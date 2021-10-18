BARR Certifications and BARR Advisory Partner to Be One of Only 9 Firms in the U.S. Eligible to Perform Both ISO/IEC 27001 and SOC 2 Audits

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BARR Certifications , a partner of the cybersecurity compliance solutions provider, BARR Advisory , recently earned the prestigious ISO/IEC 17021-1 accreditation for certification to ISO/IEC 27001 from the ANSI National Accreditation Board ( ANAB ).

Together, BARR Certifications and BARR Advisory are one of only nine firms in the nation that meet requirements of the ANAB and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants ( AICPA ) to issue both ISO/IEC 27001 certifications and SOC 2 audit reports, respectively. Organizations seeking ISO/IEC 27001 certification and a SOC 2 audit now have a unified team of auditors to perform both assessments.

ISO/IEC 27001 is the globally-accepted standard that defines the requirements of an Information Security Management System (ISMS). ISO/IEC 27001 certification from an accredited certification body means an organization has demonstrated adherence to those requirements. Accreditation by the ANAB—the largest mulit-disciplinary accreditation body in North America—validates BARR's competence and independence in assessing the people, processes, and technology within a service organization's ISMS.

"This milestone demonstrates our continued commitment to delivering unparalleled support to our clients," said Brad Thies, BARR founder and president. "Our mission is to build a more secure world and one of the ways we do that is by pursuing and maintaining the top tier accreditations so we can continue to help our clients protect their customers' data. Because at the end of the day, by protecting customer data, we're protecting people."

Providing ISO/IEC 27001 certifications builds upon BARR's suite of security services and assessments, including the widely-adopted North American framework SOC 2, along with HITRUST, HIPAA, PCI DSS, FedRAMP, and more.

"We are proud to be among the small number of firms who can offer both ISO/IEC 27001 certifications and SOC 2 audit reports. It's a vote of confidence from both the ANAB and AICPA that affirms the dedication and hard work our team has put into providing exceptional value to our clients."

About BARR

BARR is a cybersecurity compliance solutions provider specializing in companies with high-value information in cloud environments. A trusted advisor to cloud-based organizations around the globe, BARR simplifies compliance across multiple regulatory and customer requirements in highly regulated industries. For more information, visit barrcertifications.com or barradvisory.com.

CONTACT: Michelle Smith, 785-979-8874, msmith@barradvisory.com

