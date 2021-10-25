Universal Health Services, Inc. Reports 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that its reported net income attributable to UHS was $218.4 million, or $2.60 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $241.3 million, or $2.82 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2020. Net revenues increased 8.4% to $3.156 billion during the third quarter of 2021 as compared to $2.913 billion during the third quarter of 2020.
As reflected on the Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule"), our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the third quarter of 2021 was $224.1 million, or $2.67 per diluted share, as compared to $246.5 million, or $2.88 per diluted share, during the third quarter of 2020.
Included in our reported and adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the third quarter of last year were the following: (i) a favorable impact of approximately $21.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, resulting from $28 million of net revenues recorded in connection with the California Medicaid supplemental payment program related to our acute care hospitals (approximately $11 million of these supplemental revenues were attributable to the first nine months of 2020 and $17 million were attributable to prior years), and; (ii) an unfavorable impact of approximately $4.7 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, resulting from a reversal of approximately $5 million of previously recognized grant income revenues recorded in connection with various governmental stimulus programs, most notably the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act").
As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the third quarter of 2021, was a net aggregate unfavorable after-tax impact of $5.8 million, or $.07 per diluted share, consisting primarily of the following: (i) an after-tax charge of $12.9 million, or $.15 per diluted share, ($16.8 million pre-tax which is included in "Other (income) expense, net") recorded in connection with costs related to extinguishment of debt, as discussed below in Liquidity and Financing Transactions, partially offset by; (ii) an after-tax unrealized gain of $6.8 million, or $.08 per diluted share, ($8.9 million pre-tax which is included in "Other (income) expense, net"), resulting from an increase in the market value of shares of certain equity securities.
As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the third quarter of 2020, was a net aggregate unfavorable after-tax impact of $5.2 million, or $.06 per diluted share, consisting of the following: (i) an after-tax unrealized loss of $2.1 million, or $.02 per diluted share, ($2.7 million pre-tax which is included in "Other (income) expense, net"), resulting from a decrease in the market value of shares of certain equity securities, and; (ii) an unfavorable after-tax impact of $3.1 million, or $.04 per diluted share, resulting from ASU 2016-09, "Compensation – Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting" ("ASU 2016-09").
As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("EBITDA net of NCI", NCI is net income attributable to noncontrolling interests), was $441.5 million during the third quarter of 2021, as compared to $471.0 million during the third quarter of 2020. Our adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI"), which excludes the impact of other (income) expense, net, was $448.2 million during the third quarter of 2021 as compared to $472.8 million during the third quarter of 2020.
Consolidated Results of Operations, As Reported and As Adjusted – Nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:
Reported net income attributable to UHS was $752.5 million, or $8.83 per diluted share, during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $635.2 million, or $7.40 per diluted share, during the first nine months of 2020. Net revenues increased 10.6% to $9.367 billion during the first nine months of 2021 as compared to $8.472 billion during the comparable period of 2020.
As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 was $756.6 million, or $8.88 per diluted share, as compared to $646.9 million, or $7.53 per diluted share, during the first nine months of 2020.
Included in our reported and adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, the substantial majority of which was previously disclosed and recorded during the second quarter of 2021, was a net favorable after-tax impact of approximately $31.2 million, or $.37 per diluted share, consisting of:
- a favorable after-tax impact of $47.7 million, or $.56 per diluted share, resulting from approximately $62 million of revenues recorded during the second and third quarters of 2021 ($55 million and $7 million, respectively), in connection with the Kentucky Medicaid Managed Care Hospital Rate Increase Program, covering the period of July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021, as discussed below in Kentucky Hospital Rate Increase Program;
- an unfavorable after-tax impact of approximately $31.0 million, or $.36 per diluted share, resulting from a $41 million increase to our reserves for self-insured professional and general liability claims recorded during the second and third quarters of 2021 ($36 million and $5 million, respectively), resulting from unfavorable trends experienced in connection with the number of asserted claims and reported incidents and estimates of losses for those claims;
- an aggregate favorable after-tax impact of $22.1 million, or $.26 per diluted share, resulting from aggregate commercial insurance proceeds received of approximately $29 million, approximately $19 million and $10 million of which were recorded during the second and third quarters of 2021, respectively, in connection with: (i) the unfavorable economic impact resulting from the previously disclosed information technology incident that occurred during 2020 ($20 million aggregate proceeds received thus far representing partial recovery of the loss sustained), and; (ii) the COVID-19 pandemic (approximately $9 million of insurance proceeds received during the second quarter of 2021 representing recovery of the policy maximum), and;
- an estimated unfavorable impact of approximately $7.6 million (approximately $10 million pre-tax), or $.09 per diluted share, resulting from damage sustained from Hurricane Ida during the third quarter of 2021 at three of our behavioral health care facilities located in Louisiana and Pennsylvania (see below in Behavioral Health Care Services for additional disclosure).
Our reported and adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 included the following: (i) a favorable impact of $157.2 million, or $1.84 per diluted share, resulting from the recording of approximately $213 million of grant income revenues recorded in connection with various governmental stimulus programs, most notably the CARES Act, and; (ii) a favorable impact of $21.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, resulting from the above-mentioned $28 million of net revenues recorded during the third quarter of 2020 in connection with the California Medicaid supplemental payment program.
