Jarrell, TX: Top 10 U.S. Homebuilder Opens New Section in Popular Development NOW SELLING: Eastwood at Sonterra. New homes with community amenities

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, announced that its third community in Jarrell's popular 1,400-acre Sonterra West development is now selling, boasting amenities like a swimming pool, clubhouse, and trails—in addition to future planned amenities. Named Eastwood at Sonterra, the community also features an inspired lineup of single- and two-story floor plans, making it easy for homebuyers to find a home that fits their needs and lifestyle. Along with community amenities and new homes, Eastwood at Sonterra offers an attractive location with small-town charm and easy access to a variety of shopping and dining in neighboring Georgetown, Round Rock and Temple.

The Hamilton | Future model home at Eastwood at Sonterra in Jarrell, TX | Century Communities

Learn more at CenturyCommunities.com/Eastwood

"Sonterra West is one of the most exciting developments in Jarrell, and we're thrilled to open up our third community in this up-and-coming location," said Brian Bekker, Austin Division President. "From versatile floor plans to community amenities and small-town charm, Eastwood at Sonterra is a fantastic opportunity for homebuyers and is sure to sell fast."

COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS:

New homes from the upper $200s to $400s

96 homes

Single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 4 baths, up to 2,560 square feet

2-bay garages

42" kitchen cabinets, the Century Home Connect® smart home package and more included

3 model homes will be available for tour in early 2022

AREA AMENITIES:

Jarrell Independent School District

Quick access to I-35 and Highway 130

Within commuting distance of downtown Austin , Georgetown , Temple and Waco

Close proximity to outdoor attractions, like Stillhouse Hollow Lake, Lake Georgetown, Chalk Ridge Falls Park and Dana Peak Park

Community address: 508 Bailey Park Drive, Jarrell, TX 76537

For more information, call 512.884.5788.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 40 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Century Communities, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Century Communities, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.