Congratulations to California Casualty's 2021 Music and Arts Grant Recipients

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After careful consideration of nearly 500 applications, California Casualty has designated 142 schools throughout the country as 2021 Music and Arts Grant awardees.

California Casualty’s Music and Arts Grant program receives applications year-round. To be considered for a 2022 award, educators at public K-12 schools can apply for a $250 Music and Arts Grant at www.calcasmusicartsgrant.com.

The importance of arts education can't be overstated.

The recipients, representing 29 states, demonstrated a strong financial need that aligned with the purpose of the program – to keep music and arts in schools.

Arts and music programs have long been shown to enhance students' critical thinking skills, foster creativity and improve their concentration, motivation and confidence. With COVID-19 still having an impact on communities and schools, the arts continue to play a critical role in helping children express themselves, connect with each other, process stress, and stay engaged in their ever-changing learning environment.

California Casualty's $36,000 in grants will give more students a chance to learn music, act in a school play, or hone their artistic talents throughout the 2021-2020 academic year.

"The importance of arts education can't be overstated," said California Casualty Assistant Vice President Brian Goodman. "We are proud that we can help teachers provide more creative opportunities for students and schools."

The 142 grants* of $250 each will provide financial assistance for efforts such as:

Creation of a Sound Garden outside the school building. An immersive sound experience combining instruments and weather

Rotating classrooms art class. "Messy Mat" trays so students can protect desks and carpet from paint, water color, clay, and glue

Student-assembled PPE kits and protective face shields for school play

To repair and replace broken elementary school classroom instruments

Instant Cameras to teach students about photography and still life art

Fabric to make Mariachi Skirts for the state of Jalisco for a 50-student Mexican Folklorico Dance group

Music Therapy Class for students with Autism

Drama Department materials for the set, scripts, and costumes

California Casualty's Music and Arts Grant program receives applications year-round. To be considered for a 2022 award, educators at public K-12 schools can apply for a $250 Music and Arts Grant at www.calcasmusicartsgrant.com. Applicants must be a current member of the state NEA affiliate or one of the other participating educator associations including ACSA, CASE, COSA, KASA, NASA or UASSP.

