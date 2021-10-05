True North Pure Energy Seltzer launch shakes up the seltzer water category

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by outdoor adventures and experiences, the True North Pure Energy Seltzer launch overhauls the sparkling water category and introduces a new arena of functional effervescence. True North Pure Energy Seltzer delivers all-natural hydration fueled by nature and inspired by the way you live life. True North will roll out in the U.S., initially on a limited basis, this fall with a nationwide release planned for 2022.

The 12-oz slim-line canned beverage offers plant-based organic energy with a blend that includes natural ingredients from plants such as Guayusa, Ginseng, Guarana, and Green Tea – and offers the caffeine equivalent of a cup of coffee. Considering the current state of the world, True North also thoughtfully infused an immunity blend with Vitamin C, Vitamin A, Zinc, as well as B3, B5, B6, and B12 vitamins.

"True North goes beyond the average sparkling water," stated General Manager, Gui Weaver. "We're taking the best of energy, functional, and sparkling elements to create this in-demand beverage that allows consumers to feel more empowered about how they fuel their bodies - with plenty of the good stuff. When we say Energy for the Journey, we mean it in this pure energy seltzer."

True North Seltzers do not include any GMO's, artificial colors, flavors, sugar, sweeteners, or calories. The line-up of natural, lightly flavored products which include Cucumber Lime, Mandarin Yuzu, Watermelon Mist, Grapefruit Lemonade, White Peach Pear, and Black Cherry.

To accompany the brand's natural ingredients, True North is helping to preserve the natural spaces in which it plays. Reforestation efforts, through a non-profit partner, will help plant 100,000 trees across the US. In 2022, True North plans to expand into water philanthropy and help protect fragile rivers. True North plans to make "preserving the environment" a key initiative of the brand.

True North Pure Energy Seltzer will be available in select Natural Retail locations, such as Sprouts, Bristol Farms, Earth Fare and many more. All six flavors can also be found on Amazon.

We believe in the transcendence of shared experience in the outdoors. We believe the best adventures are fueled by nature itself, which sharpens the mind and lifts the spirit. To that end, True North delivers with a plant-based energy blend designed to fuel you to live in the present and support your immunity and health for the excursions of life. Learn more about True North by visiting TrueNorthEnergy.com

