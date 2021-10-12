Orange County's Garage Team Mazda Unveils 2021 Newport Beach Film Festival Promotional Film

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Garage Team Mazda (GTM), a WPP advertising agency, continues its award-winning work with the Newport Beach Film Festival (NBFF), one of the top film festivals in the nation.

"We are honored to sustain our relationship with the NBFF and eager to share our creative live amongst some of the greatest in the industry," Steve Chavez, Chief Creative Officer at GTM said. "Community and connectivity are vital elements to the GTM culture and being able to participate in such an influential festival in our home base of Orange County is an exceptional experience."

Chosen for the agency's creativity and ability to captivate audiences, GTM is responsible for NBFF's promotional film along with all creative assets for print and digital channels. The promotional film was directed by Eric Joiner at production company Tool of North America and will be screened before festival attendees.

Promotional videos can be viewed here: Banana Stand and A Few Good Kids.

In its 22nd year, the renowned film festival will proudly return full force with a series of world-premieres, afterparties, filmmaker Q&As and other special events throughout its eight-day run from October 21 to October 28, 2021.

"We are thrilled to continue our established partnership with GTM," Todd Quartararo, Co-Founder of NBFF said. "Their cutting-edge creativity perfectly encapsulates the force behind this beloved festival and our goal of bringing arts to our community."

Passes and tickets for film screenings, galas and special are on sale now. To purchase tickets and for information about the Newport Beach Film Festival visit www.NewportBeachFilmFest.com.

About The Newport Beach Film Festival

Celebrated as one of the leading lifestyle film festivals in the United States, the Newport Beach Film Festival seeks to bring to Orange County the best of classic and contemporary filmmaking from around the world. Committed to enlightening the public with a first-class international film program, a forum for cultural understanding and enriching educational opportunities, the NBFF focuses on showcasing a diverse collection of studio and independent films from around the globe. The 22nd annual Newport Beach Film Festival runs October 21 – October 28, 2021.

About Garage Team Mazda

Founded in 2010, GTM is a formidable WPP integrated team agency founded in partnership with Mazda and located in Orange County, Calif. GTM has vast capabilities ranging from traditional agency services, PR, digital and social, Hispanic, motorsports, retail marketing, analytics and data and oversees all advertising and marketing for the automotive brand.

Contact:

Liane Smith

lianemsmith@outlook.com

View original content:

SOURCE Garage Team Mazda