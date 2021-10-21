Cheryl's Cookies® Bakes up a Batch of Innovative New Products and Decadent Flavors Here Comes Bake at Home Cookie Dough, Dessert Boards, Gluten Free Options, Kitchen Sink Caramel Pretzel Chocolate Treats, and More

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheryl's Cookies®, famous for its delectable cut-out cookies and creamy buttercream frosting, has introduced an innovative new assortment of product offerings for fall, holiday, and beyond. Made with the finest ingredients and upmost care, these unique products add to the brand's more than 200 offerings of distinctive baked goods for gifting, entertaining, and self-consumption. The flavorful experience extends well beyond the bite with the launch of a fresh slate of special events, helpful resources, and immersive cookie activities for customers. Cheryl's Cookies is part of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands.

Cheryl’s Cookies® Bakes up a Batch of Innovative New Products and Decadent Flavors

"Our Cheryl's Cookies customers continually inspire us to innovate within our product assortment and we are delighted to introduce these delicious new options for their gifting and sharing needs," says George Schmidt, Vice President and General Manager, Cheryl's Cookies. "The love of our famous cookies has created a connected community of loyal customers and we look forward to deepening our relationships with them through exciting immersive, educational, and fun-filled activities, as well as engaging content that takes them behind the brand."

Below are the some of the key new product categories, cookie flavors, and brand experiences that Cheryl's Cookies is bringing to customers:

Product Innovations

A broad range of specialty baked goods, ranging from $19.99 - $49.99, have arrived and are available now to ship nationwide:

Decadent New Flavors

Customers can enjoy the warmth of the fall and holiday seasons with a variety of fresh tastes made with the best natural ingredients, including:

Engaging Experiences

The Cheryl's Cookies community of customers is invited to engage with the brand through:

Celebrations Book Club ℠ : These These one-hour discussions feature bestselling authors in a two-way conversation, and attendees receive a complimentary Cheryl's Cookies sampler box to snack on during the session

Cookie Convos : Talented bakers around the country Talented bakers around the country answer questions and bake up something exclusively for Cheryl's Cookies fans – from Instagram-worthy cookie decorating to cookie flavor pairings.

Scrumptious Bites : This This informative blog features behind-the-scenes content, celebratory tips for special occasions, recipe ideas, and more.

Social Sharing: Customers are invited to share their love of cookies and learn about future events with Cheryl's Cookies by following the brand on Customers are invited to share their love of cookies and learn about future events with Cheryl's Cookies by following the brand on Facebook Twitter , and Instagram and using #MyCookieMoment.

Free Shipping for Celebrations Passport® Members

Cookie fanatics can take advantage of the company's Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which provides members with free, standard shipping and no service charge on purchases for one full year across the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands.

About Cheryl's Cookies®

Founded in 1981, Cheryl's Cookies has quickly grown a loyal customer following for its quality fresh-baked desserts using only the finest ingredients, including individually wrapped cookies, brownies and cakes. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, Cheryl's Cookies is well-known for its cut-out cookies with buttercream frosting and its selection of specially designed, hand-crafted baked goods for everyday and special occasion gifting. Offerings may be found on its website Cheryls.com and in its retail stores in Ohio. Cheryl's Cookies is part of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS.

FLWS-LM

FLWS - CC

Cheryl’s Cookies®

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cheryl's Cookies