compared to 2020.

The Company experienced significant loan and deposit growth during the third quarter of 2021. Loan growth, exclusive of lower PPP balances, amounted to $176 million, an annualized growth rate of 14.6%. Deposit growth for the third quarter of 2021 was $261 million, an annualized growth rate of 14.5%.

On October 15, 2021, the Company acquired Select Bancorp, Inc. ("Select"), the parent company of Select Bank & Trust Company ("Select Bank"), headquartered in Dunn, North Carolina, which operated through 22 branches in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. As of the acquisition date, Select had total assets of approximately $1.8 billion, including $1.3 billion in loans and $1.6 billion in deposits. The financial position and earnings related to this acquisition will be included for the first time in the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $58.6 million, a 7.0% increase from the $54.7 million recorded in the third quarter of 2020. Net interest income for the first nine months of 2021 was $172.6 million, a 6.4% increase from the $162.1 million recorded in the comparable period of 2020. The increases in net interest income for the periods presented were primarily due to higher levels of interest-earning assets and higher amortization of PPP loan fees, the effects of which were partially offset by lower net interest margins.

The Company's net interest margin (a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets) for the third quarter of 2021 was 3.03%, which was 45 basis points lower than the 3.48% realized in the third quarter of 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company's net interest margin was 3.17% compared to 3.63% for the same period of 2020. The declines in 2021 were primarily due to the impact of lower interest rates and the lower incremental reinvestment rates realized from funds provided by the Company's high deposit growth.

Driven by high deposit growth, average interest-earning assets increased by 22.4% in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the first nine months of 2020. The funds provided by the in-flow of deposits were used primarily either to purchase investment securities or were held in the Company's account at the Federal Reserve Bank, each of which increased net interest income but negatively impacted the Company's net interest margin. Additionally, in March 2020, the Federal Reserve decreased interest rates by 150 basis points, which negatively impacted the Company's net interest margin beginning in the second quarter of 2020.

In the first nine months of 2021, the Company processed $286 million in PPP loan forgiveness payments, out of a total of $353 million in PPP loans originated in 2020 and 2021, which resulted in $67 million in remaining PPP loans at September 30, 2021. Including accelerated amortization arising from forgiveness, the Company recorded $2.1 million in PPP fees in third quarter of 2021 compared to $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded $7.8 million in PPP fees compared to $2.4 million for the same period of 2020. At September 30, 2021, the Company has $4.3 million in remaining deferred PPP loan fees.

The Company recorded loan discount accretion of $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, loan discount accretion amounted to $6.2 million and $4.8 million, respectively, with the 2021 increase being due to payoffs received on several former loss share loans in the second quarter of 2021, which resulted in $2.3 million of discount accretion. Loan discount accretion had a 6 basis point impact on the net interest margin in the third quarter of 2021 compared to a 10 basis point impact in the third quarter of 2020. For the first nine months of 2021 and 2020, loan discount accretion had a 11 basis point impact and a 10 basis point impact, respectively, on the net interest margin.

Allowance for Loan Losses, Provisions for Loan Losses and Unfunded Commitments, and Asset Quality

On January 1, 2021, the Company adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) methodology for estimating credit losses, which resulted in an adoption-date increase of $14.6 million in the Company's allowance for loan losses and an increase of $7.5 million in the Company's allowance for unfunded commitments. The tax-effected impact of those two items amounted to $17.1 million and was recorded as an adjustment to the Company's retained earnings as of January 1, 2021.

The Company recorded a negative provision for loan losses of $1.4 million (reduction of the allowance for loan losses) for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to provisions for loan losses of $6.1 million and $31.0 million in the comparable periods of 2020, respectively. The high provisions in 2020 were primarily related to estimated incurred losses associated with the pandemic that was emerging at the time. Under the CECL methodology for providing for loan losses, the Company reversed $1.4 million in provision for loan losses during the third quarter of 2021 due to improving asset quality and improving economic forecasts.

