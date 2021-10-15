Cano Health Announces Formation of Advisory Board for Healthy Heart by Dr. Juan Rivera

MIAMI, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health, Inc. ("Cano Health") (NYSE: CANO), a leading value-based primary care provider for seniors and underserved communities, today announced the formation of an Advisory Board for Healthy Heart by Dr. Juan, its new initiative targeting prevention of cardiovascular disease. The Advisory Board will research and review the latest scientific data and recommend updates to Healthy Heart's proprietary diagnostic and treatment algorithms.

The Advisory Board will include the following cardiovascular prevention experts: Drs. Oscar Cinglolani, Martha Gulati, Ron Blankstein, and Tyler J. Gluckman. Alongside the Advisory Board, Dr. Rohan Khera will oversee data analysis and population health management for the program.

"We are thrilled to welcome this distinguished panel of physicians to Healthy Heart and the broader Cano Health clinician family," said Dr. Marlow Hernandez, Founder and CEO of Cano Health. "It is an honor to partner with this outstanding group of medical professionals to predict and prevent cardiovascular disease, part of our broader effort to transform primary care in America."

"We are excited to create a high-touch, high-tech clinical program powered by Cano Health's population health platform," said Dr. Juan Rivera. "With the guidance of our Advisory Board, Healthy Heart will reflect state-of-the-art practices and utilize medical breakthroughs to help patients live longer and healthier lives."

Oscar Cingolani

Oscar Cingolani, MD is an Associate Professor at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Division of Cardiology. He serves as Associate Director of The Johns Hopkins Hospital Coronary Care Unit, Director of the Hypertension Center and member of the Echocardiography Lab and Outpatient Cardiology Clinic and teaches pathophysiology to medical students. Dr. Cingolani has been recognized by the Council for High Blood Pressure Research of the American Heart Association for his work in hypertension and is the 2011 recipient of the PJ Schafer Memorial Heart Research Award, the 2012 Michel Mirowski Discovery Fund Award, and 2013 Magic that Matters Fund.

Martha Gulati

Martha Gulati, MD, MS, FACC, FAHA, FASPC is a Professor of Medicine and the Chief of Cardiology at the University of Arizona (Phoenix). She is a member of numerous advisory boards and societies, including the American Heart Association (AHA), the American College of Cardiology and the American Society of Preventive Cardiology (ASPC). She serves on the board of the ASPC, the Phoenix chapter of the American Heart Association and the board of WomenHeart. She was previously Editor-in-Chief of the American College of Cardiology's "CardioSmart," a patient education and empowerment initiative. In 2019, she received the American College of Cardiology's Bernadine Healy Award for her accomplishments in the field of women's cardiovascular disease.

Ron Blankstein

Ron Blankstein, MD, FACC, MSCCT, FASNC, FASPC is the Associate Director of the Cardiovascular Imaging Program, Director of Cardiac Computed Tomography, Co-Director of the Cardiovascular Imaging Training Program, and a Preventive Cardiologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital. He is also a Professor of Medicine and Radiology at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Blankstein is a former president of the Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography and has served on the Board of Directors of the American Society of Preventive Cardiology. He is a member of the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease Leadership Council, the ACC Imaging Leadership Council, and the ACC Nutrition & Lifestyle Work Group.

Tyler J. Gluckman

Tyler J. Gluckman, MD, FACC, FAHA is Medical Director of the Center for Cardiovascular Analytics, Research, and Data Science (CARDS) at the Providence Heart Institute in Portland, Oregon and an adjunct faculty member of the Ciccarone Center for the Prevention of Heart Disease at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. He serves as Associate Editor for Guidelines and Clinical Documents for ACC.org, the primary web site for the American College of Cardiology (ACC). He also serves as chair of the ACC's Solution Set Oversight Committee, overseeing policy and clinical documents issued by the ACC, and is Governor for the Oregon Chapter of the ACC. He was also lead developer for the ACC Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) Risk Estimator app.

Rohan Khera

Rohan Khera, MBBS, MS is an Assistant Professor in the Section of Cardiovascular Medicine at the Yale School of Medicine. He is a general cardiologist at the Yale New Haven Hospital; data science, health policy and outcomes researcher at the Yale School of Medicine; and an investigator at Yale's Center for Outcomes Research and Evaluation. Dr. Khera's work leverages national registries and large databases, and the use of the electronic health record and advanced data science tools to evaluate both quality of care and health outcomes. The work he has led has been published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), BMJ, EHJ, Circulation, JAMA Internal Medicine, Journal of the American College of Cardiology, and JAMA Cardiology, among others.

About Cano Health

Cano Health operates value-based primary care medical centers and supports affiliated medical practices that specialize in primary care for seniors in Florida, Texas, Nevada, New York, New Jersey and Puerto Rico, with additional markets in development. As part of its care coordination strategy, Cano Health provides sophisticated, high-touch population health management programs including telehealth, prescription home delivery, wellness programs, transition of care, and high-risk and complex care management.

Cano Health's personalized patient care and proactive approach to wellness and preventive care sets it apart from competitors. Cano Health has consistently improved clinical outcomes while reducing costs, affording patients the opportunity to lead longer and healthier lives. Cano Health serves a predominantly minority population (80% of its patients are Latino or African American) and low-income population (50% of its members are dual eligible for Medicare and Medicaid). For more information visit www.canohealth.com or www.canohealth.com/investors/.

