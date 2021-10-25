DriveWealth Teams Up With Financial Education App Wealth Stack to Power Investing Capabilities for Diverse Communities

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveWealth LLC , a pioneer in fractional trading and embedded finance, today announced a partnership with Wealth Stack , a new financial education and wealth building app designed to help everyday Americans invest in their futures through financial lessons and stock tips and tricks.

While only 56% of Americans have exposure to the stock market, Wealth Stack's platform is specifically designed for the common, yet often overlooked segments of the population – including veterans, minorities, and Millennials – who want to invest but don't currently feel like they know where to begin or how to understand the terms and tactics. The app is currently available as a direct to consumer offering, as well as a whitelabel solution for financial institutions to offer to their customers.

Wealth Stack leverages DriveWealth's comprehensive fractional investing technology and brokerage infrastructure to enable users to invest in U.S. equities. The self-directed offering is complemented by Wealth Stack's financial literacy hub featuring hundreds of financial education videos and one-on-one access to financial experts. Wealth Stack users also receive personalized advice and recommendations from experienced financial professionals to help them build long-term wealth, including from Wealth Stack's founder, Andrew Glaze, who leads the team with years of experience as a hedge fund manager and senior investment professional at companies like Merrill Lynch, Claar Advisors, and Standard General.

"The best way to learn financial literacy skills is through education and practice," said Bob Cortright, Founder and CEO of DriveWealth. "Wealth Stack's mission of helping veterans, diverse communities, and Millennials build wealth for the long-term through financial education aligns with DriveWealth's commitment to democratize investing opportunities for all, and we're thrilled to be working alongside them."

"As a Veteran myself and having grown up in the 90's Bed Stuy Brooklyn as an immigrant from Jamaica, I saw first hand how many Americans require additional tools to help them learn how to invest and build long-term wealth," said Andrew Glaze, founder and CEO of Wealth Stack. "We are excited to partner with DriveWealth as we continue to build out our platform to empower these individuals with the tools they need to build a secure financial future."

About DriveWealth

DriveWealth, the pioneer of fractional equities trading and embedded investing, is a visionary technology company that empowers more than 100 partners around the world to engage their customers by placing the markets in the palm of their hand. We believe the future is fractional, transactional and mobile. Every mobile device should be a gateway to accessing investing and savings products, services, advice, and assistance for global citizens of all ages, wealth stages, and levels of financial expertise. DriveWealth's unparalleled consultative support and cloud-based, industrial strength technology platform allow partners to seamlessly offer branded investing experiences to drive customer acquisition, loyalty, retention, and revenue growth. DriveWealth's commitment to continuous evolution and innovation makes it the partner of choice for powering the future of investing. For more information, please visit drivewealth.com or connect with us on Twitter @DriveWealth.

About Wealth Stack

Wealth Stack is a financial platform designed to provide diverse communities with a high-quality financial education and investment platform that maximizes the ability of those communities to create long term wealth. Wealth Stack believes that planning for your financial future is imperative. Therefore, Wealth Stack was created to help diverse communities build wealth the smart way, through access to hours of free videos, lessons taught by diverse finance experts, as well as a trading platform and guidance on how to use the trading platform to create long term wealth.

