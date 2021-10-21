'Twas The Night Before 'Countdown To Christmas' And Hallmark Unwrapped Its Full 2021 Holiday Slate Hallmark Channel's First 'Merry Thanksgiving Weekend' Offers A Double Helping Of Movie Premieres November 26 - 28

STUDIO CITY, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the eve of Hallmark Channel's 12th Annual Countdown to Christmas – with 24/7 holiday programming kicking off tomorrow – Crown Media Family Networks is unwrapping the rest of its 2021 holiday movie slate of 41 all-new movie premieres.

Hallmark Channel serves up a double helping of holiday cheer during its first ever "Merry Thanksgiving Weekend," with double-feature original movie premieres each night at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. ET/PT , Friday November 26 – Sunday, November 28 . Topping off the weekend's movies are fan favorites Lacey Chabert and Candace Cameron Bure. In her 11th Christmas movie for the network, Chabert whisks viewers away to Ireland in "Christmas at Castle Hart," which premieres Saturday, November 27, and also stars Stuart Townsend. On Sunday, November 28th Candace Cameron Bure competes for a good cause with John Brotherton in "The Christmas Contest."

For the first time in its history, Hallmark Movies Now, the networks' standalone streaming service, will premiere two original movies. "Every Time a Bell Rings" stars Erin Cahill, Brittany Ishibashi, Ali Liebert and Wes Brown and was shot entirely on location in Natchez, MS, showcasing local sights and holiday traditions. "Sugar Plum Twist" stars Jamie Gray Hyder, Ektor Rivera and Laura Rosguer and brings a Latin twist to the beloved ballet, The Nutcracker.

Additional exciting, new talent being welcomed by the networks are Peter Gallagher, Bruce Campbell, Harry Lennix, Pat Monahan, George Lopez, Emily Osment, Olivia Washington, Will Adams, Kyle Selig, Jon Ecker, Ektor Rivera, Laura Rosguer, Inbar Lavi, Jake Epstein, Christa B. Allen, Marielle Scott, Julian Morris and Aloma Wright.

More of the networks' family of stars return, including Merritt Patterson, Aimee Teegarden, Andrew Walker, James Tupper, Eloise Mumford, Brett Dalton, Tina Lifford, Trevor Donovan, Sarah Power, Laura Vandervoort, Niall Matter, Nikki Deloach, David Haydn-Jones, Marisol Nichols, Paul Greene, Taylor Cole, Carlo Marks , Jessy Schram, Brendan Penny, Laura Osnes, Megan Park, Jamie Gray Hyder, Casey Deidrick, Kristoffer Polaha, Brooke D'Orsay, Katherine Barrell, Ashley Newbrough, Ryan Rottman, Rachael Leigh Cook and Travis Van Winkle.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries brings viewers a new movie in the popular "Godwinks" series of movies executive produced by Kathie Lee Gifford, as well "Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas" the fourth movie from Executive Producer Blake Shelton, based on his song "Time for Me to Come Home."

Award-winning music icon, Gwen Stefani's "Here This Christmas" returns as Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas theme song. The holidays wouldn't be as merry without yuletide tunes and music also plays a key role in several of this year's original movie premieres. Grammy Award-nominated singer and actress Jordin Sparks stars in "A Christmas Treasure," and performs two classic Christmas songs in the movie, covering "This Christmas" and on the piano, "Oh Holy Night." Her original song from her 2020 Christmas album Cider & Hennessy "Oh, It's Christmas" will also be part of the movie. "One December Night" features two original songs, "One December Night" performed by Peter Gallagher and "Fa La La La La," written and sung by Jasmine Forsberg. "Christmas in Harmony" offers viewers more original music with the song "Christmas Star," performed by Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child fame, among other musical numbers. In "Christmas in Tahoe," Train frontman Pat Monahan sings his new original song "Mittens" and duets with Kyle Selig on "Shake Up Christmas."

