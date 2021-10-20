Gannan video series 1 -- Modern agriculture and animal husbandry improve well-being

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A video released by China.org.cn shows how the Chinese government strives to improve people's lives through developing modern agriculture and animal husbandry.

A video series covering best poverty alleviation and rural development practices known as "Building a Better Life: Best Practices from China's Gannan" was unveiled at the 2021 International Seminar on Global Poverty Reduction Partnerships in Beijing on Oct. 19. The three videos cover topics including the yak husbandry industry, formerly impoverished Gaxiu village's path out of poverty, and Xiahe county's Thangka [a type of traditional Tibetan scrolling painting] town, from specific and professional angles, and demonstrate the historical achievements that China has made as it builds a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

The videos were co-produced by the Information Office of Gansu Provincial People's Government and the Global Center on Development Knowledge Sharing – a newly established thinktank that operates under the supervision of the China International Publishing Group (CIPG).

This video shows that in the process of winning the battle against poverty, Chinese government has striven to enhance education, healthcare, transportation, internet access and other previously inadequate public services and stimulate industrial development and intrinsic motivation in order to empower impoverished Chinese citizens and make it possible for everyone to lead lives of hope and dignity.

Modern agriculture and animal husbandry improve well-being

