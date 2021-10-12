Lowe's Announces 2021 Vendor Partners of the Year Lowe's is proud to recognize Anatolia Tile & Stone, Chervon and Larson as this year's top suppliers

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. announced today that it has named Anatolia Tile & Stone, Chervon and Larson as the company's 2021 Vendor Partners of the Year. Each year, Lowe's recognizes vendor partners for their commitment to providing Lowe's stores and customers with superior products, value and service.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lowe's Companies, Inc.)

Lowe's has also recognized long-time partner Hampton Lumber with the Sustainability Award. Hampton Lumber, a leader in wood sourcing and forest management policies, provides environmentally conscious products while enhancing local communities and lessening its environmental impact. All wood products supplied by Hampton Lumber are certified by third parties, helping Lowe's reach its goal of 100 percent responsibly sourced wood by 2025. Hampton Lumber's sustainability initiatives include improving pollinator habitats, practicing zero waste lumber processing and investing in energy efficient projects.

"Our 2021 vendor partner award winners are being honored for their unique contributions to the success of Lowe's in delivering on the needs of our customers," said Bill Boltz, Lowe's executive vice president, merchandising. "Despite today's challenging environment, these companies have stepped up to provide strong support and solutions for us to quickly adapt to changing business demands. We want to thank each of our winners for their partnership, drive for innovation and commitment to exceeding customer expectations."

Over the past two years, Lowe's and the Lowe's Foundation have donated more than $200 million to support COVID-19 relief efforts, safe and affordable housing, skilled trades education, military programs and disaster relief in communities across the country. This year, Lowe's recognized Allweather Wood, GAF, Mohawk Industries Inc., Samsung Electronics America and TOUGHBUILT INDUSTRIES INC. as premier donors; Central Garden & Pet as a sapphire donor; and QUIKRETE as a platinum donor to the Lowe's Foundation.

Lowe's named overall vendor partners of the year for each of its three merchandising divisions as well as divisional category and innovation award winners. The 2021 winners include:

Building Products

Vendor Partner of the Year: Larson, a market leader in the millwork industry, is recognized for its selection of door, window and screen products in a variety of styles, colors and finish sizes. As a best-in-class supplier to Lowe's for more than 34 years, Larson's commitment to serving stores and customers with quality and integrity has never been stronger through its dedicated account team that manages inventory, planograms and in-store service.

In addition, Idaho Forest Group (IFG), Legrand, Owens Corning, RWC Reliance Worldwide Co. and Yankon were recognized as divisional winners, and Google, Little Giant, Lutron, Origin Point Brands (OPB) and United Window and Door were recognized as innovation partners of the year in the building materials category.

Hardlines

Vendor Partner of the Year: Chervon, one of the largest players in the global power tool and outdoor power equipment markets, consistently brought solutions to a challenging supply chain environment to ensure Lowe's customers had the products they need to get the job done. Chervon partnered with Lowe's to launch three nationwide home center exclusive brands – EGO, Flex and SKIL – to introduce new and innovative products for both Pro and DIY customers.

In addition, JS Products, Liberty Hardware and LiveTrends were recognized as divisional winners, and Blackstone, Mechanix Wear, Stanley Black & Decker and Spyder were recognized as innovation partners of the year in the hardlines category.

Home Décor

Vendor Partner of the Year: Anatolia Tile & Stone, a supplier of ceramic and stone products, has provided unparalleled support to Lowe's through its holistic approach with insights, initiatives and strategies. Anatolia's low-cost operating model and strength in sourcing has allowed Lowe's to provide quality products at great value for customers.

In addition, All Strong, LG, Mansfield Plumbing and Swift Response (Flex Seal) were recognized as divisional winners, and Monopy and Whirlpool were recognized as innovation partners of the year in the home décor category.

