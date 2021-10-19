Today's enterprises have more IoT devices on their networks than employee computers and many of these devices may be inadequately secured

KORE President and CEO to Headline Mobile World Congress Session on IoT Security Today's enterprises have more IoT devices on their networks than employee computers and many of these devices may be inadequately secured

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE (NYSE: KORE), a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and worldwide IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS), announced today that its President and CEO Romil Bahl will address the issue of IoT security at Mobile World Congress, which takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California and starts Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.

IoT security is the topic of KORE CEO's speech at Mobile World Congress in Los Angeles next week

"CISOs are eager to shore up sensors, routers, and other IoT devices that are connected to their networks."

Bahl refers to 2021-2030 as "the decade of IoT" and expects a tidal wave of IoT devices being deployed, growing from approximately 12 billion IoT devices in 2020 to around 75 billion by 2030. Analyst research shows that today, there are already 69 percent of enterprises with more devices connected to their networks than computers, resulting in a broad attack surface that is ripe for bad actors and is difficult for security leaders to protect.

In his presentation, Bahl will dive into the need for a multi-dimensional approach to IoT security, including prevention, detection, and management of IoT security across devices, networks, and applications. Bahl said, "The typical enterprise has tens of thousands of devices hanging off its distributed networks. And that means scammers and hackers have tens of thousands of entry points into a company's systems. In our conversations with the CISO offices of our customers, we are hearing that IoT security is the issue keeping them up at night. They are eager to shore up sensors, routers, and other IoT devices that are connected to their networks."

Immediately following the keynote presentation, Bahl will participate on a panel with experts from McKinsey & Company, Huawei, F-Secure, and CUJO AI to discuss IoT security issues and mitigation strategies being adopted by organizations.

Join him on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 3 p.m./Pacific Time in the 408A, Concourse Meeting Room to learn how to tackle one of the most vulnerable areas of your business.

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.

KORE Investor and Media Contact:

Jean Creech Avent

KORE

Vice President, Investor Relations and Public Relations

Phone: +1 843-986-8229

Email: jcreechavent@korewireless.com

Investors:

investors@korewireless.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KORE Wireless