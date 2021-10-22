Diös Fastigheter's Interim Report Jan-Sep 2021

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The quarter was marked by a high level of activity and strong interest in our market. Net leasing for the period totalled SEK 25 million, our property management income was up by 7 per cent and the surplus ratio was at 68 per cent. Continued increases in the value of our properties were due to successful deals and a strong underlying market.

Income increase was 4 per cent and totals SEK 1,467 million (1,406)

Property management income increase was 7 per cent and totals SEK 780 million (729)

Unrealized changes in property values amounted to SEK 916 million (-131) and for derivatives to SEK 21 million (2)

Profit after tax was SEK 1,359 million (475)

Earnings per share were SEK 10.05 (3.55)



− Interest in our market and northern Sweden has never been greater than now. The investments that are being made, more people moving to our cities and the rise in demand we are experiencing for both commercial premises and housing will lead to stronger rental growth and a lower vacancy rate. Modern environmentally certified properties in attractive locations that offer a variety of services, the right spaces for offices and homes and that have good transport connections will outperform. I am confident that we are in the right place and have the right offering to create a sustainable future for our cities, for Diös and for our shareholders, says Knut Rost, CEO.

Presentation of the report



Today at 10.15 am, CEO Knut Rost and CFO Rolf Larsson will present the report via a webcasted conference call. Presentation takes place in English.

More information about the conference can be found at:

https://streams.eventcdn.net/disfastigheter/ir-jan-sep-2021

For further information, please contact:

Knut Rost, CEO Diös Fastigheter

Phone: +46 (0)10-470 95 01

E-mail: knut.rost@dios.se



Rolf Larsson, CFO Diös Fastigheter

Phone: +46 (0)10- 470 95 03

E-mail: rolf.larsson@dios.se

This information is information that Diös Fastigheter AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:00 CEST on 22 October 2021.