*2021 Music and Arts Awardees by State

Alabama

Old Shell Road Magnet School, Mobile

Hard Elementary School, Bessemer City

Children Center School, Montgomery

Scarborough Model Middle School, Mobile

Arizona

Bush Elementary School, Mesa

Cactus Wren Elementary School, Phoenix

California

Bachrodt Elementary School, San Jose

Bidwell Jr. High School, Chico

Cesar Chavez Middle School, Union City

Costano School of the Arts, East Palo Alto

Grossmont High School, El Cajon

Hooker Oak School, Chico

Lorenzo Manor Elementary School, Hayward

Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, Hayward

Merrill F. West High School, Tracy

Neutra Elementary School, Lemoore

Oakland High School, Oakland

Parkview Elementary School, Chico

Redwood Elementary School, Fort Bragg

Sem Yeto Continuation High School, Fairfield

Shasta Elementary School, Chico

Summit Charter Intermediate Academy, Porterville

Baldwin Park High School, Baldwin Park

Edison Elementary School, San Diego

Ellen Ochoa Learning Center, Cudahy

Ellington School, Covina

Emilie Ritchen Elementary School, Oxnard

Hillcrest High School, Riverside

Juan Lagunas Soria Elementary School, Oxnard

Oaks Middle School, Ontario

Orange Vista High School, Perris

Serrano Middle School, MontclairSkyline North Elementary School, Barstow

Vineyard Elementary School, Templeton

Colorado

Options Secondary Program, Littleton

Denison Montessori School, Denver

Westminster High School, Westminster

Rose Stein International Elementary School, Lakewood

Frederick High School, Frederick

Laredo Middle School, Aurora

Peyton High School, Peyton

Connecticut

Classical Studies Magnet Academy, Bridgeport

Warren Harding High School, Bridgeport

Glastonbury East Hartford Magnet School, Glastonbury

Irving Robbins Middle School, Farmington

Verplanck Elementary School, Manchester

Delaware

Southern Elementary School, New Castle

Florida

Varsity Lakes Middle School, Lehigh Acres

Ronald McNair Magnet Middle School, Rockledge

West Hialeah Gardens Elementary School, Hialeah Gardens

Idaho

Joplin Elementary School, Boise

Ponderosa Elementary School, Meridian

Victory Middle School, Meridian

Seltice Elementary School, Post Falls

Northside Elementary School, Sandpoint

Illinois

Channing Memorial Elementary School, Elgin

Gallatin County CUSD 7, Junction

Pawnee Grade School, Pawnee

Oakdale Elementary School, Normal

Indiana

Lakeland Jr. Sr. High School, LaGrange

Oakland High School, Lafayette

Jonas E. Salk Elementary School, Merrillville

Mt Tabor Elementary School, New Albany

Test Intermediate School, Richmond

Iowa

AGWSR Middle School, Wellsburg

Le Mars Middle School, Le Mars

West High School, Sioux City

Fort Madison Middle School, Fort Madison

Kansas

Schilling Elementary School, Salina

Larned High School, Larned

Bertram Caruthers Elementary School, Kansas City

Kentucky

Indian Trail Elementary School, Louisville

Ft. Wright Elementary School, Ft. Wright

Henry Co High School, New Castle

Louisiana

Baker Middle School, Baker

Maine

Boothbay Region High School, Boothbay Harbor

Maryland

Overlea High School, Baltimore

Lutherville Laboratory Tech School, Lutherville

Holabird Middle School, Dundalk

Drew-Freeman Middle School, Suitland

Mississippi

Clinton Park Elementary School, Clinton

Missouri

Locust Street Expressive Arts Elementary School, Columbia

Belvidere Elementary School, Grandview

Liberty High School, Lake Saint Louis

Meramec Heights Elementary School , Arnold

Nebraska

Grand Island Public Schools, Grand Island

New Hampshire

Southside Middle School, Manchester

New Jersey

Lincoln Middle School, Kearny

Cliffside Park School #4, Cliffside Park

Washington Street Elementary School, Toms River

Pine Hill Middle School, Pine Hill

Glenfield Middle School, Montclair

Dale Avenue School, Paterson

Union City High School, Union City

Samuel S Yellin School, Stratford

High Point Regional High School, Sussex

Kittatinny High School, Newton

Winfield School, Winfield

Hooper Ave Elementary, Toms River

New Mexico

Belen Middle School, Belen

Ohio

Tri-Valley High School, Dresden

Chieftain Elementary School, Logan

Rittman Elementary School, Rittman

Thoreau Park Elementary School, Parma

Valley Forge High School, Parma Heights

Oregon

Pleasant Valley Elementary School, Gresham

Whitworth Elementary School, Dallas

Pennsylvania

Southwest Middle School, Reading

McDowell Intermediate High School, Erie

Royersford Elementary School, Royersford

Bensalem High School , Bensalem

Donegan Elementary School, Bethlehem

Tennessee

Leadership Preparatory Charter School, Memphis

Utah

Springdale Elementary School, Springdale

Washington

Komachin Middle School, Lacey

Columbia River Elementary School, Pasco

Edwin Markham Elementary School, Pasco

Centennial Middle School, Spokane Valley

Hudson's Bay High School, Vancouver

OSD Preschool , Othello

Napavine MS/HS, Napavine

Everson Elementary School, Everson

Prune Hill Elementary School, Camas

Burnt Bridge Creek Elementary School, Vancouver

Auburn High School, Auburn

Riverbend Elementary School, Spokane Valley

Horizon Middle School, Spokane Valley

University Elementary School , Spokane

Spruce Elementary, Lynnwood

Edmonds Heights K12 School, Edmonds

Five Mile Prairie School, Spokane

Glacier Middle School, Seatac

Pioneer Elementary School, Gig Harbor

Hilltop Elementary School, Seattle

Birney Elementary School, Tacoma

Southern Heights Elementary School, Seattle

Fawcett Elementary School, Tacoma

Silverdale Elementary School, Silverdale

Olympic High School, Bremerton

Martin Luther King Elementary School, Vancouver

Wyoming

Midwest School, Midwest

Worland High School, Worland

Founded in 1914, California Casualty has been providing educators trusted auto and home insurance since 1951. As the endorsed benefit partner for educator and administrator groups across the country, California Casualty offers members exceptional rates, waived deductibles for vandalism or collisions to your vehicle parked at school, holiday or summer skip payment options and free Identity Defense. Learn how to save by getting a quote at www.calcas.com, or by calling 1.800.800.9410.

Contact: Robin Freese

719.532.8440, rfreese@calcas.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE California Casualty