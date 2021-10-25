Magnachip Reports Results for Third Quarter 2021 - Third quarter revenue of $127.0 million was up 11.5% sequentially and up 1.8% year-over-year (YoY).

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) ("Magnachip" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the third quarter 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Magnachip Semiconductor)

"Magnachip delivered solid third quarter results driven mainly by higher gross profit margin. Supported by an improved product mix, combined with an increase in average selling price under a favorable pricing environment, and high utilization rate at Fab 3, our gross profit margin reached 36.7%, the highest level reported in the company's history, enabling us to achieve a very healthy bottom line," said YJ Kim, Magnachip's chief executive officer.

"Our Power business posted record revenue again for the third consecutive quarter, driven by strong demand across all our end markets. While demand for Magnachip's OLED DDICs has been strong and outpacing supply, our Display business revenue continues to be limited by foundry capacity allocation amid global shortages in manufacturing capacities. As the supply constraint is expected to persist for the foreseeable future, we will keep pressing forward relentlessly to navigate the ongoing challenges by focusing on mix management in the near-term while also securing and expanding sustainable supply capacity for 2022 and beyond, which has already yielded some future capacity commitments."

Magnachip is not hosting a quarterly earnings conference call and has suspended the practice of providing forward-looking guidance while the Agreement and Plan of Merger executed on March 25, 2021 with an investment vehicle formed by an affiliate of Wise Road Capital LTD is in effect. Please review the 'Investors' section of the Company's website for the quarterly financial results and SEC filings for the latest updates on the pending transaction.

Q3 2021 Financial Highlights













In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data













GAAP









Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q/Q change Q3 2020 Y/Y change

Revenues















Standard Products Business















Display Solutions 58,528 46,601 up 25.6% 69,583 down 15.9% Power Solutions 58,887 56,667 up 3.9% 46,679 up 26.2% Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services(1) 9,585 10,608 down 9.6% 8,551 up 12.1% Gross Profit Margin 36.7% 29.8% up 6.9%pts 22.9% up 13.8%pts Operating Income 20,001 1,627 up 1,129.3% 3,223 up 520.6% Net Income (Loss)(2) 10,768 (198) up n/a 272,962 down 96.1% Basic Earnings (Loss) per Common Share 0.23 (0.00) up n/a 7.74 down 97.0% Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Common Share 0.23 (0.00) up n/a 5.89 down 96.1%



In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data











Non-GAAP(3)







Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q/Q change Q3 2020 Y/Y change

Adjusted Operating Income 22,691 9,052 up 150.7% 8,823 up 157.2% Adjusted EBITDA 26,361 12,692 up 107.7% 11,731 up 124.7% Adjusted Net Income 20,073 7,034 up 185.4% 5,147 up 290.0% Adjusted Earnings per Common Share—Diluted 0.42 0.15 up 180.0% 0.14 up 200.0%