As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, was a net aggregate unfavorable after-tax impact of $4.1 million, or $.05 per diluted share, consisting of the following: (i) an after-tax charge of $12.9 million, or $.15 per diluted share, ($16.8 million pre-tax which is included in "Other (income) expense, net") recorded in connection with costs related to extinguishment of debt, as discussed below in Liquidity and Financing Transactions; (ii) an after-tax unrealized gain of $6.3 million, or $.07 per diluted share, ($8.2 million pre-tax which is included in "Other (income) expense, net") resulting from an increase in the market value of shares of certain equity securities, and; (iii) a favorable after-tax impact of $2.5 million, or $.03 per diluted share, resulting from ASU 2016-09.
As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, was a net aggregate unfavorable after-tax impact of $11.6 million, or $.13 per diluted share, consisting of the following: (i) an after-tax unrealized loss of $7.2 million, or $.08 per diluted share, ($9.4 million pre-tax which is included in "Other (income) expense, net"), resulting from a decrease in the market value of shares of certain equity securities, and; (ii) an unfavorable after-tax impact of $4.4 million, or $.05 per diluted share, resulting from ASU 2016-09.
As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our EBITDA net of NCI, was $1.450 billion during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $1.303 billion during the first nine months of 2020. Our Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, which excludes the impact of other (income) expense, net, was $1.448 billion during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $1.311 billion during the first nine months of 2020.
Acute Care Services – Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:
During the third quarter of 2021, at our acute care hospitals owned during both periods ("same facility basis"), adjusted admissions (adjusted for outpatient activity) increased 12.4% and adjusted patient days increased 10.9%, as compared to the third quarter of 2020. Patient volumes at our acute care hospitals during the third quarter of 2021 included a continuation of relatively robust non-COVID patient volumes as well as an increase in COVID-related patients as compared to volumes experienced during the second quarter of 2021.
At these facilities, excluding the governmental stimulus revenues of approximately $4 million recorded during the third quarter of 2020, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 1.3% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 2.7% during the third quarter of 2021, as compared to the third quarter of 2020. During the third quarter of 2021, as compared to the third quarter of 2020, net revenues generated from our acute care services on a same facility basis increased 13.1% including the governmental stimulus revenues recorded during the third quarter of 2020, and increased 13.4% excluding the governmental stimulus revenues recorded during the third quarter of 2020.
During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, at our acute care hospitals on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased 7.3% and adjusted patient days increased 9.9%, as compared to the first nine months of 2020. At these facilities, excluding the governmental stimulus revenues of approximately $161 million recorded during the first nine months of 2020, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 10.4% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 7.8% during the first nine months of 2021, as compared to the comparable period of 2020. During the first nine months of 2021, as compared to the comparable period of 2020, net revenues generated from our acute care services on a same facility basis increased 14.4% including the governmental stimulus revenues recorded during the first nine months of 2020, and increased 18.6% excluding the governmental stimulus revenues recorded during the first nine months of 2020.
Behavioral Health Care Services – Three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:
During the third quarter of 2021, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions decreased 2.7% and adjusted patient days decreased 2.1%, as compared to the third quarter of 2020. During the third quarter of 2021, patient volumes at our behavioral health care hospitals were pressured by increased COVID-19 infections experienced in many of our markets, as well as clinical staffing shortages caused by the general unfavorable availability of workers in the U.S., as well as pandemic-related staffing challenges experienced at many of our facilities.
In addition, three of our behavioral health care facilities located in Louisiana and Pennsylvania were damaged and temporarily closed (either entirely or partially) as a result of Hurricane Ida in late August/early September of 2021. One of these facilities was fully re-opened by the end of September while the other two are expected to be fully re-opened by late October/mid-November. As mentioned above, we estimate that our pre-tax financial results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 were unfavorably impacted by approximately $10 million as a result of the damage sustained from Hurricane Ida.
At these facilities, excluding the governmental stimulus revenue reversal of approximately $9 million recorded during the third quarter of 2020, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 4.2% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 3.6% during the third quarter of 2021, as compared to the third quarter of 2020. During the third quarter of 2021, as compared to the third quarter of 2020, net revenues generated from our behavioral health care services on a same facility basis increased 2.0% including the governmental stimulus revenue reversal recorded during the third quarter of 2020, and increased 1.3% excluding the governmental stimulus revenue reversal recorded during the third quarter of 2020.
During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions increased 1.6% and adjusted patient days increased 0.3%, as compared to the first nine months of 2020. At these facilities, excluding the governmental stimulus revenues of approximately $52 million recorded during the first nine months of 2020, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 4.7% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 6.0% during the first nine months of 2021, as compared to the comparable period of 2020. During the first nine months of 2021, as compared to the comparable period of 2020, net revenues generated from our behavioral health care services on a same facility basis increased 5.4% including the governmental stimulus revenues recorded during the first nine months of 2020, and increased 6.9% excluding the governmental stimulus revenues recorded during the first nine months of 2020.
