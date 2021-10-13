iCapital Network, Inc. More Than Doubles Its Current Office Space With Empire State Realty Trust At One Grand Central Place

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that iCapital Network, Inc., a leading global financial technology platform that improves access and efficiency in alternative investing for the asset and wealth management industries, will more than double its existing office space at One Grand Central Place. The company will expand 35,186 square feet from its previous 29,351 square foot space for a total of 64,537 square feet of office space across three contiguous full floors. The previous 11-year lease has additionally been extended for six years. The expanded footprint will support iCapital's exponential growth in recent months and continued operational expansion.

The property at One Grand Central Place.

"We have extended our partnership with ESRT with the expansion of our office space at One Grand Central Place to meet the needs of our clients and our team's rapid growth," said Lawrence Calcano, chairman and CEO of iCapital Network. "We are delighted by the convenience of the location and features of the property as consistent with our desire to provide a contemporary, light-filled workspace that encourages collaboration, and ensures the safety of our employees, managed by a landlord committed to the provision of industry-leading facilities and client services."

The 55 stories at One Grand Central Place offer premier tenant office spaces and amenities which include a tenant-only conference center, multiple dining options, and in-building access to Grand Central Station's five subway lines, commuter trains, and retailers. Equipped with ESRT's longstanding cocktail of indoor environmental quality measures which include MERV 13 filters, active bi-polar ionization, and increased ventilation, One Grand Central Place allows a confident return to office for tenants and visitors.

"We created a contiguous full floor for iCapital Network's lease extension and space expansion at One Grand Central Place and relocated several current tenants to other suites in the building to make it possible," said Thomas P. Durels, executive vice president, real estate at Empire State Realty Trust. "Our thorough return-to-office practices and suite of Indoor Environmental Quality measures give confidence to our tenants, their people, and their guests at One Grand Central Place and throughout our portfolio."

Lauren Crowley Corrinet, Al Golod, and Christopher Hogan of CBRE represented iCapital in the lease negotiations. Property owner representation was provided by Ryan Kass of Empire State Realty Trust, and Erik Harris, Neil Ruben, Scott Klau, and William Cohen of Newmark.

More information about One Grand Central Place, as well as current availabilities, can be found online.

