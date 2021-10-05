Baby Magic Partners with Baby2Baby in Honor of 70th Anniversary The Iconic Legacy Brand Makes Donation to the non-profit organization to Celebrate Anniversary, Help Families in Need & Share the 'Magic'

COPPELL, Texas, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby Magic is celebrating its biggest milestone yet this October! The iconic baby skin care brand – known for its classic scents – is blowing out the candles for its 70th birthday with a special wish. For decades, Baby Magic has been dedicated to helping generations of families make magical memories with their little ones – and this year, the wish is to support families who may need a helping hand in doing just that. In honor of 70 years of sharing its 'magic' with millions of families, Baby Magic is once again supporting the nonprofit organization, Baby2Baby, and donating $25,000 to help them provide essentials to children living in poverty.

Baby Magic celebrates its 70th anniversary this October

Since 1951, Baby Magic has been trusted by parents, offering nourishing formulas, wholesome ingredients, and no-fuss solutions with its washes, lotions, and essentials for baby. While Baby Magic is honored to be the brand of choice for millions of parents, the brand understands that not all families have access to essentials – especially during the pandemic. This October, Baby Magic is honored to continue its partnership with the Baby2Baby organization which provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves.

"As we look back on 70 years of Baby Magic creating magical bonding moments for parents around the world, we wanted to shine a light and lend a hand to the families that are struggling to provide their babies and children with the basic necessities that every little one deserves," said Baby Magic Brand Manager, Christine Olsen. "We've had the opportunity to work with the Baby2Baby team throughout this year, and our anniversary was the perfect way to give back during this incredibly difficult time for so many families."

Throughout the pandemic alone, Baby2Baby has distributed more than 100 million essential items to the most vulnerable children across the United States. Following its support for Baby2Baby last year at the height of the pandemic, Baby Magic is excited to once again work with the organization.

To commemorate the last 70 years of Baby Magic, the brand is revisiting vintage ad campaigns from past decades and will be sharing these vintage ad images and commercials on their social media channels. Of all the hundreds of ads through the years, there is one treasured campaign that has defined Baby Magic as a revolutionary in the baby care industry. More than 60 years ago, Baby Magic debuted its groundbreaking "For Every Lady in Waiting" ad campaign. The famous ads featured expectant mothers – a taboo image at the time – in chic maternity wear and were considered a courageous take on pregnancy. It made a statement that pregnant mothers could have their own individual style and personality, all while sharing the essential belief that their baby deserves the best when it comes to care – which still stands today.

As Baby Magic looks ahead to the next 70 years, the brand is excited to continue being part of cherished memories during bath and bed time, which can be easily remembered with the beloved scent that fills the room with the flip of a Baby Magic cap. "It's been fun for the marketing team to look back on the evolution of both the brand and societal norms," remarked Olsen. "But ultimately, what moms value about the Baby Magic brand hasn't changed. Parents want wholesome ingredients and nourishing formulas that they know are safe for their baby's delicate skin."

To learn more about Baby Magic's history and products, visit babymagic.com. Baby Magic products are sold nationwide at major retailers.

Get to know more about Baby2Baby's efforts and donate by visiting baby2baby.org.

About Baby Magic

Trusted by moms for 70 years, Baby Magic is a family-owned and operated business that believes that all families deserve quality products for those daily bonding moments that become treasured lifelong memories. Hypoallergenic, tear-free, and paraben-free – Baby Magic features nourishing formulas, comforting scents and wholesome ingredients at a value loved by parent's since 1951. Visit Baby Magic at babymagic.com to learn more.

About Naterra

Based in Coppell, Texas, just outside of Dallas, Naterra International is housed with a new, one of a kind cosmetic manufacturing plant with state of the art capabilities. The 320,000 square foot landmark manufacturing, distribution and research facility adheres to the strictest of quality control measures to provide custom formulations of innovative goods. Priding itself on research and innovation, Naterra stays ahead of the marketplace trends to consistently produce the latest and greatest products. Naterra is home to household name brands like Tree Hut, Baby Magic and more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Baby Magic