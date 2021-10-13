Tampa General is honored to be one of only three hospitals in the United States on a global list that highlights innovation and research within the health care industry worldwide.

Tampa General Hospital Named One of Healthcare Global's Top 10 Best Smart Hospitals Tampa General is honored to be one of only three hospitals in the United States on a global list that highlights innovation and research within the health care industry worldwide.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa General Hospital's commitment to innovation and research has earned the leading academic medical center recognition as one of Healthcare Global's Top 10 Best Smart Hospitals. Healthcare Global defines "smart hospitals" as hospitals striving for innovation and research within the health care industry demonstrated by providing specialized services and facilities, and redesigned clinical processes that lead to higher patient satisfaction.

Tampa General Hospital logo. (PRNewsFoto/Tampa General Hospital)

Tampa General Hospital is one of only 10 hospitals in the world to be named to Healthcare Global's Top 10 Best Smart Hospitals and one of three hospitals in the United States to be recognized. Hospitals from across the globe were ranked, including Samsung Medical Center in Seoul, South Korea and King's College Hospital, London. Healthcare Global noted that Tampa General is ranked as the highest ranked hospital in the market by U.S. News & World Report for 2021-22 and highlighted TGH's specialization in gastroenterology, orthopedics, diabetes, ear nose and throat, and rehabilitation services.

"As part of our vision to be the safest and most innovative academic health system in America, Tampa General Hospital is honored to be included in this recognition. It is a testament to the world-class work our physicians and team members do every day as we build out an ecosystem of care centered around the patient. This strategy, similar to what Apple has done with their products, is what will continue to set us apart from others in the industry and deliver further value as an organization," said Tampa General President and CEO John Couris.

Tampa General's journey to be the safest and most innovative academic health system in America is well underway through several pioneering, patient-centered initiatives. In August 2019, Tampa General partnered with GE Healthcare to open a clinical command center. Utilizing artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to improve patient care navigation and manage costs, the cloud-based system has been instrumental in managing the impact of COVID-19. One example is the development of an early warning system to help anticipate COVID-19 hotspots in the community. Tampa General then collaborates with health systems in the area to share capacity through each surge of COVID-19 patients to aid in providing care throughout Tampa Bay.

In November 2020, Tampa General Hospital and USF Health Morsani College of Medicine announced the creation of a joint TGH-USF Health Office of Clinical Research to strengthen and expand current jointly conducted clinical trials, including translational studies that bridge laboratory discoveries to benefit patient care.

This year, Tampa General has announced two significant innovation partnerships. In June, the academic medical center formally launched a collaboration with the Florida Israel Business Accelerator (FIBA) to identify innovative technological solutions from Israel.

To spur innovation within the academic medical center, Tampa General founded TGH Innoventures in November 2020 and is transforming the future of health care through the support of early-stage startups and direct investments.

Likewise, Tampa General announced in April 2021 a partnership with Sheba Medical Center, a world-renowned university teaching hospital located near Tel Aviv, Israel with a goal to generate groundbreaking developments in health care services, education, training, and innovation.

"Artificial intelligence, digital infrastructures, data management and a constant quest for innovation provide exponential opportunities to improve the health of the patients we serve. This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to optimizing processes and management systems for the goal of providing better patient outcomes and more efficient operations," said Scott Arnold, chief information officer, Tampa General.

Tampa General, the primary teaching hospital of the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine and one of the nation's largest hospitals, is the leading academic medical center on the West Coast of Florida. It is known for performing the most challenging procedures and treating the most complex illnesses.

ABOUT HEALTHCARE GLOBAL

Healthcare Global Magazine covers hospitals, hospital networks, healthcare networks and occupational health – connecting the world's largest community of healthcare executives. Healthcare Global magazine focuses on healthcare news, key healthcare interviews, healthcare videos, the 'HealthTech Podcast' series along with an ever-expanding range of focused healthcare white papers and webinars.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL

Tampa General Hospital, a 1,041-bed non-profit academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 Best Hospitals, and one of the top 4 hospitals in Florida, with five specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. The academic medical center's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious 2021 Forbes magazine rankings – America's Best Employers by State, third out of 100 Florida companies and first among health care and social organizations and 13th nationally in America's Best Employers for Women. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal 2020 provided a net community benefit worth more than $182.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With five medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center and its 32-bed Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health and 19 outpatient Radiology Centers. Tampa Bay residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

Media Contact: Phil Buck

Public Relations Specialist

(813) 844-4666 (direct)

(406) 370-6226 (cell)

pbuck@tgh.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital