MountainWest Capital Network Names Dynamic Blending Utah's Fastest Growing Company in 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) today announced Dynamic Blending as the top ranked company in the 2021 Utah 100. Now in its 27th year, the Utah 100 is MWCN's annual list of the fastest-growing companies in the state.

(PRNewsfoto/MountainWest Capital Network)

"Dynamic Blending is an exciting company with an incredible growth story, going from one of our Emerging Elite last year to the fastest growing company in the state this year," said Dave Chase, chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "As with all of the businesses we are honoring this year, Dynamic Blending is a great example of adapting and thriving in unforeseen circumstances and we look forward to great things to come."

MWCN ranks the Utah 100 by revenue growth from both a percentage increase and a dollar increase over a five year period through 2020. At the awards ceremony, MWCN also recognized 15 companies with the highest total dollar revenue growth over the same five year period and named 15 startups to its Emerging Elite, which identifies younger organizations with less than five years that show the most promise of future growth.

"Utah has led the nation in economic growth for several years, and Salt Lake City has historically been the epicenter with occasional standout companies located elsewhere," said Chase. "But we are now finding growth from many areas across the state, including Dynamic Blending and nine of our top 10 companies, which are from Utah County or south Salt Lake County. This trend is promising for sustaining our state's economic powerhouse."

The full list of the Utah 100 (by rank):

1. Dynamic Blending

2. Thread Wallets

3. Awardco

4. Clean Simple Eats, LLC

5. JOJO's Chocolate

6. Gathre

7. Motivosity

8. Lion Energy LLC

9. PCF Insurance Services

10. Artemis Health

11. Podium

12. Aptive Environmental

13. XPS Ship

14. Pluralsight Inc.

15. Ezarc Welding, Inc

16. Made-By-Mary LLC

17. The Page Company, LLC

18. SimpleNexus

19. Ivanti

20. Weave

21. Enso Rings

22. Coreform LLC

23. Inside Real Estate

24. Vanderhall Motor Works

25. Beauty Industry Group

26. Blue Raven Solar

27. CB SkyShare

28. Dental Intelligence

29. Telarus

30. Security National Financial

31. Lucid

32. Intermountain Nutrition

33. Beddy's

34. Strong Connexions

35. Peak Capital Partners

36. Tech9

37. Conservice

38. Packsize

39. FirstMile

40. Xyngular

41. USANA

42. Varex Imaging

43. Collective Medical, a PointClickCare Company

44. 1 Source Business Solutions

45. Alpha Warranty Services

46. Lendio

47. Freeus, LLC

48. Avetta

49. Buy Box Experts

50. Executech

51. AutoSavvy

52. Foresight Wealth Management

53. eLuma

54. Clarus Corporation

55. Coalatree

56. Rocco & Roxie Supply Co.

57. Entrata

58. eAssist Dental Solutions

59. Legacy RV

60. PMD Beauty

61. Foursight Capital

62. Lender Toolkit

63. Signs.com

64. ProdataKey

65. Big Deal Outlet

66. Western Peaks Logistics

67. Chamber.Media

68. Campman

69. Conductive Group

70. Zamp HR

71. Flex Fleet Rental

72. Streiff Marketing LLC

73. Cingo Solutions

74. LGCY Power, LLC

75. Disruptive Advertising

76. Olympus Wealth Management

77. J. Lyne Roberts and Sons

78. Searchbloom

79. Lulu and Roo

80. Altabancorp

81. Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc.

82. Design Imaging

83. Image Studios

84. International Products Group

85. ObservePoint

86. Max Connect Marketing

87. Zonos

88. Abode Luxury Rentals

89. BrainStorm, Inc.

90. Evolved Commerce

91. Huge Brands

92. OptConnect

93. Ogden's Own Distillery, Inc.

94. KURU Footwear

95. Legacy Tree Genealogists

96. Grant Victor LLC

97. Squeeze Media

98. Complete Recovery Corporation

99. Lifevantage Corporation

100. VPI Technology Group

Total Revenue companies (by rank):

1. Layton Construction

2. Overstock.com

3. Sportsman's Warehouse

4. Purple Innovation, Inc.

5. HealthEquity

6. Malouf Companies

7. Vivint Smart Home

8. Zions Bancorporation

9. Pattern

10. Nu Skin

11. Extra Space Storage, Inc.

12. Merit Medical

13. G&A Partners

14. Walker Edison

15. Young Automotive Group

Emerging Elite (unranked; listed alphabetically):

Baltic Born

Bold

Divvy

Eddy

Gigi Pip

HydroJug

Inpivota, Corp.

Kenect

Lumio, Inc.

NoBid, Inc.

Pillow Cube, Inc.

Thirst Drinks

Turner Imaging Systems, Inc.

Whistic

Zyia Active

About MountainWest Capital Network

MountainWest Capital Network is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital. Learn more at www.mwcn.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MountainWest Capital Network