(1) Following the consummation of the sale of the Foundry Services Group business and Fab 4 in Q3 2020, and for a period of up to three years, the Company will provide transitional foundry services to the buyer for foundry products manufactured in the Company's fabrication facility located in Gumi ("Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services"). Management believes that disclosing revenue of Transitional Fab 3 Foundry Services separately from the standard products business allows investors to better understand the results of our core standard products display solutions and power solutions businesses. (2) In the third quarter of 2020, total net income of $273.0 million included income from discontinued operations, net of tax, of $264.5 million, primarily attributable to the recognition of $287.1 million as gain on sale of the Foundry Services Group business and Fab 4. (3) Non-GAAP financial measures are calculated based on the results from continuing operations. Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed in conjunction with GAAP results, can provide a meaningful understanding of the factors and trends affecting Magnachip's business and operations and assist in evaluating our core operating performance. However, such non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered as a substitute for net income from continuing operations or as a better indicator of our operating performance than measures that are presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP results to non-GAAP results is included in this press release.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release regarding Magnachip's forecasts, business outlook, expectations and beliefs are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based upon information available to Magnachip as of the date of this release, which may change, and we assume no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, among others: the possibility that any or all of the conditions precedent to the consummation of the pending merger may not be satisfied or waived; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the proposed merger; the possibility that the merger may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; the diversion of and attention of Magnachip's management on merger-related issues; legal proceedings, judgments or settlements following the announcement of the proposed merger; disruptions of current plans and operations caused by the announcement and pendency of the proposed merger; potential difficulties in employee retention due to the announcement and pendency of the proposed merger; the response of customers, suppliers, business partners and regulators to the announcement of the proposed merger; the impact of changes in macroeconomic and/or general economic conditions, including those caused by or related to the COVID-19 outbreak, recessions, economic instability and the outbreak of disease; manufacturing capacity constraints or supply chain disruptions that may impact our ability to deliver our products or affect the price of components, which may lead to an increase in our costs, as well as impacting demand for our products from customers who are similarly affected by such capacity constraints or disruptions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; timely design acceptance by our customers; timely introduction of new products and technologies; ability to ramp new products into volume production; industry wide shifts in supply and demand for semiconductor products; industry and/or company overcapacity or supply constraints; effective and cost efficient utilization of manufacturing capacity; financial stability in foreign markets and the impact of foreign exchange rates; unanticipated costs and expenses or the inability to identify expenses which can be eliminated; compliance with U.S. and international trade and export laws and regulations by us and our distributors; change or ratification of local or international laws and regulations, including those related to environment, health and safety; public health issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic; other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, Magnachip's products, including uncertainties regarding the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic that may result in factory closures, reduced workforces, scarcity of raw materials and goods produced in infected areas, as well as reduced consumer and business spending affecting demand for Magnachip's products due to government and private sector mandatory business closures, travel restrictions or the like to prevent the spread of disease; and other risks detailed from time to time in Magnachip's filings with the SEC, including our Form 10-K filed on March 9, 2021 (including that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, trade tensions and supply constraints may also exacerbate the risks discussed therein) and subsequent registration statements, amendments or other reports that we may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and/or make available on our website. Magnachip assumes no obligation and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements provided, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,200 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com . Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

CONTACT:

So-Yeon Jeong

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +1-408-712-6151

Investor.relations@magnachip.com

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021



September 30, 2020



September 30, 2021



September 30, 2020

Revenues:







Net sales – standard products business

$ 117,415



$ 103,268



$ 116,262



$ 333,589



$ 335,953

Net sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services



9,585





10,608





8,551





30,306





28,161

Total revenues



127,000





113,876





124,813





363,895





364,114

Cost of sales:







































Cost of sales – standard products business



71,641





70,409





87,494





221,297





245,917

Cost of sales – transitional Fab 3 foundry services



8,772





9,497





8,731





27,659





28,341

Total cost of sales



80,413





79,906





96,225





248,956





274,258

Gross profit



46,587





33,970





28,588





114,939





89,856

Gross profit as a percentage of standard products business net sales



39.0 %



31.8 %



24.7 %



33.7 %



26.8 % Gross profit as a percentage of total revenues



36.7 %



29.8 %



22.9 %



31.6 %



24.7 % Operating expenses:







































Selling, general and administrative expenses



12,550





14,001





12,888





39,185





37,398

Research and development expenses



12,270





13,322





12,477





39,015





34,094

Other charges



1,766





5,020





—





17,202





554

Total operating expenses



26,586





32,343





25,365





95,402





72,046

Operating income



20,001





1,627





3,223





19,537





17,810

Interest expense



(113)





(85)





(5,485)





(1,239)





(16,522)

Foreign currency gain (loss), net



(7,579)





250





8,864





(12,000)





(13,638)

Other income, net



1,608





611





714





2,839





2,343

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense



13,917





2,403





7,316





9,137





(10,007)

Income tax expense (benefit)



3,149





2,601





(1,145)





6,040





836

Income (loss) from continuing operations



10,768





(198)





8,461





3,097





(10,843)

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax



—





—





264,501





—





289,227

Net income (loss)

$ 10,768



$ (198)



$ 272,962



$ 3,097



$ 278,384

Basic earnings (loss) per common share—







































Continuing operations

$ 0.23



$ (0.00)



$ 0.24



$ 0.07



$ (0.31)

Discontinued operations



—





—





7.50





—





8.24

Total

$ 0.23



$ (0.00)



$ 7.74



$ 0.07



$ 7.93

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share—







































Continuing operations

$ 0.23



$ (0.00)



$ 0.21



$ 0.07



$ (0.31)

Discontinued operations



—





—





5.68





—





8.24

Total

$ 0.23



$ (0.00)



$ 5.89



$ 0.07



$ 7.93

Weighted average number of shares—







































Basic



46,449,234





46,322,027





35,280,864





44,377,250





35,089,479

Diluted



47,808,457





46,322,027





46,581,788





45,811,792





35,089,479



MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)





