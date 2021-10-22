AAM to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 5

AAM to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 5

DETROIT, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter financial results and other related matters at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, November 5, 2021. A press release announcing the results will be issued before the market opens on the same day and will be available at www.aam.com.

AAM logo (PRNewsfoto/American Axle & Manufacturing)

To participate by phone, please dial:

(877) 883-0383 from the United States

(412) 902-6506 from outside the United States

Callers should reference access code 2288310.

To participate by live audio webcast or listen to the briefing following the call, visit investor.aam.com. A replay will be available one hour after the call is complete until November 12, 2021. To listen to the replay please dial:

(877) 344-7529 from the United States

(412) 317-0088 from outside the United States

When prompted, callers should enter replay access code 10159521. The audio replay will also be archived on AAM's website for one year.

About AAM:

AAM (NYSE: AXL) delivers POWER that moves the world. As a leading global tier 1 automotive supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that are making the next generation of vehicles smarter, lighter, safer and more efficient. Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has approximately 20,000 associates operating at nearly 80 facilities in 17 countries to support our customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership. To learn more, visit aam.com.

For more information:

Investor Contact Media Contact David H. Lim Christopher M. Son Head of Investor Relations Vice President, Marketing & Communications (313) 758-2006 (313) 758-4814 david.lim@aam.com chris.son@aam.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.