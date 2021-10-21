Amy Ferris Joins Varo® Bank as Chief Growth Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Varo Bank , N.A., the first all-digital nationally chartered bank in the US, today announced that it has named Amy Ferris as Chief Growth Officer. Ferris brings over 20 years of marketing expertise from leading consumer technology companies including Apple, Spotify, and Amazon. Under Ferris' leadership, Varo will accelerate its growth strategy and scale to earn the trust of millions of consumers.

Varo logo (PRNewsfoto/Varo Money, Inc.)

"I am thrilled to join the team at Varo who all share a deep passion for creating opportunities for millions of people who have long been underserved by the traditional banking system," Ferris said. "Together with this talented team, we're going to help tens of millions lead better financial lives."

Prior to joining Varo, Ferris served in a number of leadership positions including Global Head of Consumer Marketing - Media Services at Apple, where she led marketing for Apple Music, Video, News, Books, and Podcasts. Prior to Apple, she was Vice President of Global Consumer Marketing at Spotify. She also worked in key marketing roles at Amazon, Chevron, and Levi Strauss & Co. Ferris received a Bachelors from the University of California, Santa Barbara and a Masters in Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley.

"I am very excited to welcome Amy to Varo – with her leadership and expertise in driving top-tier marketing programs, we're equipped to embark on a new phase of growth and investment in our customer experience across every touchpoint," said Colin Walsh, CEO and founder of Varo Bank, N.A. "Fresh off of our $510 million fundraise, Varo is accelerating our path to building a profitable, sustainable bank that delivers on our unique vision for an innovation-driven bank for all of us."

About Varo Bank, N.A.

Varo Bank is on a mission to make financial inclusion and opportunity a reality for all - by empowering people with the products and support they need to create healthy financial habits and be in control of their finances. Varo Bank offers customers premium bank accounts that have no minimum balance requirement or monthly account fee, high-interest savings accounts, and tech-first features to help people save and manage their money effortlessly. Varo Bank is the first consumer fintech to be granted a national bank charter by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and ranked No 7 on the Inc 5000 list of fastest growing companies for 2021. For more information visit www.varomoney.com , like Varo Bank on Facebook, and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @varobank . Member FDIC.

