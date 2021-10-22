Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions

BOSTON, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Eaton Vance closed-end funds listed below released today the estimated sources of their October distributions (each a "Fund"). This press release is issued as required by the Funds' managed distribution plan (Plan) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make monthly, as noted below, cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the October distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of a Fund's distributions for the 2021 calendar year. Shareholders should note that each Fund's total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE : You should not draw any conclusions about each Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of each Fund's Plan. Each Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in each Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect each Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and/or tax reporting purposes will depend upon each Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Each Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The following tables set forth estimates of the sources of each Fund's October distribution and its cumulative distributions paid for its fiscal year through October 29, 2021, and information relating to each Fund's performance based on its net asset value (NAV) for certain periods.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EOI)





Distribution Period: October- 2021





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1095





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: September





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0007 0.60% $0.0007 0.60% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0399 36.40% $0.0399 36.40% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0689 63.00% $0.0689 63.00% Total per common share $0.1095 100.00% $0.1095 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2021 1 13.95%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 2 7.23%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2021 3

23.70%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 4 6.14%





















Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE: EOS)





Distribution Period: October- 2021





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1373





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1373 100.00% $1.1035 100.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1373 100.00% $1.1035 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2021 1 17.39%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 2 7.31%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2021 3

10.96%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 4 4.29%











Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETJ)





Distribution Period: October- 2021





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0760





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0037 4.90% $0.0289 3.80% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0023 0.30% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0723 95.10% $0.7288 95.90% Total per common share $0.0760 100.00% $0.7600 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2021 1 10.06%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 2 9.06%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2021 3

6.66%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 4 6.79%











Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE: EVT)





Distribution Period: October- 2021





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1626





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0489 30.10% $0.5886 32.80% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.1137 69.90% $1.2042 67.20% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1626 100.00% $1.7928 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2021 1 13.47%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 2 7.17%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2021 3

37.84%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 4 5.99%











Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO)



Distribution Period: October- 2021





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1792





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0828 46.20% $0.5096 28.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.3120 17.10% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0964 53.80% $0.9985 54.90% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1792 100.00% $1.8201 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2021 1 15.31%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 2 7.24%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2021 3

40.78%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 4 5.52%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE: ETB)





Distribution Period: October- 2021





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1080





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0002 0.20% $0.0389 3.60% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.1078 99.80% $1.0411 96.40% Total per common share $0.1080 100.00% $1.0800 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2021 1 9.23%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 2 8.32%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2021 3

13.70%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 4 6.24%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETV)





Distribution Period: October- 2021





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1108





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.1108 100.00% $1.1060 100.00% Total per common share $0.1108 100.00% $1.1060 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2021 1 11.59%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 2 8.63%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2021 3

13.52%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 4 6.48%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY)





Distribution Period: October- 2021





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0929





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0072 7.80% $0.0550 5.30% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.5125 49.40% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0857 92.20% $0.4699 45.3% Total per common share $0.0929 100.00% $1.0374 100.0%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2021 1 12.85%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 2 8.25%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2021 3

25.12%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 4 6.99%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETW)



Distribution Period: October- 2021





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0727





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0158 21.80% $0.0763 10.50% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0569 78.20% $0.4093 56.30% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.2414 33.20% Total per common share $0.0727 100.00% $0.7270 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2021 1 8.90%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 2 8.25%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2021 3

9.27%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 4 6.18%











Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income (NYSE: ETG)





Distribution Period: October- 2021





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.1300





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0647 49.80% $0.8846 67.40% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0653 50.20% $0.4279 32.60% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Total per common share $0.1300 100.00% $1.3125 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2021 1 13.83%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 2 7.30%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2021 3

40.43%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 4 5.53%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG)



Distribution Period: October- 2021





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0689





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: October





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0196 28.40% $0.0662 8.70% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0493 71.60% $0.4940 64.90% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0000 0.00% $0.2009 26.40% Total per common share $0.0689 100.00% $0.7611 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2021 1 11.77%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 2 8.32%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2021 3

32.06%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 4 6.96%











Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSE: EXD)





Distribution Period: October- 2021





Distribution Amount per Common Share: $0.0708





Distribution Frequency: Monthly





Fiscal Year End: December





Source Current Distribution % of Current

Distribution Cumulative

Distributions

for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date % of the Cumulative

Distributions for the Fiscal

Year-to-Date Net Investment Income $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.0000 0.00% $0.0000 0.00% Return of Capital or Other Capital Source(s) $0.0708 100.00% $0.7080 100.00% Total per common share $0.0708 100.00% $0.7080 100.00%









Average annual total return at NAV for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2021 1 5.44%

Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 2 7.47%

Cumulative total return at NAV for the fiscal year through September 30, 2021 3

14.32%

Cumulative fiscal year to date distribution rate as a percentage of NAV as of September 30, 2021 4 5.60%





















1 Average annual total return at NAV represents the change in NAV of the Fund, with all distributions reinvested, for the 5-year period ended on September 30, 2021







2 The annualized current distribution rate is the cumulative distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of September 30, 2021 3 Cumulative total return at NAV is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to September 30, 2021 including distributions paid and assuming reinvestment of those distributions.





4 Cumulative fiscal year distribution rate for the period from the beginning of its fiscal year to September 30, 2021 measured on the dollar value of the distributions in year-to-date period as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of August 31, 2021