COVID-19
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which began during the second half of March, 2020, has had a material effect on our operations and financial results since that time. The COVID-19 vaccination process commenced during the first quarter of 2021. Since that time, through the second quarter of 2021, we had generally experienced a decline in COVID-19 patients as well as a corresponding recovery in non-COVID-19 patient activity. However, during the third quarter of 2021, our facilities generally experienced an increase in COVID-19 patients resulting primarily from the Delta variant. Since the future volumes and severity of COVID-19 patients remain highly uncertain and subject to change, including potential increases in future COVID-19 patient volumes caused by new variants of the virus, as well as related pressures on staffing and wage rates, we are not able to fully quantify the impact that these factors will have on our future financial results. However, developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic could materially affect our financial performance during the remainder of 2021 and into 2022.
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities and Liquidity and Financing Transactions:
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, our net cash provided by operating activities was $562 million as compared to $2.218 billion during the first nine months of 2020. The $1.656 billion net decrease in our cash provided by operating activities during the first nine months of 2021, as compared to the first nine months of 2020, was due to: (i) an unfavorable change of $1.576 billion resulting primarily from the $695 million of Medicare accelerated payments repaid during the first quarter of 2021, as compared to a favorable change of $878 million experienced during the first nine months of 2020 resulting from receipt of the Medicare accelerated payments and other deferred governmental stimulus grants; (ii) a favorable change of $153 million resulting from an increase in net income plus depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, gain/loss on sales of assets and businesses, costs related to extinguishment of debt and provision for asset impairment; (iii) an unfavorable change of $111 million due to the first nine months of 2020 including the favorable impact of the payment deferral of the employer's share of Social Security taxes, as provided for by the CARES Act; (iv) an unfavorable change of $75 million in accounts receivable; (v) an unfavorable change of $51 million in accrued and deferred income taxes, and; (vi) $4 million of other combined net favorable changes.
Liquidity and Financing Transactions:
During the third quarter of 2021, we completed the following previously announced financing transactions:
- On August 24, 2021, we completed the following via private offerings to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended:
- On August 24, 2021, we entered into a seventh amendment to our credit agreement dated as of November 15, 2010, which provided for the amendment and restatement of the previously existing credit facility. The seventh amendment, among other things, provided for the following:
- On September 13, 2021, we redeemed $400 million of aggregate principal amount of 5.00% senior secured notes, that were scheduled to mature on June 1, 2026, at 102.50% of the aggregate principal, or $410 million.
In connection with the various financing transactions mentioned above, our results of operations for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021, include a $16.8 million pre-tax charge incurred for costs related to the extinguishment of debt. This pre-tax charge consisted of the following: (i) $6.8 million incurred to write-off unamortized deferred charges on the extinguished debt, and; (ii) a $10 million make-whole premium paid on the early redemption of the $400 million, 5.00% senior secured notes.
As of September 30, 2021, we had approximately $190 million of cash and cash equivalents.
Stock Repurchase Program:
As of September 30, 2021, we had an aggregate stock repurchase authorization of $3.7 billion which was approved by our Board of Directors in various increments since 2014, including a previously announced $1.0 billion increase authorized on July 26, 2021. Pursuant to the terms of this program, which had an aggregate available repurchase authorization of $790.5 million as of September 30, 2021, shares of our Class B Common Stock may be repurchased, from time to time as conditions allow, on the open market or in negotiated private transactions.
In conjunction with our stock repurchase programs, during the three-month period ended September 30, 2021, we have repurchased approximately 2.78 million shares at an aggregate cost of $419.1 million (approximately $151 per share). Since inception of the program in 2014 through September 30, 2021, we have repurchased approximately 23.0 million shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $2.91 billion (approximately $126 per share).
Kentucky Hospital Rate Increase Program:
As previously disclosed, in early 2021, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") approved the Kentucky Medicaid Managed Care Hospital Rate Increase Program ("HRIP") for state fiscal year ("SFY") 2021, which covered the period of July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. This program change increased our reimbursement for SFY 2021 by an aggregate of approximately $62 million, of which $55 million and $7 million were recorded by us during the second and third quarters of 2021, respectively.
Programs such as HRIP require an annual state submission and approval by CMS. In May, 2021, Kentucky submitted a request to CMS in order to continue the HRIP program for SFY 2022 with a similar payment methodology and payment level as the SFY 2021 program. Although we believe the CMS approval process is in progress, we are unable to predict if CMS will ultimately approve the HRIP for SFY 2022, and if approved, if the rates will be generally comparable to the SFY 2021 HRIP rates.
General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
One of the nation's largest and most respected providers of hospital and healthcare services, Universal Health Services, Inc. has built an impressive record of achievement and performance. Growing steadily since our inception into an esteemed Fortune 500 corporation, our annual revenues were approximately $11.6 billion during 2020.
Our operating philosophy is as effective today as it was upon the Company's founding in 1979, enabling us to provide compassionate care to our patients and their loved ones. Our strategy includes building or acquiring high quality hospitals in rapidly growing markets, investing in the people and equipment needed to allow each facility to thrive, and becoming the leading healthcare provider in each community we serve.
Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, UHS has approximately 89,000 employees and through its subsidiaries operates 27 acute care hospitals, 333 behavioral health facilities, 40 outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points, an insurance offering, a physician network and various related services located in 38 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom.
