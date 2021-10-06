TrustRadius Names BlackLine a 2021 Tech Cares Award Winner for Demonstrating Strong Corporate Social Responsibility

Accounting automation software leader recognized for fostering an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion and giving back to the community

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting automation software leader BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) has won a 2021 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius, a leading B2B software peer reviews platform. The 2021 Tech Cares Awards celebrate companies that have gone above and beyond to provide strong Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). BlackLine was recognized for fostering an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion among its employees and for giving back to the community.

Accounting automation software leader BlackLine won a 2021 Tech Cares Award for fostering an environment of diversity, equity and inclusion among its employees and for giving back to the community.

"BlackLine's culture is inclusive, open and accepting. It's a place where BlackLiners can embrace what makes them unique and Think, Create and Serve in a workplace community where they can be themselves and be a positive influence," said Susan Otto, BlackLine's chief people officer. "We are proud of the mix of cultural backgrounds and varying interests that cultivate collaboration and encourage diverse thoughts and different perspectives."

To be granted a Tech Cares Award, each nominated organization had to be a B2B technology company that demonstrated strong CSR in 2020 and 2021. All nominations were thoroughly vetted by the TrustRadius research team.

"We're excited to announce our second annual Tech Cares Award winners," said TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat. "The past two years have tested the tech community. We've been inspired by watching leaders in the B2B technology industry pursue meaningful progress in social, environmental and cultural spaces. Not only do we feel that these companies are deserving of recognition—we also consider them a great example as we build a stronger future together."

This marks the second consecutive year BlackLine has been recognized by TrustRadius with a Tech Cares Award, having received a 2020 Tech Cares Award for its quick response to take care of customers and employees in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To see what BlackLine customers are saying at TrustRadius, go here.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

Nearly 3,600 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BlackLine