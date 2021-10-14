Goodyear Off-The-Road Expands Retread Lineup To Include RT-3B

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced the launch of its RT-3B bead-to-bead retread. The new retread provides all-around performance on an array of underfoot conditions for loaders and graders and complements its existing lineup of premium off-the-road (OTR) retread tires.

The Goodyear RT-3B Retread

Goodyear retreads deliver like-new performance for tough OTR applications and can provide a savings of up to 60% versus a new tire. Additionally, retreads can extend the life of the tire while delivering traction and treadwear and promotes sustainability by helping to reduce unnecessary waste.

The Goodyear RT-3B retread is now available in the U.S. and Canada in two popular sizes: 20.5R25 and 23.5R25. Features and benefits of the Goodyear RT-3B retread include:

New rubber cured in a mold and press from bead-to-bead.

Low heat generation and long hours to removal promoted by its 115-level tread depth.

Cut-resistance and traction provided by its centerline lugs and open shoulder.

"We are always focused on delivering high value and low cost of ownership to our OTR customers," said Loic Ravasio, general manager, Global and Americas OTR. "The RT-3B is a substantial addition to our retread portfolio providing another great option for operators to help drive efficiency, reduce costs and protect the environment."

Goodyear has been retreading Tier 1 OTR casings since 1957 and has a dedicated OTR retread facility located in North Bay, Ontario. Retreads provide a value proposition to operators, but for those customers not interested in retreading, Goodyear OTR can purchase eligible Tier 1 casings that meet its casing purchase requirements.

Goodyear OTR retreads are part of Goodyear's Total Mobility platform of trusted products, reliable services and tire management solutions – all delivered by a global network. For more information, visit https://www.goodyearotr.com/retreads or contact us at https://www.goodyearotr.com/contact/contact-us to request a consultation.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 55 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