During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, using the CECL methodology, the Company recorded a $1.0 million and $3.0 million in provision for unfunded commitments, respectively. The provisions for 2021 were recorded primarily due to increases in construction and land development loan commitments during the second and third quarters of 2021 that had not been funded as of quarter end. The Company's allowance for unfunded commitments at September 30, 2021 amounted to $11.1 million and is recorded within the line item "Other liabilities".

Annualized net loan charge-offs to average loans amounted to 0.00% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to annualized net recoveries to average loans of 0.06% in the third quarter of 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, annualized net charge-offs to average loans amounted to 0.05% compared to 0.09% for the same period of 2020.

Total nonperforming assets amounted to $41 million at September 30, 2021, or 0.48% of total assets, compared to $44 million, or 0.63% of total assets, at September 30, 2020.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 was $16.5 million, a 23.0% decrease from the $21.5 million recorded for the third quarter of 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, total noninterest income was $58.9 million and $61.4 million, respectively, a decline of 4.6%. These declines were the result of a variety of factors.

Service charges on deposit accounts amounted to $3.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, a 25.0% increase from the $2.6 million recorded in the third quarter of 2020, with the third quarter of 2020 having declined significantly from historical levels at the onset of the pandemic. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, service charges on deposit accounts amounted to $8.8 million and $8.2 million, respectively, an increase of 7.0%.

Other service charges, commissions and fees amounted to $6.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 4.4% from the $6.2 million for the third quarter of 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, other service charges, commissions and fees amounted to $18.5 million and $14.9 million, respectively, an increase of 24.2%. The increases were primarily due to higher bankcard revenue which totaled $13.4 million and $10.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The number of credit and debit card transactions have increased significantly since the onset of the pandemic. In connection with the Company's expectation that it will exceed $10 billion in total assets at December 31, 2021, it is expected that bankcard revenue will be impacted by the Durbin Amendment to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 limit on debit card interchange fees by approximately $8.5-$9.0 million on an annual basis beginning July 1, 2022.

Fees from presold mortgages amounted to $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 56.9%, compared to $4.9 million in the third quarter of 2020. For the first nine months of 2021 and 2020, fees from presold mortgages amounted to $8.9 million and $9.7 million, respectively, a decline of 8.3%. Mortgage loan volumes increased significantly beginning in the second quarter of 2020 at the onset of the pandemic primarily due to declines in interest rates. Beginning in the second quarter of 2021, mortgage loan volumes declined due to increases in mortgage interest rates.

Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products amounted to $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. For the first nine months of 2021 and 2020, commissions from sales of insurance and financial products amounted to $5.9 million and $6.5 million, respectively. The declines in 2021 are due to the sale of the Company's property and casualty insurance agency subsidiary on June 30, 2021.

SBA consulting fees amounted to $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $2.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, SBA consulting fees amounted to $6.1 million and $6.7 million, respectively. In the second quarter of 2020, the Company's SBA subsidiary, SBA Complete, began earning origination and servicing fees related to assisting client banks with PPP loans. The fees associated with that PPP loan assistance declined significantly in the third quarter of 2021, as the client banks' PPP loans were forgiven.

SBA loan sale gains amounted to $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2020. For the first nine months of 2021 and 2020, SBA loan sale gains amounted to $7.0 million and $5.5 million, respectively. The periods in 2021 were favorably impacted by the SBA increasing the marketable, guaranteed percentage on most loans from 75% to 90% as part of the economic relief package.

During the second quarter of 2020, the Company realized securities gains of $8.0 million, whereas there were no securities sales during the first nine months of 2021.

Other gains (losses) amounted to a gain of $1.5 million in the first nine months of 2021, primarily due to a $1.7 million gain recorded in the second quarter of 2021 related to the sale of the Company's insurance subsidiary.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses amounted to $40.8 million and $40.4 million in the third quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively, an increase of 0.9%. Noninterest expenses amounted to $121.9 million and $119.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, an increase of 2.1%. Impacting these comparisons are the Company's acquisition of a business financing subsidiary on September 1, 2020, which has a current annual expense base of approximately $1.4 million and the sale of the Company's insurance subsidiary on June 30, 2021, which had an expense base of approximately $4.7 million.

