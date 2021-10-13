Leading Nonprofit AccessLex Institute Launches New Bar Review With Donation of $5 Million in Free Courses

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading legal education nonprofit AccessLex Institute is pleased to announce the launch of Helix Bar Review by AccessLex®, the only national nonprofit bar preparation program. Consistent with its history and mission of working to improve access for the next generation of lawyers and create a more diverse legal profession, AccessLex is offering more than 4000 complimentary Helix course packages with a value of $5 million to nonprofit and state-affiliated ABA-approved law schools during this inaugural year. The Uniform Bar Exam and Multistate Bar Exam course packages will be directed toward law students who can most benefit from a comprehensive, high-quality bar review at no cost to them.

"As a mission-directed charity whose lodestar directs us to empower the next generation of lawyers from admission to law school to admission to the bar, our actions are driven solely by our resolve to leverage our resources to advance the interests of law students," said Christopher P. Chapman, AccessLex President and Chief Executive Officer. "Free from the constraints imposed by the profit-driven model that dominates the bar preparation marketplace, this multi-million-dollar donation is just the latest example of our ability to positively impact access and affordability for aspiring lawyers."

Besides the imperative for AccessLex to rationalize an overpriced market, it was also clear that a modern approach to bar review was long overdue. Through focus groups and surveys with more than 2500 students, faculty and administrators at over 100 law schools, it learned that prospective bar takers both want and need an engaging bar prep experience structured to maximize their time at a cost that won't break the bank.

Helix was built from the ground up to answer this call. Developed using today's learning science, Helix uses an interactive approach with an emphasis on active learning to serve up content and practice in a deliberate progression from day one — putting a premium on every minute of study to maximize strategic and intentional activity. And Helix delivers it to law students at a no-profit price.

"Creating a best-in-class, no-profit bar prep program was the germ of Helix, so making this donation a part of the program's rollout came to feel like an obvious component of what we were aiming to bring to the market," said Cynthia Cassity, Senior Vice President at AccessLex Institute and Chief Operating Officer of Helix Bar Review. "Similar to our $5 million Law Student Emergency Relief Program established in March 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, this is a real-life way to inhabit our mission and directly advance the access and affordability we espouse and work in support of every day."

