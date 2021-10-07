Boston Trust Walden Funds Elects New Independent Trustees

BOSTON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Trust Walden announced today the appointment of Dina Tantra, Esq. and Louis G. Hutt, Jr., CPA, Esq. as Independent Trustees to the Boston Trust Walden Funds Board of Trustees.

Dina Tantra, Esq.

Ms. Tantra possesses nearly thirty years of experience in the investment and insurance industries within the financial sector, with expertise in board governance, risk management, and fund distribution. She currently serves as Board Trustee and Chair of the Nominating & Governance Committee for a closed-end fund family managed by Thornburg Investment Management. In addition, she serves as a Board Manager and Chief Strategy Officer for JOOT, an affiliate of Global Rhino, a boutique consulting firm she co-founded in 2018. The firms she has served over the course of her career include Ultimus Fund Solutions, Foreside Financial, Beacon Hill Fund Services, Nationwide Insurance, and American Century Investments. Ms. Tantra received a B.A. from Pomona College and a law degree from The Ohio State University. She is a member of the Ohio, Kansas, and Missouri Bars.

Mr. Hutt possesses nearly forty years of experience overseeing a family of professional firms that offer personal and business financial management services. He co-founded The Hutt Company CPAs and The Hutt Law Firm in 1983. He specializes in regulatory and tax compliance, financial oversight and risk management, and strategic financing alternatives. Mr. Hutt currently serves on the board of Washington University of St. Louis, and up until recently was the Chair of the Audit Committee, a leadership position he held for nearly twenty years. He currently chairs the Audit Committee of Brown Capital Management Fund and serves as a board member of the Maryland State Small Business Retirement Fund. He previously served in leadership positions on the boards of Advance (Mutual Savings) Bank of Baltimore, the Regulatory Fairness Board of the U.S. Small Business Administration, Howard County Community College, and the Horizon Health Foundation of Maryland. He previously served as a member of the Maryland State Small Business Retirement Fund. Mr.Hutt has authored three editions of The Road to Mega Success: Simple Strategies for Enriching the Bottom Line. He holds degrees from the Olin Business School of Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Maryland School of Law. Mr. Hutt is a member of the National Association of Black Accountants, the American Institute of Certified Public Accounts, the Maryland Bar Association, the Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants, and the Missouri State Board of Public Accountants.

Ms. Tantra and Mr. Hutt join three serving Independent Trustees of the Boston Trust Walden Funds Board of Trustees. With the addition of Ms. Tantra and Mr. Hutt, the Board now consists of seven Trustees (five Independent and two Interested Trustees).

The Boston Trust Walden Funds Board of Trustees oversees all Funds in the Boston Trust Walden Fund family. Lucia Santini, President of the Boston Trust Walden Funds, commented on the election of the new trustees: "We are delighted to welcome Dina and Lou to the Board of the Boston Trust Walden Funds, and look forward to benefitting from their expertise and counsel on behalf of the Funds and their shareholders."

About Boston Trust Walden

Boston Trust Walden is an independent, employee-owned firm providing investment management services to institutional investors and private wealth clients. The firm manages approximately $13.5 billion in assets. Its team is known for its decades-long commitment to a distinctive investment philosophy, disciplined approach, and leadership in impact investing. For more information, please visit our website: www.bostontrustwalden.com.

Media Contact: Lucia Santini, President of the Boston Trust Walden Funds, lsantini@bostontrustwalden.com

The above is not an offer to buy or sell and investors should read and consider carefully the prospectus before making investing decisions. Investments in the funds are not obligations of Boston Trust Walden Company, are subject to investment risk including the loss of principal, and are not FDIC insured.

Please read the statutory prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing. An investor should consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing or sending money. This and other important information about the investment management company can be found in the Fund's prospectus or summary prospectus. To obtain a statutory prospectus or summary prospectus, please call 1-800-282-8782.

Foreside Financial Services, LLC, distributor.

Louis G. Hutt, Jr., CPA, Esq.

(PRNewsfoto/Walden Asset Management,Boston )

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boston Trust Walden Funds