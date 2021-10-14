IBPSA Pet Care Business Excellence Award Winners Announced

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the IBPSA Pet Care Business Excellence Awards were announced on September 21, 2021, at the IBPSA Flow Business Conference held in Orlando, Florida. The awards, nicknamed the IBBYs, were established by the International Boarding & Pet Services Association (IBPSA) to honor those businesses raising the bar for professionalism and success in the pet care services industry. The following winners were determined based on a nomination and independent selection committee process:

Single Facility Award: Paw & Order; New Brunswick, Canada

Multiple Facility Award: Patrick's Pet Care; Washington, D.C.

Franchisee Award: K9 Luxury Resort of Mt. Pleasant; Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina

Vendor Award: PermaTek Coatings (Mr. Jeff Adney); Leesburg, Ohio

Carmen Cares Award: Stephanie Shipley; New Brunswick, Canada

The Carmen Cares Award was established in 2020 to recognize an individual, company or organization that has made outstanding efforts to improve the pet care industry through humanitarian or animal welfare efforts or education and industry development.

To meet the initial threshold for a nomination, pet care providers must have been in business for at least three years and a current member of IBPSA for at least six months. Next, nominees were required to submit information reflecting their financial growth in the past year, company description and vision, and company culture. Nominees were also required to provide information on how the business excels in animal welfare along with details on education and certifications completed by the business owners and employees. Vendors were nominated by current IBPSA pet care provider members.

"As the pet care industry continues to explode and competition increases, it's important to recognize those professionals who are setting themselves apart from the crowd," said Carmen Rustenbeck, IBPSA's founder and CEO. "Pet owners should have a gold standard to look to when choosing a pet care provider and these pet care industry professionals are helping set that standard."

The nomination process for next year's awards will open in the spring of 2022. Updates can be found at https://theibbys.com.

About IBPSA

The International Boarding & Pet Services Association was established to foster and support the pet care services industry and its members including the owners and managers of pet boarding and daycare facilities, veterinarians, pet sitters, dog walkers, dog trainers, and holistic pet care providers. The association provides education, certifications, resources, products, information, and legislative support to help its members succeed. As part of its commitment to education and the business of pet care, IBPSA holds an annual conference with speakers, sessions, and exhibitors dedicated to helping pet care professionals grow their business, plan for the future, and maintain personal balance. For more information on IBPSA, visit https://www.ibpsa.com.

