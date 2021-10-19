Northwestern Mutual Leads Industry in Inaugural Ranking of "Top Financial Security Professionals"

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual advisors represent more than one quarter of the honorees within Forbes's newly released "Top Financial Security Professionals 2021" ranking, significantly outpacing all other wealth management and financial services firms.

The Forbes list honors the nation's top-performing wealth advisors who provide holistic planning focusing on highly skilled financial guidance and risk mitigation. Honorees are selected based on a set of key criteria including industry experience, revenue, assets under management, client loyalty – also known as persistence rate – as well as qualitative factors like compliance record and the exhibition of best practices.

"We are thrilled to have such strong, industry-leading representation in this year's ranking, with more than a quarter of the honorees affiliated with Northwestern Mutual," said Tim Gerend, the company's chief distribution officer and a member of the Forbes/SHOOK Financial Security Professionals Leadership Advisory Board. "As more Americans seek financial advice during these times of uncertainty, our field force, the largest, most productive and most diverse in company history, is exceptionally well-positioned to serve their clients through their expertise and more sophisticated, comprehensive financial strategies."

America's Top Financial Security Professionals Ranking follows the recognition of five Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management advisors on Working Mother and SHOOK Research's 2021 Top Wealth Advisor Moms list and three advisors on Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list. Leading industry publications including Financial Planning, Financial Advisor, ThinkAdvisor and InvestmentNews consistently rank Northwestern Mutual Investment Services as a top independent broker-dealer by total revenue.

"No one delivers financial security to clients like Northwestern Mutual wealth advisors – and this list proves it," said Aditi Javeri Gokhale, the company's chief commercial officer and president of its investment products and services business. "Given the uncertainty of the last 18 months, many Americans' sense of financial anxiety is higher than ever. But when they have a comprehensive plan that grows and protects wealth, they can live more and worry less."

Those Northwestern Mutual advisors recognized in America's Top Financial Security Professionals Ranking 2021 are:

John Adams Matt Carothers Matthew Greene Delynn Alexander Justin Charise Loren Hsiao Scott Ashline Michael D'Aquila Rick Hu Michael Bartenhagen Jerry David John Iezzi Rebecca Bast Scott DeSantis Mike Jones Bradley Baune James DiNardo John Kilch Douglas Benson Benjamin Feldman Mark Kull Art Blick Jim Fitzgerald Sam Laorenza Steve Braun Howard Goldman III Tyler Layne Zach Burton Daniel Gould Randy Lehman Lou Cannataro Todd Grandy Paul Ludacka Mark Lupton Michael Ryan Raul Tavdy Todd Marschall Theodore Sangalis Gary Taylor Todd McClure Ryan Saunders E. Peter Tiboris Ed McGill David Schimberg Peter Tillinghast Mike McGinley Stephen Schwartz Craig Volk Harry J. Mentonis Mike Sedjo Keith Wagner David Miller Michael Smith Adam Waitzman James Munder Kevin Spahn Thomas R. Wilmink William Newman Scott Sparks Mark Wise Shawn W. Phelps Keith Spengel William D. Yancey Andrew Rasmussen Brian Stanley Royce Zimmerman Adam Riegel John Sterner