Merger expenses amounted to $0.3 million and $0.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to none in 2020. On June 1, 2021, the Company announced an acquisition agreement with Select and the Company completed the acquisition on October 15, 2021.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rates were 20.1% and 21.4% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and 20.9% and 20.8% for the nine months September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Capital

Total assets at September 30, 2021 amounted to $8.5 billion, a 20.2% increase from a year earlier. The growth was driven by a significant increase in deposits.

Total loans amounted to $4.9 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of $56 million, or 1.2% from September 30, 2020. Loan growth for the third quarter of 2021, exclusive of PPP loans, amounted to $176 million, an annualized growth rate of 14.6%. Loan growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, exclusive of PPP loans, was $312 million, an annualized growth rate of 8.8%. A combination of low interest rates and economic recovery from the pandemic contributed to the Company's 2021 loan growth.

Total deposits amounted to $7.4 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of $1.4 billion, or 22.6%, from September 30, 2020. Deposit growth during the third quarter of 2021 totaled $261 million, an annualized growth rate of 14.5%. Deposit growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 amounted to $1.2 billion, an annualized growth rate of 24.7%. The high deposit growth is believed to be due to a combination of stimulus funds and changes in customer behaviors during the pandemic, as well as ongoing growth initiatives by the Company.

The Company has deployed excess liquidity into investment securities, which amounted to $2.7 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of $1.4 billion, or 109.0%, compared to a year earlier.

The Company remains well-capitalized by all regulatory standards, with an estimated Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio at September 30, 2021 of 14.96% compared to 15.01% reported at September 30, 2020. The Company's tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.34% at September 30, 2021, a decrease of 84 basis points from a year earlier, with the decline being impacted by the high balance sheet growth experienced.

Comments of the CEO and Other Business Matters

Richard H. Moore, CEO of First Bancorp, commented, "I am pleased to report another quarter of strong earnings and growth. We continue to see positive results from our strategic initiatives. With the recently completed acquisition of Select Bancorp, First Bank has solidified our position as the leading community bank in the Carolinas." Mr. Moore continued, "We welcome our new associates, shareholders, and customers of Select Bank, and thank you for the privilege to serve you."

The following is additional discussion of business development and other matters affecting the Company during the third quarter of 2021:

On September 15, 2021 , the Company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share payable on October 25, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2021 . This dividend rate represents an 11.1% increase over the dividend rate declared in the third quarter of 2020.





On October 15, 2021 , the Company acquired Select, the parent company of Select Bank, headquartered in Dunn, North Carolina , which operated through 22 branches in North Carolina , South Carolina , and Virginia . As of the acquisition date, Select had total assets of $1.8 billion , including $1.3 billion in loans and $1.6 billion in deposits. The conversion of Select Bank's computer systems to First Bank's systems is scheduled to occur in March 2022 . Until that time, Select Bank branches will continue to operate under their current name.

First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets exceeding $10 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 122 branches in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders - for more information on First Bank's SBA lending capabilities, please visit www.firstbanksba.com. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."

Please visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other words or phrases concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. Factors that could influence the accuracy of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial success or changing strategies of the Company's customers, the Company's level of success in integrating acquisitions, actions of government regulators, the level of market interest rates, and general economic conditions. For additional information about the factors that could affect the matters discussed in this paragraph, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. The Company is also not responsible for changes made to this press release by wire services, internet services or other media.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary - Page 1



Three Months Ended September 30, Percent ($ in thousands except per share data - unaudited) 2021

2020 Change INCOME STATEMENT







Interest income







Interest and fees on loans $ 50,957



52,739



Interest on investment securities 9,069



5,147



Other interest income 528



802



Total interest income 60,554



58,688

3.2% Interest expense







Interest on deposits 1,626



3,533



Interest on borrowings 375



422



Total interest expense 2,001



3,955

(49.4)% Net interest income 58,553



54,733

7.0% Provision (reversal) for loan losses (1,400)



