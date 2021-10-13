SANA Foods launches first ever grain free frozen burrito.

Available in two flavors exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market, SANA's plant-based burritos are made from low impact crops and are Grain, Gluten and Dairy Free

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SANA Foods , the plant-based, gluten, grain and dairy free packaged food company, announced today its entry into the frozen entree category. The company, which has been creating globally-minded, plant focused food since 2016, will introduce two frozen burrito products exclusively available at Sprouts Farmers Market with plans to roll out a bigger line of ready-to-heat items in 2022.

The first to market of its kind, SANA Grain Free Burritos will address a white space in the category by offering a plant-based option made without grains or legumes, making them both vegan and paleo compliant. The burritos are deliciously crafted to emulate the classic "rice and beans" burrito by utilizing cauliflower rice and breadfruit as a bean substitute. These low-impact ingredients wrapped in an Organic SANA Coconut Flour Tortilla create the healthiest and most eco-friendly burrito option in the frozen aisle.

"Every year more and more people are creating new eating habits, whether it's due to a food sensitivity, a desire to eat healthier, or simply because they are conscious about the impact that their food choices have on the planet," said Camille Gibson, CEO SANA Foods . "Our grain free chips have been a snacking favorite in the gluten free community for years, and our tortillas are a staple for both home cooking and food service. What was missing was a no prep product that could substitute as a meal without sacrificing flavor or our brand philosophy. We are thrilled to introduce the first ever grain free frozen burritos to our fans and we're confident that they'll be just as inspired by the taste as they are by the ingredients."

SANA's burritos will launch with two mouthwatering varieties:

SANA Traditional Grain Free Burrito made with cauliflower rice and breadfruit mixed with onions, tomato paste, carrots, chili powder and other traditional flavors.

SANA Fajita Grain Free Burrito made with the same base as the Traditional, and complemented by jackfruit, fajita veggies, including onions and bell peppers, and a delicious array of spices.

Both burritos are created using a SANA Large Wrap tortilla - a grain free, organic certified wrap that is sustainably made with coconut flour. Currently sold at Sprouts and other like-minded grocers, the wraps have gained popularity due to their great flavor and functionality. The combination of burritos and wraps creates an amazing cross-selling opportunity at retail. The new burrito items will be available at most Sprouts locations in October with expansion to other grocers in early 2022.

To learn more about SANA Foods, please visit www.sanafoods.com , and follow us on Instagram @eatsanafoods.

ABOUT SANA FOODS

SANA Foods is a USA Food CPG brand under The Real Coconut Products Co. LLC that includes a collective of grain, gluten and dairy free chip and tortilla products that are sold in over 5,000 stores across the USA and Canada including Whole Foods Market , Sprouts Farmers Market , Publix , and Kroger . SANA products are dedicated to digestive wellbeing and provide a philosophy of health and eating as a regimen for sustainable living, both personally and for the planet. All SANA products are Certified Gluten Free, Non-GMO Verified, Vegan and Paleo-friendly. They are made with ingredients derived from low-impact crops like coconut and cassava that require a relatively low amount of irrigated water.

Founded by holistic food innovator Daniella Hunter in 2016, SANA Foods is the sister brand of Real Coconut Kitchen, a conscious eatery and market committed to nourishing its customers, while nurturing the world. For more information, please visit www.sanafoods.com , follow us on Instagram @eatsanafoods.

