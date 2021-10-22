Thompson Expands Therapeutic Services to South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Child & Family Focus (Thompson) has been selected as a direct service provider of Multi-Systemic Therapy (MST) services for two regions in the state of South Carolina, in partnership with Evidence-Based Associates (EBA).

MST services help reduce juvenile delinquency and anti-social behavior and are known to positively impact students who are at an increased risk of dropping out or becoming juvenile offenders.

"Thompson is honored to be partnering with EBA to expand our footprint into South Carolina and help fill some much-needed service gaps," stated Matt Simon, Chief Program Officer at Thompson. "Multi-Systemic Therapy (MST) is one of the most impactful evidence-based practices available for adolescents. We believe it should be accessible in every community. By expanding this service into the Upstate and Midlands regions of South Carolina, we will impact entire generations of families which has the potential to create positive community and statewide change."

Thompson, with a long history of experience in implementing and sustaining community-based family-centered treatment models that achieve their desired outcomes in both urban and rural settings, is positioned well to work closely with Evidence-Based Associates (EBA) and the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in ensuring a successful project. Thompson's work currently directly impacts youth through 10 different programs, with a combined history of 134 years.

Nicole Janer, EBA's Senior Director of Operations, was excited about the opportunity to partner with Thompson. "We are thrilled to engage with Thompson's team of talented, dedicated professionals for this project in South Carolina," she said. "We were aware of their long history of service and commitment to children and families, and we look forward to this partnership."

Evidence-Based Associates (EBA) will be the prime contractor for this project, coordinating the training, licensing, and provision of community-based, evidence-based services like MST and Functional Family Therapy (FFT), an intensive, short-term intervention program that offers in-home family counseling that specifically targets the reduction of behaviors like truancy, curfew violations, and running away. Thompson therapists will provide direct therapy to youth and will be supported by EBA through licensure and training.

"We are thrilled to be selected by the Department to help them build up these evidence-based, family-centered programs," said Dan Edwards, EBA's Senior Director of Strategy and Growth. "We anticipate that the positive impact of the programs that we've seen in other states will be felt across South Carolina as well."

The partnership is slated to begin in January 2022.

About Thompson

Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina (Mecklenburg County), Thompson Child & Family Focus is a human services leader transforming lives through early childhood, family stability, and mental health services. As a solutions-driven organization committed to rewriting narratives for the most vulnerable; Thompson achieves this by providing comprehensive, evidence-based services, and trauma-informed care, for children (ages 0-18) and their families, virtually and in-person. Thompson employs over 300 staff in NC and FL, and is led by President/CEO, Will Jones. To read more about Thompson's continuum of services online, go to thompsoncff.org, or email news@thompsoncff.org.

About Evidence-Based Associates:

Founded in 2004, Evidence-Based Associates (EBA) is an experienced group of talented, dedicated professionals, who specialize in the high-quality implementation of evidence-based programs (EBPs) that address the unique needs of at-risk youth.

