Again rated among the very best in annual survey by Vizient

Study Ranks Rush No. 2 For Quality Among 101 Leading Academic Medical Centers Again rated among the very best in annual survey by Vizient

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush University Medical Center again has been recognized as being among the top academic medical centers nationwide in the annual ranking by Vizient, Inc. Of the 101 comprehensive U.S. academic medical centers assessed in the Vizient Quality and Accountability Ranking, the Medical Center was ranked No. 2 for excellence in delivering high-quality care.

Rush University Medical Center ranked No. 1 in the Vizient ratings in 2019 and has been in the top five for eight consecutive years. Vizient has assessed medical centers annually since 2005.

"The Rush name has become synonymous with the highest quality and safest care available," said Dr. Omar Lateef, CEO of Rush University Medical Center. "It is our collective dedication to our patients, their safety and quality outcomes that again places us among the best of the best."

The Vizient study of 565 hospitals -- which also includes separately ranked community hospitals and smaller medical centers -- evaluates participants' performance based on the Institute of Medicine's domains of care: safety, mortality, clinical effectiveness, efficiency and patient centeredness.

The Vizient Quality and Accountability Ranking helps participating hospitals and health systems understand their performance against their peers and identifies structures and processes associated with high performance in quality and safety across a broad spectrum of patient care activity. The recognition period is for work spanning July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.

Many health care leaders consider the annual study to be the most accurate gauge of the quality and safety of the care hospitals deliver because, unlike other ranking systems that take reputation into account or use old or incomplete data, the Quality and Accountability Study is based entirely on objective data related to patient outcomes for all inpatients, regardless of insurance coverage.

In addition to Vizient's recognition of the excellence of its inpatient care, Rush University Medical Center ranked sixth in the Vizient Ambulatory Quality and Accountability Ranking system, which assesses data from participating faculty outpatient clinic practices to measure performance in five domains: access to care, quality, efficiency, continuum of care and equity. The composite scoring system uses practice and patient-level data for work spanning the same period.

"This recognition from Vizient showcases our commitment to improving the health of our patients every single day," said Dr. Richa Gupta, senior vice president and chief operating officer, Rush University Medical Group. "Our team members have worked tirelessly to improve access and the quality of care for ambulatory patients across RUMG at on campus and regional practices. We are humbled by this recognition and look forward to continue to expand our reach and bring Rush excellence to patients and families in Chicagoland and beyond."

For more information, visit Vizient Member Awards, or contact Charlie Jolie, senior media relations strategist, at Charles_L_Jolie@rush.edu.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com. For more info visit: http://www.newswire.com

View original content:

SOURCE Rush University Medical Center