This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current management expectations. Numerous factors, including those disclosed herein, those related to the anticipated impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial results, those related to healthcare industry trends and those detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (as set forth in Item 1A-Risk Factors and in Item 7-Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in Item 2-Forward Looking Statements and Risk Factors in our Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021), may cause the results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and therefore actual results may differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Many of the factors that could affect our future results are beyond our control or ability to predict, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our future operations and financial results will likely be materially impacted by developments related to COVID-19 including, but not limited to, the potential impact on future COVID-19 patient volumes resulting from new variants of the virus, the length of time and severity of the spread of the pandemic; the volume of cancelled or rescheduled elective procedures and the volume of COVID-19 patients treated at our hospitals and other healthcare facilities; measures we are taking to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of government and administrative regulation and stimulus on the hospital industry and potential retrospective adjustment in future periods of CARES Act and other grant income revenues recorded as revenues in prior periods; declining patient volumes and unfavorable changes in payer mix caused by deteriorating macroeconomic conditions (including increases in uninsured and underinsured patients as the result of business closings and layoffs); potential disruptions to our clinical staffing and shortages and disruptions related to supplies required for our employees and patients; and potential increases to expenses related to staffing, supply chain or other expenditures; the impact of our substantial indebtedness and the ability to refinance such indebtedness on acceptable terms, as well as risks associated with disruptions in the financial markets and the business of financial institutions as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic which could impact us from a financing perspective; and changes in general economic conditions nationally and regionally in our markets resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. We are not able to fully quantify the impact that these factors will have on our future financial results, but developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic could materially affect our financial performance during the remainder of 2021 and into 2022.
We believe that adjusted net income attributable to UHS, adjusted net income attributable to UHS per diluted share, EBITDA net of NCI and Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, which are non-GAAP financial measures ("GAAP" is Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America), are helpful to our investors as measures of our operating performance. In addition, we believe that, when applicable, comparing and discussing our financial results based on these measures, as calculated, is helpful to our investors since it neutralizes the effect of material items impacting our net income attributable to UHS, such as, the impact of ASU 2016-09, unrealized gains/losses resulting from changes in the market value of shares of certain equity securities, and other potential material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including, but not limited to, impairments of long-lived and intangible assets, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance these measures should be examined in connection with net income attributable to UHS, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and as presented in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto in this report or in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and our Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Since the items included or excluded from these measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance under GAAP, these measures should not be considered to be alternatives to net income as a measure of our operating performance or profitability. Since these measures, as presented, are not determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Investors are encouraged to use GAAP measures when evaluating our financial performance.
Universal Health Services, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three months
Nine months
ended September 30,
ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net revenues
$3,155,999
$2,912,541
$9,366,866
$8,471,962
Operating charges:
Salaries, wages and benefits
1,556,448
1,406,348
4,542,156
4,147,027
Other operating expenses
754,072
666,665
2,233,590
1,982,202
Supplies expense
367,834
335,409
1,052,977
936,808
Depreciation and amortization
134,462
125,961
399,850
376,563
Lease and rental expense
28,375
28,488
88,848
84,967
2,841,191
2,562,871
8,317,421
7,527,567
Income from operations
314,808
349,670
1,049,445
944,395
Interest expense, net
21,199
24,575
64,455
86,399
Other (income) expense, net
6,719
1,831
(1,575)
8,291
Income before income taxes
286,890
323,264
986,565
849,705
Provision for income taxes
67,515
79,172
232,844
204,649
Net income
219,375
244,092
753,721
645,056
Less: Net income attributable to
noncontrolling interests ("NCI")
1,024
2,813
1,255
9,811
Net income attributable to UHS
$218,351
$241,279
$752,466
$635,245
Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS (a)
$2.65
$2.84
$8.96
$7.44
Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS (a)
$2.60
$2.82
$8.83
$7.40
Universal Health Services, Inc.
Footnotes to Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Three months
Nine months
(a) Earnings per share calculation:
ended September 30,
ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Basic and diluted:
Net income attributable to UHS
$218,351
$241,279
$752,466
$635,245
Less: Net income attributable to unvested restricted share grants
(396)
(790)
(1,609)
(1,987)
Net income attributable to UHS - basic and diluted
$217,955
$240,489
$750,857
$633,258
Weighted average number of common shares - basic
82,262
84,672
83,756
85,172
Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS:
$2.65
$2.84
$8.96
$7.44
Weighted average number of common shares
82,262
84,672
83,756
85,172
Add: Other share equivalents
1,411
575
1,275
415
Weighted average number of common shares and equiv. - diluted
83,673
85,247
85,031
85,587
Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS:
$2.60
$2.82
$8.83
$7.40
Universal Health Services, Inc.
Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule")
For the Three Months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization
Three months ended
% Net
Three months ended
% Net
September 30, 2021
revenues
September 30, 2020
revenues
Net income attributable to UHS
$218,351
$241,279
Depreciation and amortization
134,462
125,961
Interest expense, net
21,199
24,575
Provision for income taxes
67,515
79,172
EBITDA net of NCI
$441,527
14.0%
$470,987
16.2%
Other (income) expense, net
6,719
1,831
Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI
$448,246
14.2%
$472,818
16.2%
Net revenues
$3,155,999
$2,912,541
Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS
Three months ended
Three months ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Per
Per
Amount
Diluted Share
Amount
Diluted Share
Net income attributable to UHS
$218,351
$2.60
$241,279
$2.82
Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
(6,785)
(0.08)
2,066
0.02
Debt extinguishment costs
12,884
0.15
-
-
Impact of ASU 2016-09
(323)
-
3,137
0.04
Subtotal adjustments
5,776
0.07
5,203
0.06
Adjusted net income attributable to UHS
$224,127
$2.67
$246,482
$2.88
Universal Health Services, Inc.
Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule")
For the Nine Months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization
Nine months ended
% Net
Nine months ended
% Net
September 30, 2021
revenues
September 30, 2020
revenues
Net income attributable to UHS
$752,466
$635,245
Depreciation and amortization
399,850
376,563
Interest expense, net
64,455
86,399
Provision for income taxes
232,844
204,649
EBITDA net of NCI
$1,449,615
15.5%
$1,302,856
15.4%
Other (income) expense, net
(1,575)
8,291
Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI
$1,448,040
15.5%
$1,311,147
15.5%
Net revenues
$9,366,866
$8,471,962
Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Per
Per
Amount
Diluted Share
Amount
Diluted Share
Net income attributable to UHS
$752,466
$8.83
$635,245
$7.40
Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:
Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities
(6,255)
(0.07)
7,193
0.08
Debt extinguishment costs
12,884
0.15
-
-
Impact of ASU 2016-09
(2,522)
(0.03)
4,412
0.05
Subtotal adjustments
4,107
0.05
11,605
0.13
Adjusted net income attributable to UHS
$756,573
$8.88
$646,850
$7.53
Universal Health Services, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three months
Nine months
ended September 30,
ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income
$219,375
$244,092
$753,721
$645,056
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(9,121)
14,245
(23,184)
(18,280)
Other comprehensive income (loss) before tax
(9,121)
14,245
(23,184)
(18,280)
Income tax expense (benefit) related to items of other comprehensive income (loss)
109
302
(1,958)
(908)
Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
(9,230)
13,943
(21,226)
(17,372)
Comprehensive income
210,145
258,035
732,495
627,684
Less: Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
1,024
2,813
1,255
9,811
Comprehensive income attributable to UHS
$209,121
$255,222
$731,240
$617,873
Universal Health Services, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
189,743
$
1,224,490
Accounts receivable, net
1,764,214
1,728,928
Supplies
202,824
190,417
Other current assets
186,518
138,034
Total current assets
2,343,299
3,281,869
Property and equipment
10,515,812
9,885,888
Less: accumulated depreciation
(4,828,108)
(4,512,764)
5,687,704
5,373,124
Other assets:
Goodwill
3,888,999
3,882,715
Deferred income taxes
48,591
22,689
Right of use assets-operating leases
309,387
336,513
Deferred charges
6,721
4,985
Other
562,152
574,984
Total Assets
$
12,846,853
$
13,476,879
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Current maturities of long-term debt
$
44,961
$
331,998
Accounts payable and other liabilities
1,845,465
1,668,671
Medicare accelerated payments and deferred CARES Act and other grants
1,375
376,151
Operating lease liabilities
60,853
59,796
Federal and state taxes
16,163
44,423
Total current liabilities
1,968,817
2,481,039
Other noncurrent liabilities
545,282
458,549
Operating lease liabilities noncurrent
250,754
278,303
Medicare accelerated payments noncurrent
0
322,617
Long-term debt
3,709,316
3,524,253
Deferred income taxes
0
5,582
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
4,886
4,569
UHS common stockholders' equity
6,274,021
6,317,146
Noncontrolling interest
93,777
84,821
Total equity
6,367,798
6,401,967
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
12,846,853
$
13,476,879
Universal Health Services, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Nine months
ended September 30,
2021
2020
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net income
$753,721
$645,056
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net
cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation & amortization
399,850
376,563
(Gain) loss on sale of assets and businesses
(4,803)
2,124
Costs related to extinguishment of debt
16,831
1,365
Stock-based compensation expense
55,548
49,928
Provision for asset impairment
7,195
0
Changes in assets & liabilities, net of effects from
acquisitions and dispositions:
Accounts receivable
(29,079)
45,435
Accrued interest
3,714
(10,526)
Accrued and deferred income taxes
(52,727)
(2,095)
Other working capital accounts
52,616
85,944
Medicare accelerated payments and deferred CARES Act and other grants
(697,393)
878,480
Other assets and deferred charges
(34,038)
1,271
Other
9,607
115,431
Accrued insurance expense, net of commercial premiums paid
140,702
113,571
Payments made in settlement of self-insurance claims
(60,069)
(84,390)
Net cash provided by operating activities
561,675
2,218,157
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Property and equipment additions
(666,025)
(546,656)
Proceeds received from sales of assets and businesses
21,143
7,851
Acquisition of businesses and property
(39,391)
(52,009)
Inflows from foreign exchange contracts that hedge our net U.K. investment
4,261
22,453
Decrease in capital reserves of commercial insurance subsidiary
100
0
Costs incurred for purchase of information technology applications, net of refunds
20,202
(5,345)
Investment in, and advances to, joint ventures and other
0
(997)
Net cash used in investing activities
(659,710)
(574,703)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Repayments of long-term debt
(3,026,888)
(1,173,590)
Additional borrowings
2,912,374
803,197
Financing costs
(17,967)
(8,256)
Repurchase of common shares
(770,665)
(200,098)
Dividends paid
(50,284)
(17,344)
Issuance of common stock
10,108
9,288
Profit distributions to noncontrolling interests
(5,744)
(15,175)
Purchase of ownership interests by minority members
13,046
(548)
Net cash used in financing activities
(936,020)
(602,526)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(682)
(706)
(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(1,034,737)
1,040,222
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
1,279,154
105,667
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$244,417
$1,145,889
Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:
Interest paid
$58,719
$93,579
Income taxes paid, net of refunds
$286,376
$208,460
Noncash purchases of property and equipment
$73,428
$76,402
Universal Health Services, Inc.
