SPIN Opens in the Seaport District. Ping Pong Never Looked so Good. Embrace the movement, pick up a paddle and we'll pick up your balls.

BOSTON, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPIN, the original ping pong social club is set to open its doors on October 26th at 30 Melcher Street in the bustling Seaport District. Once you enter the space, you are transported to a surreal environment with pop art and graffiti donned walls from local artist extraordinaire, Blind Fox. With ping pong balls whizzing back and forth, ballers (SPIN's professional ping pong ball scoopers) can be seen on the floor making sure you don't have to chase any stray balls. It's a perk you never imagined but appreciate the second you walk into the space. Energizing the world through ping pong, art and music, SPIN will feature 14 Olympic grade STIGA ping pong tables, two private rooms (the Viper Lounge and Garage Alley, collectively known as Copper Common), an inviting horseshoe bar and the iconic SPIN bathtub—inspired by Andy Warhol's Campbell's soup collection.

photo credit @ Artists For Humanity, SPIN Boston

"Celebrating diversity and curating an unparalleled entertaining environment has always been a priority for our brand," says CEO, Pieter Vanermen. "I am thrilled to finally open the doors and look forward to connecting the community around the ping pong table.

Working with local artists isn't the only element that is unique to this venue—food and beverage items have been tailored with the local audience in mind. SPIN's kitchen will offer a wide variety of sharable items including beer brined wings, rustic pizzas, chicken tinga tacos. Some of SPIN's favorite items include:

Food

"The 617" Burger : house double smash patty, sour pickles, iceberg lettuce, red onion, American cheese, and gizmo sauce

Boston Cream Pie : butter cake, chocolate icing, vanilla cream

Fluffernutter Wontons: blueberry faux-sin sauce, powdered sugar

Cocktails

Killin the Dunks : Candelas 100% organic coffee from Spain , Jameson, Vermont maple syrup, nutmeg whipped cream, biscotti crumble

The T : Knob Creek rye, Aperol, lemon, cinnamon, apple cider

342 Chests: Sailor Jerry & Mt Gay Black Barrel rum, Peach Schnapps, Cointreau, English breakfast tea

SPIN is so much more than a venue with ping pong, food, and beverage. Celebrating the diversity of communities around the venue, SPIN will be launching an array of programming meant for folks to unwind and connect while enjoying the SPIN experience.

Friday Nights at SPIN: Paying homage to the original Naked Ping Pong parties, SPIN has reimagined Friday nights, with local DJs, ping pong professionals, communal games and an environment meant to connect and enjoy an unrivaled ping pong experience. Come alone or with a group, every Friday. Friday Nights at SPIN launches on October 29 th , at 9 PM— come join the party!

EVENTS at SPIN: From social parties and corporate events to the best holiday parties around, there is no more entertaining social experience than ping pong. Besides the sheer joy of competition, SPIN offers ping pong professionals, referees, DJs, company tournaments, interactive team games, custom paddles and merchandise—not to mention, our mouth-watering food and beverage packages. This is how events are meant to be thrown—the experience will knock your socks off, guaranteed.

Launching in January 2022, SPIN will host the first Social League season dedicated to less experienced players who are looking for a fun after-work activity. Additionally, the venue is set up to host corporate off-sites, special occasions, celebrations, ping pong lessons and charity events.

SPIN's commitment has always centered around kids in need and the environment. SPIN is partnering with Artists For Humanity, a Boston-based, nationally recognized teen art and design non-profit enterprise organization, on creative services for the new location. AFH (www.afhboston.org) is the largest employer of teens in the city, training and employing over 350 creative youth each year. Additionally, SPIN will expand the relationship with AYTTO, the non-profit after school program that gives children in need the opportunity to play ping pong in a safe environment. SPIN and STIGA have donated over 250 ping pong tables to after school initiatives nationwide to encourage play for children who need It the most.

THE SAFETY OF OUR STAFF AND GUESTS ARE FIRST AND FOREMOST

Over the course of the previous year, SPIN has worked tirelessly to open the venue in the safest way possible.

Here is what to expect of your ping pong experience:

SPIN has installed AIRPHX ("air fix") to put our guest's health and safety first. AIRPHX is an electronic device that uses cold plasma chambers that effectively eliminate bacteria, virus, mold, and other pathogens continuously on both surfaces and in the air.

Vaccinations are mandatory for all SPIN employees, and we will adhere to local rules and regulations regarding all incoming guests.

The venue can open a wall of doors to allow for better air flow.

The locations are deep cleaned daily and after each individual group experience.

QR code ordering is in place for all food and beverage offerings.

SPIN monitors the CDC and WHO guidance and will adhere to state and local laws around safety protocol.

Hours of Operation:

Tuesday-Thursday: 4PM-10PM

Friday: 4PM-12 AM

Saturday: 4PM-12AM

Grand Opening Rates:

$39/hour per table ballers included (never chase a ball again)

For further information, please visit wearespin.com

ABOUT SPIN

SPIN is the original social network of ping pong venues that encourage human connections. At the core is our mission to connect through a game that transcends age, gender, and any boundaries. SPIN welcomes diversity and embraces the unconventional. Each venue features ping pong courts, a full-service bar, restaurant, private rooms, and unexpected event spaces that attract guests of all kinds. With locations in New York, Chicago, Toronto, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Seattle, Washington DC and Boston, SPIN has built an unparalleled social experience that encourages connection and celebrates play. #UnitedByPingPong

