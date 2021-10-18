WANdisco Announces General Availability of LiveData Platform for Azure

SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WANdisco (LSE: WAND), the LiveData company, today announced the general availability of LiveData Platform for Microsoft Azure, an Azure-native service offering for migrating or replicating your data across disparate analytics systems. The platform's LiveData Migrator for Azure feature allows customers to automate the migration of their on-premises data lake to the cloud without business risk or operational downtime, accelerating time to value from months or years to days.

"We are determined to close the cloud value gap, and the general availability of the LiveData Platform for Azure is a significant milestone in that journey. It's bringing the benefits of the Azure cloud even closer to enterprises of scale," said WANdisco CEO and Chairman David Richards. "With this Azure-native service offering, customers are getting even greater access to a proven solution for accelerating cloud transformation without business disruption or downtime. As more enterprises look to derive value from massive, distributed datasets, we see a tremendous opportunity to help them realize the full potential of the cloud."

The LiveData Migrator for Azure feature ensures that customers can maintain business continuity while data is transmitted securely, and with the utmost integrity, to Azure Data Lake Storage (ADLS). With its turnkey deployment and no downtime, customers can recoup their data and analytics investments sooner while reducing data engineering and migration costs by orders of magnitude.

"With LiveData Platform for Azure integrated with ADLS Gen2, customers have an opportunity to leverage a purpose-built solution for optimizing their migration costs and accelerating their timelines onto the Azure data platform," said Jurgen Willis, VP of Product Management, Microsoft Azure Storage. "With today's general availability announcement, it's even easier for Azure customers to leverage our analytics offerings to expand their insights capabilities and get immediate value from their Hadoop to Azure migration."

"With WANdisco LiveData Migrator for Azure, we were able to begin migrating our business critical data very quickly, accelerating our time to value," said Cristian Camilo Garcia Serna, Data Architect, Tuya, SA. " The efficiency enabled by WANdisco is unmatched. It's a dramatic step up from manual migration alternatives, which are more time-consuming and costly."

Further, strategic Azure consulting and system integrators like Avanade, Infosys, Insight, Neudesic and Wipro, have all developed offerings leveraging LiveData Migrator for Azure. Today's announcement will make this feature even more accessible to the enterprises they serve.

Dael Williamson, Global CTO, Data Platform at Avanade, said: "The clear winners are Azure customers, who can now grasp Hadoop data migrations with unprecedented trust, regardless of the speed of their journey or their migration strategy. It provides absolute confidence that your data is exactly the same everywhere, at any given time."

LiveData Platform for Azure is powered by a fully capable ARM (Azure Resource Manager) resource provider that enables a native integration with Azure Portal and Azure Command Line Interface (CLI). Now, customers are able to deploy and manage their data lake migrations while enjoying the same Azure management experience they do today. LiveData Migrator for Azure provides the same pay-as-you-go (PAYGO) consumption modeland charges appear on the Azure bill they currently receive. The seamless billing model provides customers a convenient way to track and monitor usage with no need for new vendor contracts or approvals.

About WANdisco

WANdisco is the LiveData company. WANdisco's LiveData Cloud Services enable enterprises to create an environment where data is always available, accurate and protected, creating a strong backbone for their IT infrastructure and a bedrock for running consistent, accurate machine learning applications. With zero downtime and zero data loss, WANdisco LiveData Platform keeps geographically dispersed data at any scale consistent between on-premises and cloud environments allowing businesses to operate seamlessly in a hybrid or multi-cloud environment.