6,120

n/m Provision for unfunded commitments 1,049



—

n/m Total provisions for credit losses (351)



6,120

n/m Net interest income after provisions for credit losses 58,904



48,613

21.2% Noninterest income







Service charges on deposit accounts 3,209



2,567



Other service charges, commissions, and fees 6,464



6,190



Fees from presold mortgage loans 2,096



4,864



Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products 1,198



2,357



SBA consulting fees 1,128



1,956



SBA loan sale gains 1,655



2,929



Bank-owned life insurance income 711



633



Securities gains (losses), net —



—



Other gains (losses), net 50



(44)



Total noninterest income 16,511



21,452

(23.0)% Noninterest expenses







Salaries expense 20,651



22,127



Employee benefit expense 4,447



3,918



Occupancy and equipment related expense 3,743



3,905



Merger and acquisition expenses 254



—



Intangibles amortization expense 695



928



Foreclosed property losses (gains), net 23



90



Other operating expenses 11,004



9,471



Total noninterest expenses 40,817



40,439

0.9% Income before income taxes 34,598



29,626

16.8% Income tax expense 6,955



6,329

9.9% Net income $ 27,643



23,297

18.7%









Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.97



0.81

19.8%









ADDITIONAL INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION







Net interest income, as reported $ 58,553



54,733



Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 576



347



Net interest income, tax-equivalent $ 59,129



55,080

7.4%























(1) This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.



n/m - not meaningful

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary - Page 2



Nine Months Ended September 30, Percent ($ in thousands except per share data - unaudited) 2021

2020 Change INCOME STATEMENT







Interest income







Interest and fees on loans $ 154,325



160,000



Interest on investment securities 23,568



15,673



Other interest income 1,809



2,688



Total interest income 179,702



178,361

0.8% Interest expense







Interest on deposits 6,013



13,380



Interest on borrowings 1,139



2,865



Total interest expense 7,152



16,245

(56.0)% Net interest income 172,550



162,116

6.4% Provision (reversal) for loan losses (1,400)



31,008

n/m Provision for unfunded commitments 2,988



—

n/m Total provisions for credit losses 1,588



31,008

(94.9)% Net interest income after provisions for credit losses 170,962



131,108

30.4% Noninterest income







Service charges on deposit accounts 8,766



8,193



Other service charges, commissions, and fees 18,482



14,883



Fees from presold mortgage loans 8,914



9,725



Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products 5,854



6,515



SBA consulting fees 6,079



6,722



SBA loan sale gains 6,981



5,541



Bank-owned life insurance income 1,945



1,904



Securities gains (losses), net —



8,024



Other gains (losses), net 1,533



(157)



Total noninterest income 58,554



61,350

(4.6)% Noninterest expenses







Salaries expense 61,969



62,843



Employee benefit expense 13,105



12,312



Occupancy and equipment related expense 11,413



11,752



Merger and acquisition expenses 665



—



Intangibles amortization expense 2,437



2,961



Foreclosed property losses (gains), net 7



284



Other operating expenses 32,271



29,264



Total noninterest expenses 121,867



119,416

2.1% Income before income taxes 107,649



73,042

47.4% Income tax expense 22,527



15,213

48.1% Net income $ 85,122



57,829

47.2%









Earnings per common share - diluted $ 2.99



1.99

50.3%









ADDITIONAL INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION







Net interest income, as reported $ 172,550



162,116



Tax-equivalent adjustment (1) 1,536



1,011



Net interest income, tax-equivalent $ 174,086



163,127

6.7%



























(1) This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.



n/m - not meaningful

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary - Page 3



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Return on average assets (1) 1.32 % 1.34 % 1.44 % 1.17 % Return on average common equity (2) 11.93 % 10.55 % 12.65 % 8.88 % Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (3) 3.03 % 3.48 % 3.17 % 3.63 % Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans 0.00 % (0.06) % 0.05 % 0.09 %









