Belk Launches New Wonderly Brand

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Belk recently launched a new womenswear brand called Wonderly, a private brand that offers nearly the full assortment in sizes 4-26, as well as select styles in petite sizes 4-16. After spending extended time at home, people are eager to ditch their lived-in loungewear and are looking for new clothing options that combine both on-trend fashion and comfort. Wonderly is that brand, where customers can create countless casual looks to let their natural selves shine.

Within in the Wonderly collection are effortless pieces assorted in beautiful earthy colors, textural fabrics, and eye-catching patterns. The brand features a full range of items including feminine tops and dresses. Another key element is the denim collection, which includes a variety of leg shapes and authentic washes, making it Belk's largest private brand denim line. Also included in the collection is Wonderly Studio, the brand's athleisure assortment, which plays into cozy items that can be worn out for the day or lounging at home.

"Wonderly is an effortless style for the modern woman," said Chris Kolbe, Chief Merchandising Officer at Belk. "The brand is designed to be versatile, everyday wear with endless possibilities. Wonderly lets our customers create unique looks by pairing our flattering denim with beautiful breezy tops, dresses, and sweaters."

Over 100 of Belk's locations will offer the entire size line within their stores for customers to experience first-hand. The full collection is also available on Belk.com for customers to try-on in the comfort of their own homes.

While Wonderly is an entirely new brand for Belk, it replaces the company's New Directions brand. In fact, several key Wonderly styles took their inspiration from many New Directions favorites.

To learn more about the Wonderly brand, visit www.belk.com/wonderly.

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family, and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 Southeastern states, at belk.com and through the mobile app. For over 130 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations, and families when they need it most.