Supplemental Statistical Information
(unaudited)
% Change
% Change
3 Months ended
9 Months ended
Same Facility:
9/30/2021
9/30/2021
Acute Care Hospitals
Revenues (a)
13.1%
14.4%
Revenues-excludes governmental stimulus program revenues
13.4%
18.6%
Adjusted Admissions
12.4%
7.3%
Adjusted Patient Days
10.9%
9.9%
Revenue Per Adjusted Admission-excludes governmental stimulus program revenues
1.3%
10.4%
Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day-excludes governmental stimulus program revenues
2.7%
7.8%
Behavioral Health Hospitals
Revenues (b)
2.0%
5.4%
Revenues-excludes governmental stimulus program revenues
1.3%
6.9%
Adjusted Admissions
-2.7%
1.6%
Adjusted Patient Days
-2.1%
0.3%
Revenue Per Adjusted Admission-excludes governmental stimulus program revenues
4.2%
4.7%
Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day-excludes governmental stimulus program revenues
3.6%
6.0%
(a) Includes governmental stimulus program revenues of $4 million and $161 million recorded in the three and nine-month periods ended
(b) Includes the reversal of governmental stimulus program revenues of $9 million and governmental stimulus revenues of $52 million recorded
UHS Consolidated
Third Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ended
9/30/2021
9/30/2020
9/30/2021
9/30/2020
Revenues
$3,155,999
$2,912,541
$9,366,866
$8,471,962
EBITDA net of NCI
$441,527
$470,987
$1,449,615
$1,302,856
EBITDA Margin net of NCI
14.0%
16.2%
15.5%
15.4%
Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI
$448,246
$472,818
$1,448,040
$1,311,147
Adjusted EBITDA Margin net of NCI
14.2%
16.2%
15.5%
15.5%
Cash Flow From Operations
$442,227
$766,788
$561,675
$2,218,157
Days Sales Outstanding
51
50
51
51
Capital Expenditures
$183,814
$192,046
$666,025
$546,656
Debt
$3,754,277
$3,609,177
UHS' Shareholders Equity
$6,274,021
$5,962,788
Debt / Total Capitalization
37.4%
37.7%
Debt / EBITDA net of NCI (1)
1.87
2.02
Debt / Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (1)
1.88
2.03
Debt / Cash From Operations (1)
5.34
1.41
Net Debt / EBITDA net of NCI (1) (2)
1.81
1.40
Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (1) (2)
1.82
1.41
Net Debt / Cash From Operations (1) (2)
5.16
0.98
(1) Latest 4 quarters.
(2) Debt, net of approximately $122 million of short-term cash investments as of September 30, 2021 and $1.101 billion as of September 30, 2020.
Universal Health Services, Inc.
Acute Care Hospital Services
For the three and nine months ended
September 30, 2021 and 2020
(in thousands)
Same Facility Basis - Acute Care Hospital Services
Three months ended
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Amount
% of Net
Amount
% of Net
Amount
% of Net
Amount
% of Net
Net revenues (a)
$1,792,862
100.0%
$1,585,142
100.0%
$5,178,594
100.0%
$4,528,364
100.0%
Operating charges:
Salaries, wages and benefits
755,216
42.1%
660,610
41.7%
2,153,046
41.6%
1,909,216
42.2%
Other operating expenses
410,960
22.9%
366,754
23.1%
1,216,277
23.5%
1,086,669
24.0%
Supplies expense
316,238
17.6%
283,829
17.9%
901,827
17.4%
781,778
17.3%
Depreciation and amortization
82,478
4.6%
78,388
4.9%
246,621
4.8%
234,756
5.2%
Lease and rental expense
17,505
1.0%
17,641
1.1%
55,663
1.1%
50,224
1.1%
Subtotal-operating expenses
1,582,397
88.3%
1,407,222
88.8%
4,573,434
88.3%
4,062,643
89.7%
Income from operations
210,465
11.7%
177,920
11.2%
605,160
11.7%
465,721
10.3%
Interest expense, net
255
0.0%
205
0.0%
749
0.0%
1,339
0.0%
Other (income) expense, net
436
0.0%
-
-
436
0.0%
-
-
Income before income taxes
$209,774
11.7%
$177,715
11.2%
$603,975
11.7%
$464,382
10.3%
All Acute Care Hospital Services
Three months ended
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Amount
% of Net
Amount
% of Net
Amount
% of Net
Amount
% of Net
Net revenues (a)
$1,822,027
100.0%
$1,610,003
100.0%
$5,271,000
100.0%
$4,598,558
100.0%
Operating charges:
Salaries, wages and benefits
757,962
41.6%
660,694
41.0%
2,157,060
40.9%
1,909,415
41.5%
Other operating expenses
436,475
24.0%
391,642
24.3%
1,305,544
24.8%
1,156,909
25.2%
Supplies expense
316,950
17.4%
283,827
17.6%
902,654
17.1%
781,776
17.0%
Depreciation and amortization
83,794
4.6%
78,388
4.9%
248,462
4.7%
234,756
5.1%
Lease and rental expense
17,518
1.0%
17,641
1.1%
55,676
1.1%
50,224
1.1%
Subtotal-operating expenses
1,612,699
88.5%
1,432,192
89.0%
4,669,396
88.6%
4,133,080
89.9%
Income from operations
209,328
11.5%
177,811
11.0%
601,604
11.4%
465,478
10.1%
Interest expense, net
255
0.0%
205
0.0%
749
0.0%
1,339
0.0%
Other (income) expense, net
436
0.0%
-
-
436
0.0%
-
-
Income before income taxes
$208,637
11.5%
$177,606
11.0%
$600,419
11.4%
$464,139
10.1%
(a) Includes governmental stimulus program revenues of $4 million and $161 million recorded in the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020, respectively.
