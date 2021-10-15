Hertz Files Registration Statement for Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders

ESTERO, Fla., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:HTZZ) ("Hertz" or the "Company") announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed public offering of its common stock. The shares of common stock to be sold in the offering are anticipated to be offered by certain of the Company's stockholders. The terms of the offering have not yet been determined. The offering is expected to be commenced in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to market conditions and completion of any regulatory review.

Hertz's common stock currently trades on the over-the-counter market under the symbol "HTZZ". Hertz intends to apply to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "HTZ" in connection with the offering.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as lead-bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. Barclays Capital Inc. and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. are acting as additional bookrunners.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorgan.com, or telephone: 1-866-803-9204; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT HERTZ

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. Words such as "expect" and "intend" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including those in our risk factors that we identify in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2021, and any updates thereto in the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. We caution you not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their date, and we undertake no obligation to update this information.