COMMON SHARE DATA







Cash dividends declared - common $ 0.20

0.18

0.60

0.54

Stated book value - common 32.59

30.70

32.59

30.70

Tangible book value - common (non-GAAP) 24.11

21.80

24.11

21.80

Common shares outstanding at end of period 28,524,480

28,687,832

28,524,480

28,687,832

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 28,515,328

28,940,018

28,514,405

29,102,523











CAPITAL RATIOS







Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.34 % 9.18 % 8.34 % 9.18 % Common equity tier I capital ratio - estimated 12.75 % 12.89 % 12.75 % 12.89 % Tier I leverage ratio - estimated 9.30 % 10.13 % 9.30 % 10.13 % Tier I risk-based capital ratio - estimated 13.71 % 13.98 % 13.71 % 13.98 % Total risk-based capital ratio - estimated 14.96 % 15.01 % 14.96 % 15.01 %









AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in thousands)







Total assets $ 8,319,327

6,904,112

7,922,917

6,605,648

Loans 4,820,007

4,785,848

4,728,258

4,679,479

Earning assets 7,735,613

6,294,556

7,343,279

5,998,532

Deposits 7,280,275

5,882,792

6,904,437

5,446,727

Interest-bearing liabilities 4,612,282

3,878,783

4,431,355

3,834,879

Shareholders' equity 918,986

878,325

899,461

869,570

















(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average assets. (2) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average common equity. (3) See note 1 on the first page of the Financial Summary for discussion of tax-equivalent adjustments.

TREND INFORMATION

($ in thousands except per share data) For the Three Months Ended INCOME STATEMENT Sept. 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020











Net interest income - tax-equivalent (1) $ 59,129

59,276

55,681

56,463

55,080

Taxable equivalent adjustment (1) 576

517

443

457

347

Net interest income 58,553

58,759

55,238

56,006

54,733

Provision (reversal) for loan losses (1,400)

—

—

4,031

6,120

Provision for unfunded commitments 1,049

1,939

—

—

—

Noninterest income 16,511

21,374

20,669

19,996

21,452

Noninterest expense 40,817

40,985

40,065

41,882

40,439

Income before income taxes 34,598

37,209

35,842

30,089

29,626

Income tax expense 6,955

7,924

7,648

6,441

6,329

Net income 27,643

29,285

28,194

23,648

23,297













Earnings per common share - diluted 0.97

1.03

0.99

0.83

0.81













Cash dividends declared per share 0.20

0.20

0.20

0.18

0.18







(1) See note 1 on the first page of this Financial Summary for discussion of tax-equivalent adjustments.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary - Page 4

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ($ in thousands - unaudited)



















At Sept. 30, 2021

At June 30, 2021

At Dec. 31, 2020

At Sept. 30, 2020

One Year Change Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 80,090



83,851



93,724



92,465



(13.4) % Interest-bearing deposits with banks 314,103



391,375



273,566



304,731



3.1 % Total cash and cash equivalents 394,193



475,226



367,290



397,196



(0.8) %



















Investment securities 2,672,968



2,406,881



1,620,683



1,278,906



109.0 % Presold mortgages 16,746



13,762



42,271



34,028



(50.8) % SBA loans held for sale 1,518



5,480



6,077



15,012



(89.9) %



















Total loans 4,869,841



4,782,064



4,731,315



4,813,736



1.2 % Allowance for loan losses (63,628)



(65,022)



(52,388)



(49,226)



29.3 % Net loans 4,806,213



4,717,042



4,678,927



4,764,510



0.9 %



















Premises and equipment 124,391



123,395



120,502



118,568



4.9 % Operating right-of-use lease assets 16,900



16,432



17,514



18,400



(8.2) % Intangible assets 242,079



242,968



254,638



255,489



(5.2) % Foreclosed real estate 1,819



826



2,424



2,741



(33.6) % Bank-owned life insurance 133,919



108,209



106,974



106,345



25.9 % Other assets 78,620



90,361



72,451



73,073



7.6 % Total assets $ 8,489,366



8,200,582



7,289,751



7,064,268



20.2 %



















Liabilities

















Deposits:

















Noninterest-bearing checking accounts $ 2,765,360



2,651,143



2,210,012



2,121,354



30.4 % Interest-bearing checking accounts 1,446,259



1,378,865



1,172,022



1,102,343



31.2 % Money market accounts 1,899,172



1,820,475



1,581,364



1,524,710



24.6 % Savings accounts 626,616



593,629



519,266



492,946



27.1 % Brokered deposits 7,415



9,470



20,222



36,736



(79.8) % Internet time deposits —



—



249



249



(100.0) % Other time deposits > $100,000 475,715



501,252



543,894



549,423



(13.4) % Other time deposits 212,228



216,524



226,567



232,465



(8.7) % Total deposits 7,432,765



7,171,358



6,273,596



6,060,226



22.6 %



















Borrowings 60,764



61,252



61,829



61,816



(1.7) % Operating lease liabilities 17,323



16,893



17,868



18,716



(7.4) % Other liabilities 48,764



46,569



43,037



42,692



14.2 % Total liabilities 7,559,616



7,296,072



6,396,330



6,183,450



22.3 %



















Shareholders' equity

















Common stock 398,058



397,704



400,582



403,351



(1.3) % Retained earnings 529,474



507,531



478,489



459,988



15.1 % Stock in rabbi trust assumed in acquisition (1,791)



(1,928)



(2,243)



(2,230)



(19.7) % Rabbi trust obligation 1,791



1,928



2,243



2,230



(19.7) % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 2,218



(725)



14,350



17,479



(87.3) % Total shareholders' equity 929,750



904,510



893,421



880,818



5.6 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,489,366



8,200,582



7,289,751



7,064,268



20.2 %

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary - Page 5



For the Three Months Ended YIELD INFORMATION Sept. 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020











Yield on loans 4.19 % 4.48 % 4.42 % 4.42 % 4.38 % Yield on securities 1.46 % 1.45 % 1.47 % 1.62 % 2.02 % Yield on other earning assets 0.47 % 0.56 % 0.57 % 0.57 % 0.64 % Yield on all interest-earning assets 3.11 % 3.32 % 3.41 % 3.55 % 3.71 %











Rate on interest bearing deposits 0.14 % 0.18 % 0.23 % 0.29 % 0.37 % Rate on other interest-bearing liabilities 2.45 % 2.49 % 2.53 % 2.55 % 2.06 % Rate on all interest-bearing liabilities 0.17 % 0.21 % 0.27 % 0.32 % 0.41 % Total cost of funds 0.11 % 0.14 % 0.17 % 0.21 % 0.26 %











Net interest margin (1) 3.00 % 3.19 % 3.25 % 3.35 % 3.46 %











Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (2) 3.03 % 3.22 % 3.27 % 3.38 % 3.48 %











Average prime rate 3.25 % 3.25 % 3.25 % 3.25 % 3.25 %

















(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average earning assets for the period. (2) Calculated by dividing annualized tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets for the period. See note 1 on the first page of this Financial Summary for discussion of tax-equivalent adjustments.





For the Three Months Ended NET INTEREST INCOME PURCHASE

ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS ($ in thousands) Sept. 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Mar. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Sept. 30, 2020



















Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on acquired loans $ 530



2,913



752



802



972

Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on retained portions of SBA loans 697



718



589



737



583

Interest expense - reduced by premium amortization of deposits 8



11



15



19



23

Interest expense - increased by discount accretion of borrowings (45)



(44)



(44)



(45)



(45)

Impact on net interest income $ 1,190



3,598



1,312



1,513



1,533







As of / for the Three Months Ended PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM (PPP)

LOANS ($ in thousands) Sept. 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Mar. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Sept. 30, 2020



















PPP loans outstanding $ 66,876



155,515



241,421



240,687



244,921

PPP fee amortization 2,093



2,696



3,035



1,625



1,176



First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary - Page 6

ASSET QUALITY DATA ($ in thousands) Sept. 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Mar. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Sept. 30, 2020



















