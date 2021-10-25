Sharecare's Dr. Nirav R. Shah named to Advisory Committee to CDC Director

ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that its chief medical officer, Nirav R. Shah, MD, MPH, has accepted an invitation to join the Advisory Committee to the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (ACD).

The 14-member ACD advises the CDC director, the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the Assistant Secretary for Health on policy and broad strategies that will enable CDC to fulfill its mission of protecting the nation's health. It specifically recommends ways to prioritize CDC's activities, improve results, and address health disparities. As an official federal advisory committee, the ACD also provides guidance to help CDC work more effectively with its various private and public sector constituents to make health protection a reality. Meetings are open to the public.

"The CDC is ideally positioned to create a resilient public health infrastructure to serve all Americans by bridging health and healthcare with input from the public and private sectors," said Dr. Shah. "It's both an honor and a privilege to serve on the ACD and, especially at this moment in our country's history, support the critical work of one of the world's finest public health institutions."

Originally established in 1962, the ACD is authorized to: (1) conduct, encourage, cooperate with, and assist other appropriate public authorities, scientific institutions, and scientists in the conduct of research, investigations, experiments, demonstrations, and studies relating to the causes, diagnosis, treatment, control, and prevention of physical and mental diseases, and other impairments; (2) assist States and their political subdivisions in the prevention of infectious diseases and other preventable conditions, and in the promotion of health and well-being; and (3) train State and local personnel in health work.

Committee members include experts in areas pertinent to the CDC mission, such as public health, health equity, medical education, industry, healthcare delivery, health policy, preventive medicine, allied fields, and communication. For more information on the ACD, visit www.cdc.gov/about/advisory-committee-director/index.html.

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

