OAAA Releases Comprehensive Guidance for Best Practices for Marketing Mix & Attribution Models for Out of Home Media

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA), the national trade association for the entire out of home (OOH) and DOOH media ecosystem, today released guidance to improve Marketing Mix Models (MMM) and OOH Attribution for both OOH sellers and omnichannel media buyers. A whitepaper entitled "OOH Modeling Best Practices" is at the center of the guidance package, complemented by a detailed glossary, a best practices checklist, and an attribution provider Request for Information (RFI) template.

Sequent Partners, which was commissioned to conduct research and analysis to develop the MMM/OOH Attribution materials for the trade group, conducted dozens of in-depth interviews with brand marketers, OOH media leaders, OOH programmatic platform executives, OOH data experts, and top modelers to share the distinct viewpoints held by each of the stakeholders. As a result, the best practices identify areas where the development of industry standards would greatly benefit performance evaluation, establishing pathways and guardrails to deliver reporting that is accurate and actionable for all parties involved.

"Through our analysis, we saw some clear basic steps that agencies and advertisers need to adopt for effective attribution in OOH," said Alice Sylvester, partner, Sequent Partners. "This begins with ensuring that accurate and precise data inputs are being utilized in models. More granular inputs enable more granular models and more actionable insights. But it is equally important that the marketplace outcome variable be aligned with the role of OOH in the campaign. For example, if OOH is charged with driving brand awareness, it should not be evaluated on its performance for driving short term sales."

"Real measurement clarity around OOH will make or break whether or not the channel sees more brand dollars – and this guidance offers clear navigation that will allow modeling to truly showcase out of home's ROI," said Karin Baatsch-Deboulet, Executive Vice President, Operations North America, Kinetic.

"The only way to improve industry standards and performance is by putting a microscope on the current practices in the ecosystem to reveal what works and doesn't," said Anna Bager, President and CEO, OAAA. "We hope the research and analysis done here will not only serve as best practices for the industry and increase OOH's share of marketing budgets, but also continue to raise the bar for excellence in OOH evaluation overall. As the industry continues to innovate, this work will continue to evolve."

"The best practices outlined in this new offering crystalize the potential of OOH to enhance a campaign in a way that will convince any client still on the fence about making the commitment," said Mark Costa, Chief Digital Officer, JCDecaux North America. "The significance of having this full package, from the checklist to the RFI, can't be overstated."

The MMM/OOH Attribution work was spearheaded by an OAAA member working group co-chaired by Mr. Costa and Ms. Baatsch-Deboulet, and other participant member companies included: Adams Outdoor Advertising, Billups, Clear Channel Outdoor, dentsu OOH, Geopath, GSTV, Intersection, Lamar Advertising, OMG, OUTFRONT, PlaceExchange, PMX/Publicis Media, Rapport, Reagan Outdoor Advertising, Talon, and Vistar.