Nonperforming assets

















Nonaccrual loans $ 31,268



32,993



39,566



35,076



31,656

Troubled debt restructurings - accruing 7,600



8,026



8,601



9,497



9,896

Accruing loans > 90 days past due —



—



—



—



—

Total nonperforming loans 38,868



41,019



48,167



44,573



41,552

Foreclosed real estate 1,819



826



1,811



2,424



2,741

Total nonperforming assets $ 40,687



41,845



49,978



46,997



44,293

Purchased credit deteriorated loans (1) $ 5,319



8,291



8,437



8,591



9,616

Asset Quality Ratios

















Net quarterly (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans - annualized — %

0.07 %

0.10 %

0.07 %

(0.06) % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.80 %

0.86 %

1.04 %

0.94 %

0.86 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.48 %

0.51 %

0.65 %

0.64 %

0.63 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.31 %

1.36 %

1.42 %

1.11 %

1.02 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans 1.32 %

1.41 %

1.50 %

1.17 %

1.08 %





(1) In the March 3, 2017 acquisition of Carolina Bank and the October 1, 2017 acquisition of Asheville Savings Bank, the Company acquired $19.3 million and $9.9 million, respectively, in purchased credit deteriorated loans in accordance with ASC 310-30 accounting guidance. Prior to the Company's January 1, 2021 adoption of ASC 326 (CECL), these loans were appropriately excluded from the nonperforming loan amounts presented, regardless of nonperforming status. At September 30, 2021, approximately $0.3 million of purchased credit deteriorated loans are included in the nonaccrual loan amount.

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries Financial Summary - Page 7



For the Three Months Ended NET INTEREST MARGIN, EXCLUDING

LOAN DISCOUNT ACCRETION -

RECONCILIATION ($ in thousands) Sept. 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Mar. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Sept. 30, 2020



















Net interest income, as reported $ 58,553



58,759



55,238



56,006



54,733

Tax-equivalent adjustment 576



517



443



457



347

Net interest income, tax-equivalent (A) $ 59,129



59,276



55,681



56,463



55,080

Average earning assets (B) $ 7,735,613



7,386,607



6,898,406



6,640,732



6,294,556

Tax-equivalent net interest

margin, annualized - as reported - (A)/(B) 3.03 %

3.22 %

3.27 %

3.38 %

3.48 %



















Net interest income, tax-equivalent $ 59,129



59,276



55,681



56,463



55,080

Loan discount accretion 1,227



3,631



1,341



1,539



1,555

Net interest income, tax-equivalent, excluding

loan discount accretion (C) $ 57,902



55,645



54,340



54,924



53,525

Average earnings assets (D) $ 7,735,613



7,386,607



6,898,406



6,640,732



6,294,556

Tax-equivalent net interest margin, excluding

impact of loan discount accretion, annualized -

(C) / (D) 2.97 %

3.02 %

3.19 %

3.29 %

3.38 %





Note: The measure "tax-equivalent net interest margin, excluding impact of loan discount accretion" is a non-GAAP performance measure. Management of the Company believes that it is useful to calculate and present the Company's net interest margin without the impact of loan discount accretion for the reasons explained in the remainder of this Note. Loan discount accretion is a non-cash interest income adjustment that is related to 1) the Company's acquisition of loans and represents the portion of the fair value discount that was initially recorded on the acquired loans, and 2) the Company's origination of SBA loans and the subsequent sale of the guaranteed portions of the loans that results in a discount being recorded on the retained portion of the loans. These discounts are recognized into income over the lives of the loans. At September 30, 2021, the Company had a remaining loan discount balance on acquired loans of $4.8 million compared to $9.7 million at September 30, 2020. At September 30, 2021, the Company had a remaining loan discount balance on SBA loans of $6.6 million compared to $7.1 million at September 30, 2020. For the related loans that perform and pay down over time, the loan discount will also be reduced, with a corresponding increase to interest income. Therefore, management of the Company believes it is useful to also present this ratio to reflect the Company's net interest margin excluding this non-cash, temporary loan discount accretion adjustment to aid investors in comparing financial results between periods. The Company cautions that non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company's reported GAAP results.