September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets (In thousands of U.S. dollars,

except share data) Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 276,301 $ 279,940 Accounts receivable, net 52,523 64,390 Inventories, net 38,773 39,039 Other receivables 8,971 4,338 Prepaid expenses 9,666 7,332 Hedge collateral 3,720 5,250 Other current assets 1,919 9,321 Total current assets 391,873 409,610 Property, plant and equipment, net 103,352 96,383 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,727 4,632 Intangible assets, net 2,405 2,727 Long-term prepaid expenses 9,451 4,058 Deferred income taxes 41,255 44,541 Other non-current assets 10,626 9,739 Total assets $ 562,689 $ 571,690 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



Current liabilities



Accounts payable $ 33,386 $ 52,164 Other accounts payable 18,671 2,531 Accrued expenses 13,168 16,241 Accrued income taxes 1,955 12,398 Operating lease liabilities 1,757 2,210 Current portion of long-term borrowings, net — 83,479 Other current liabilities 7,800 4,595 Total current liabilities 76,737 173,618 Accrued severance benefits, net 37,741 40,462 Non-current operating lease liabilities 1,970 2,422 Other non-current liabilities 12,944 9,588 Total liabilities 129,392 226,090 Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity



Common stock, $0.01 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 55,676,851 shares issued and 46,464,889 outstanding at September 30, 2021 and 44,943,854 shares issued and 35,783,347 outstanding at December 31, 2020 557 450 Additional paid-in capital 256,619 163,010 Retained earnings 289,931 286,834 Treasury stock, 9,211,962 shares at September 30, 2021 and 9,160,507 shares at December 31, 2020, respectively (109,407 ) (108,397 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (4,403 ) 3,703 Total stockholders' equity 433,297 345,600 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 562,689 $ 571,690

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30, 2021



September 30, 2021



September 30, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities























Net income

$ 10,768



$ 3,097



$ 278,384

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities























Depreciation and amortization



3,578





10,576





13,333

Provision for severance benefits



2,007





5,514





14,150

Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount



—





261





1,824

Loss on foreign currency, net



19,254





32,607





6,609

Restructuring and other charges



750





750





490

Provision for inventory reserves



(1,862)





1,484





4,079

Stock-based compensation



2,005





6,056





4,754

Gain on sale of discontinued operations



—





—





(287,117)

Other, net



176





442





85

Changes in operating assets and liabilities























Accounts receivable, net



1,598





6,696





(16,583)

Unbilled accounts receivable, net



—





—





14,260

Inventories



2,609





(4,561)





1,390

Other receivables



(446)





(5,287)





6,111

Other current assets



(690)





7,933





9,143

Accounts payable



(17,232)





(16,192)





(5,156)

Other accounts payable



(3,126)





(3,729)





(8,034)

Accrued expenses



(22)





(2,391)





1,991

Accrued income taxes



1,941





(8,308)





12,546

Other current liabilities



657





555





2,243

Other non-current liabilities



(392)





(666)





2,868

Payment of severance benefits



(1,936)





(4,772)





(5,888)

Other, net



13





(49)





59

Net cash provided by operating activities



19,650





30,016





51,541

Cash flows from investing activities























Proceeds from settlement of hedge collateral



3,023





3,995





8,029

Payment of hedge collateral



(2,159)





(2,744)





(7,841)

Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(8,502)





(13,368)





(16,353)

Payment for intellectual property registration



(167)





(455)





(664)

Collection of guarantee deposits



2,885





3,192





891

Payment of guarantee deposits



—





(4,960)





(611)

Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations



—





—





350,553

Other, net



27





(103)





26

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(4,893)





(14,443)





334,030

Cash flows from financing activities























Proceeds from exercise of stock options



1,371





3,920





2,690

Acquisition of treasury stock



—





(1,653)





(1,021)

Repayment of financing related to water treatment facility arrangement



(139)





(427)





(402)

Repayment of principal portion of finance lease liabilities



(16)





(49)





(165)

Net cash provided by financing activities



1,216





1,791





1,102

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents



(11,552)





(21,003)





3,781

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



4,421





(3,639)





390,454

Cash and cash equivalents























Beginning of the period



271,880





279,940





151,657

End of the period

$ 276,301



$ 276,301



$ 542,111



MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



September 30,



September 30,





2021



2021



2020



2021



2020

Operating income

$ 20,001



$ 1,627



$ 3,223



$ 19,537



$ 17,810

Adjustments:







































Equity-based compensation expense



2,005





2,405





2,101





6,056





4,366

Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions



(1,081)





—





2,331





(1,081)





2,331

Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage



—





—





1,168





—





1,168

Other charges



1,766





5,020





—





17,202





554

Adjusted operating income

$ 22,691



$ 9,052



$ 8,823



$ 41,714



$ 26,229



We present Adjusted Operating Income as a supplemental measure of our performance. We define Adjusted Operating Income for the periods indicated as operating income adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions, (iii) Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage and (iv) Other charges.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, other charges of $1,766 thousand and $17,202 thousand, respectively, related to non-recurring professional service fees and expenses in connection with the pending merger transaction and regulatory requests.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, other charges were $554 thousand, which pertained to non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with certain treasury and finance initiatives.

MAGNACHIP SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share data) (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

June 30,



September 30,

September 30, September 30,





2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 Income (loss) from continuing operations

$ 10,768

$ (198)



$ 8,461

$ 3,097

$ (10,843) Adjustments:

































Interest expense (income), net



(439)



(493)



4,875

(512)



14,541 Income tax expense (benefit)



3,149



2,601



(1,145)

6,040



836 Depreciation and amortization



3,578



3,550



2,854

10,576



7,968 EBITDA



17,056



5,460



15,045

19,201



12,502 Equity-based compensation expense



2,005



2,405



2,101

6,056



4,366 Foreign currency loss (gain), net



7,579



(250)



(8,864)

12,000



13,638 Derivative valuation loss (gain), net



(237)



57



(50)

(94)



(222) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions



(1,081)



—



2,331

(1,081)



2,331 Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage



—



—



1,168

—



1,168 Other charges, net



1,039



5,020



—

16,475



554



































Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,361 $ 12,692 $ 11,731 $ 52,557 $ 34,337 Income (loss) from continuing operations





































$ 10,768

$ (198)

$ 8,461 $ 3,097

$ (10,843) Adjustments:



































Equity-based compensation expense



2,005



2,405



2,101

6,056



4,366 Foreign currency loss (gain), net



7,579



(250)



(8,864)

12,000



13,638 Derivative valuation loss (gain), net



(237)



57



(50)

(94)



(222) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions



(1,081)



—



2,331

(1,081)



2,331 Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage



—



—



1,168

—



1,168 Other charges, net



1,039



5,020



—

16,475



554 Adjusted Net Income

$ 20,073

$ 7,034

$ 5,147 $ 36,453

$ 10,992





































Adjusted Net Income per common share—



































- Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.82 $ 0.31 - Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.15 $ 0.14 $ 0.78 $ 0.30 Weighted average number of shares – basic



46,449,234



46,322,027



35,280,864

44,377,250



35,089,479 Weighted average number of shares – diluted



47,808,457



47,846,217



46,581,788

47,718,578



36,151,622











































We present Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income as supplemental measures of our performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated as EBITDA (as defined below), adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iii) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net, (iv) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions, (v) Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage and (vi) Other charges, net. EBITDA for the periods indicated is defined as Income (loss) from continuing operations before interest expense (income), net, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization.

We present Adjusted Net Income by adjusting income (loss) from continuing operations to eliminate the impact of a number of non-cash expenses and other items that may be either one time or recurring that we do not consider to be indicative of our core ongoing operating performance. We believe that Adjusted Net Income is particularly useful because it reflects the impact of our asset base and capital structure on our operating performance. We define Adjusted Net Income for the periods as income (loss) from continuing operations, adjusted to exclude (i) Equity-based compensation expense, (ii) Foreign currency loss (gain), net, (iii) Derivative valuation loss (gain), net, (iv) Inventory reserve related to Huawei impact of downstream trade restrictions, (v) Expenses related to Fab 3 power outage and (vi) Other charges, net.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, other charges, net included expenses of $1,766 thousand and $17,202 thousand, respectively, related to non-recurring professional service fees and expenses in connection with the pending merger transaction and regulatory requests, both of which were offset in part by $727 thousand legal settlement gain related to certain expenses incurred in prior periods in connection with our legacy Fab 4 (which was sold during the year ended December 31, 2020) and awarded in the current quarter.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, other charges, net were $554 thousand, which pertained to non-recurring professional service fees and expenses incurred in connection with certain treasury and finance initiatives.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation