Elevating the Human Experience: Three Paths to Love and Worth at Work New book by Deloitte Digital's chief experience officer sheds light on the importance of love and worth in the workplace amid the uncertainties of remote working and the great resignation.

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The new book by Deloitte Digital's chief experience officer and principal at Deloitte Consulting LLP, Amelia Dunlop, "Elevating the Human Experience: Three Paths to Love and Worth at Work," launches today. Almost four years ago, Deloitte Digital set an aspiration to elevate the human experience. Dunlop's new book doubles down on the organization's commitment to shape experiences for customers and employees by focusing on what matters most: the human experience.

The pandemic and the always-on hybrid working environment have heightened the need for leaders to go beyond seeing people as workers or customers and see people as humans. "Elevating the Human Experience" gives leaders the tools to treat people as fundamentally more human while also delivering on business performance.

To better understand love and worth at work, Dunlop led a quantitative study of 6,000 people in the U.S. and found that while it matters to 90% of people to feel worthy, 50% struggle to feel worthy, particularly at work. This is what Dunlop calls the "Worthiness Gap." Weaving together insights from philosophers, theologians and sociologists with stories from people of diverse backgrounds gathered during her research, Dunlop shares the three paths to elevating the human experience: a personal exploration to recognize your intrinsic worth; the journey to become a better ally to others by mirroring back their worth; and the challenge to redesign the system of work so that people feel safe showing up as their authentic selves.

"Elevating the human experience is necessary because many workplaces struggle with the problems of burnout, lack of inclusion, lack of diversity, and lack of meaning and purpose," said Dunlop. "The good news is by investing in your people to help them feel more loved and worthy, we can work to close the Worthiness Gap."

In this hyperconnected, often impersonal digital age, "Elevating the Human Experience" is a must-read for anyone who is trying to feel "just a little bit more human."

In "Elevating the Human Experience" readers will learn:

New approaches to elevating the human experience that can lead to important conversations about values and purpose, and ultimately, meaningful change.

How to seek change in the way they see themselves and extend that same love and worth to a broader community of work.

What leaders specifically need to consider in helping their teams, nurturing their growth, and creating more productive outcomes.

Actions organizations should take to stop the drain on talent and close the Worthiness Gap.

Deloitte Digital helps companies create new growth by elevating the human experience — with connected ideas, technology and talent.

About the Author

Amelia Dunlop is the chief experience officer at Deloitte Digital and leader of the U.S. customer strategy and applied design practice for Deloitte Consulting LLP. She helps companies develop winning strategies that combine innovation, creativity, and digital strategy.

Dunlop leads a team of problem solvers who use human-centered design and customer insights strategy to help businesses shift their focus from the customer experience to the human experience. As marketers, she says we have an opportunity to create more human experiences — earning long-term loyalty and trust in the process.

Dunlop loves helping clients tackle their toughest problems. For her, the best kind of problem requires thinking in a new and different way. She enjoys helping clients create solutions that build organizational momentum to turn the future they imagine into a reality. She also writes and speaks regularly about human experience, creativity, and customer strategy, and contributes to the Wall Street Journal's CMO Journal, Adweek and WIRED.