We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the
The All Acute Care Hospital Servicestable summarizes the results of operations for all our acute care operations during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our acute care
Universal Health Services, Inc.
Behavioral Health Care Services
For the three and nine months ended
September 30, 2021 and 2020
(in thousands)
Same Facility - Behavioral Health Care Services
Three months ended
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Amount
% of Net
Amount
% of Net
Amount
% of Net
Amount
% of Net
Net revenues (a)
$1,302,468
100.0%
$1,276,568
100.0%
$4,004,066
100.0%
$3,797,579
100.0%
Operating charges:
Salaries, wages and benefits
721,949
55.4%
683,567
53.5%
2,133,755
53.3%
2,022,066
53.2%
Other operating expenses
267,878
20.6%
229,862
18.0%
776,087
19.4%
693,724
18.3%
Supplies expense
51,337
3.9%
51,806
4.1%
151,435
3.8%
153,761
4.0%
Depreciation and amortization
45,798
3.5%
43,919
3.4%
136,926
3.4%
129,877
3.4%
Lease and rental expense
10,311
0.8%
9,928
0.8%
31,339
0.8%
31,384
0.8%
Subtotal-operating expenses
1,097,273
84.2%
1,019,082
79.8%
3,229,542
80.7%
3,030,812
79.8%
Income from operations
205,195
15.8%
257,486
20.2%
774,524
19.3%
766,767
20.2%
Interest expense, net
336
0.0%
354
0.0%
1,014
0.0%
1,079
0.0%
Other (income) expense, net
27
0.0%
526
0.0%
435
0.0%
2,337
0.1%
Income before income taxes
$204,832
15.7%
$256,606
20.1%
$773,075
19.3%
$763,351
20.1%
All Behavioral Health Care Services
Three months ended
Three months ended
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Amount
% of Net
Amount
% of Net
Amount
% of Net
Amount
% of Net
Net revenues (a)
$1,328,293
100.0%
$1,299,591
100.0%
$4,075,127
100.0%
$3,864,823
100.0%
Operating charges:
Salaries, wages and benefits
727,137
54.7%
684,575
52.7%
2,144,735
52.6%
2,027,223
52.5%
Other operating expenses
292,794
22.0%
253,779
19.5%
847,780
20.8%
765,006
19.8%
Supplies expense
51,712
3.9%
51,858
4.0%
152,273
3.7%
153,861
4.0%
Depreciation and amortization
47,205
3.6%
45,154
3.5%
140,870
3.5%
134,081
3.5%
Lease and rental expense
10,421
0.8%
10,734
0.8%
31,789
0.8%
34,151
0.9%
Subtotal-operating expenses
1,129,269
85.0%
1,046,100
80.5%
3,317,447
81.4%
3,114,322
80.6%
Income from operations
199,024
15.0%
253,491
19.5%
757,680
18.6%
750,501
19.4%
Interest expense, net
1,218
0.1%
433
0.0%
3,564
0.1%
1,184
0.0%
Other (income) expense, net
27
0.0%
526
0.0%
435
0.0%
2,337
0.1%
Income before income taxes
$197,779
14.9%
$252,532
19.4%
$753,681
18.5%
$746,980
19.3%
(a) Includes the reversal of governmental stimulus program revenues of $9 million and governmental stimulus revenues of $52 million recorded in the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020, respectively.
We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current
The All Behavioral Health Care Servicestable summarizes the results of operations for all our behavioral health care facilities during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our
Universal Health Services, Inc.
Selected Hospital Statistics
For the Three Months ended
September 30, 2021 and 2020
AS REPORTED:
ACUTE
BEHAVIORAL HEALTH
9/30/21
9/30/20
% change
9/30/21
9/30/20
% change
Hospitals owned and leased
27
26
3.8%
333
330
0.9%
Average licensed beds
6,579
6,451
2.0%
24,189
23,566
2.6%
Average available beds
6,407
6,279
2.0%
24,084
23,464
2.6%
Patient days
416,422
383,958
8.5%
1,537,206
1,563,259
-1.7%
Average daily census
4,526.3
4,173.5
8.5%
16,708.8
16,991.9
-1.7%
Occupancy-licensed beds
68.8%
64.7%
6.3%
69.1%
72.1%
-4.2%
Occupancy-available beds
70.6%
66.5%
6.2%
69.4%
72.4%
-4.2%
Admissions
78,799
71,682
9.9%
113,448
115,569
-1.8%
Length of stay
5.3
5.4
-2.1%
13.4
13.5
-0.7%
Inpatient revenue
$9,497,975
$8,137,264
16.7%
$2,470,401
$2,487,568
-0.7%
Outpatient revenue
5,343,246
4,128,549
29.4%
242,976
243,600
-0.3%
Total patient revenue
14,841,221
12,265,813
21.0%
2,713,377
2,731,168
-0.7%
Other revenue
173,063
127,396
35.8%
56,337
53,105
6.1%
Gross hospital revenue
15,014,284
12,393,209
21.1%
2,769,714
2,784,273
-0.5%
Total deductions
13,192,257
10,783,206
22.3%
1,441,421
1,484,682
-2.9%
Net hospital revenue
$1,822,027
$1,610,003
13.2%
$1,328,293
$1,299,591
2.2%
SAME FACILITY:
ACUTE
BEHAVIORAL HEALTH
9/30/21
9/30/20
% change
9/30/21
9/30/20
% change
Hospitals owned and leased
26
26
0.0%
330
330
0.0%
Average licensed beds
6,557
6,451
1.6%
23,759
23,440
1.4%
Average available beds
6,385
6,279
1.7%
23,654
23,338
1.4%
Patient days
416,026
383,958
8.4%
1,522,738
1,556,152
-2.1%
Average daily census
4,522.0
4,173.5
8.4%
16,551.5
16,914.7
-2.1%
Occupancy-licensed beds
69.0%
64.7%
6.6%
69.7%
72.2%
-3.5%
Occupancy-available beds
70.8%
66.5%
6.6%
70.0%
72.5%
-3.5%
Admissions
78,764
71,682
9.9%
111,692
114,902
-2.8%
Length of stay
5.3
5.4
-1.4%
13.6
13.5
0.7%
Universal Health Services, Inc.
Selected Hospital Statistics
For the Nine Months ended
September 30, 2021 and 2020
AS REPORTED:
ACUTE
BEHAVIORAL HEALTH
9/30/21
9/30/20
% change
9/30/21
9/30/20
% change
Hospitals owned and leased
27
26
3.8%
333
330
0.9%
Average licensed beds
6,534
6,451
1.3%
24,121
23,591
2.2%
Average available beds
6,362
6,279
1.3%
24,018
23,488
2.3%
Patient days
1,171,141
1,071,830
9.3%
4,636,270
4,620,471
0.3%
Average daily census
4,289.9
3,911.8
9.7%
16,982.7
16,863.0
0.7%
Occupancy-licensed beds
65.7%
60.6%
8.3%
70.4%
71.5%
-1.5%
Occupancy-available beds
67.4%
62.3%
8.2%
70.7%
71.8%
-1.5%
Admissions
227,944
213,658
6.7%
345,874
339,356
1.9%
Length of stay
5.1
5.0
2.8%
13.4
13.6
-1.4%
Inpatient revenue
$27,279,494
$22,695,513
20.2%
$7,471,742
$7,298,466
2.4%
Outpatient revenue
15,281,854
12,204,970
25.2%
756,068
719,513
5.1%
Total patient revenue
42,561,348
34,900,483
22.0%
8,227,810
8,017,979
2.6%
Other revenue
484,227
513,423
-5.7%
189,474
223,212
-15.1%
Gross hospital revenue
43,045,575
35,413,906
21.5%
8,417,284
8,241,191
2.1%
Total deductions
37,774,575
30,815,348
22.6%
4,342,157
4,376,368
-0.8%
Net hospital revenue
$5,271,000
$4,598,558
14.6%
$4,075,127
$3,864,823
5.4%
SAME FACILITY:
ACUTE
BEHAVIORAL HEALTH
9/30/21
9/30/20
% change
9/30/21
9/30/20
% change
Hospitals owned and leased
26
26
0.0%
330
330
0.0%
Average licensed beds
6,528
6,451
1.2%
23,726
23,416
1.3%
Average available beds
6,356
6,279
1.2%
23,623
23,313
1.3%
Patient days
1,170,733
1,071,830
9.2%
4,601,879
4,597,028
0.1%
Average daily census
4,288.4
3,911.8
9.6%
16,856.7
16,777.5
0.5%
Occupancy-licensed beds
65.7%
60.6%
8.3%
71.0%
71.6%
-0.8%
Occupancy-available beds
67.5%
62.3%
8.3%
71.4%
72.0%
-0.8%
Admissions
227,909
213,658
6.7%
341,812
337,210
1.4%
Length of stay
5.1
5.0
2.4%
13.5
13.6
-1.2%
