Lidl To Introduce Its Largest Holiday Advent Calendar Collection To Date Starting November 3 Exclusive Advent Calendar Collection Includes The Return of Popular Hot Sauce Collection, And Lidl's New Winter Winederland Wine Advent Calendar

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lidl US announced today that its largest collection of holiday advent calendars to date will hit store shelves starting Wednesday, November 3, across its more than 160 U.S. stores.

Advent options vary from wine and beer, to chocolate and hot sauce, as well as children's themed calendars — with choices starting at just $1.99.

A special new addition for Lidl's 2021 collection is an advent calendar for the wine lovers of the world. The $59.99 Winter Winederland product features 24 days' worth of wines, including red, rosé, sparkling and white varieties. The product will be available for purchase at stores in states where legally permitted.

"There's no better way to celebrate the holiday season than by delighting your senses day-by-day with one of our exclusive food-themed advent calendars," said Stefan Schwarz, Lidl US Chief Product Officer. "We look forward to launching our biggest selection of holiday advent calendars to date to bring in the holiday season starting November 3."

A sneak peek of the advent calendars hitting shelves are below:

Product Name Price Wineter Winederland Wine Advent Calendar $59.99 Hot Sauce Advent Calendar $14.99 12 Biers of Christmas $34.99 Ilchester® cheese Advent calendar $14.99 The Elf on the Shelf® holiday countdown calendar $1.99 Mixologist Advent Calendar $49.99 Disney® Doorables Advent calendar $24.99 Godiva® 12 Days of Christmas Advent calendar $6.99 Victor Allen's Coffee® calendar $9.99

Great as a treat for yourself, or a gift for the holidays, customers should plan to head to Lidl early to get their hands on these limited-time holiday favorites.

Visit https://www.lidl.com/advent-calendars for more information, and as more advent calendars drop.

About Lidl

Lidl operates around 11,550 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 341,000 employees globally. Lidl offers customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at unbelievably low prices. Lidl first established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015, and today sells its award-winning products in more than 150 stores across nine east coast states. For more information, visit www.Lidl.com.

