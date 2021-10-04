LatinFinance reveals winners of 2021 Project & Infrastructure Finance Awards

MIAMI, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LatinFinance has announced the winners of its 2021 Project & Infrastructure Finance Awards.
Every year, the Project & Infrastructure Finance Awards recognize the most impressive transactions and institutions in an area that is crucial to the economic progress of Latin America and the Caribbean. The winners are determined by LatinFinance's editorial staff based on an exhaustive selection process.
The full list of winners can be found in the Q3/Q4 2021 edition of LatinFinance magazine. For more information about the selection process, visit www.latinfinance.com/pifawards.
Infrastructure Financing of the Year - Andes Autopista Del Norte
Infrastructure Financing of the Year - Brazil Eixo SP
Infrastructure Financing of the Year - Caribbean Enadom LNG
Infrastructure Financing of the Year - Central America CMI Energy's Green Financing
Infrastructure Financing of the Year - Latin America and Power Financing of the Year EnfraGen
Infrastructure Financing of the Year - Mexico Tierra Mojada Refinancing
Infrastructure Financing of the Year - Southern Cone Empresa de los Ferrocarriles del Estado (EFE)
Airport Financing of the Year Lima Airport Expansion
Digital Infrastructure/Telecoms Financing of the Year ATP Group's LatAm Bond Regional Debut
Mining Financing of the Year Mantoverde Copper Mine
Oil & Gas Financing of the Year Costa Azul LNG
Port Financing of the Year Salaverry Port
Road/Rail Financing of the Year Rumo
Renewable Energy Financing of the Year Huemul Renewables Portfolio
Water/Sanitation Financing of the Year Corsan Green Bond
Social Infrastructure Financing of the Year Project Condor
Local Currency Financing of the Year Puerto de Hierro
Bond of the Year Chile's Electricity Tariff Stabilization
Loan of the Year CCEE
Project Sponsor of the Year AES
Infrastructure Bank of the Year - Latin America, Infrastructure Bank of the Year - Mexico and Financial Advisor of the Year SMBC
Infrastructure Bank of the Year – Brazil Itaú BBA
Infrastructure Bank of the Year - Central America & Caribbean Scotiabank
Infrastructure Bank of the Year - Andes Santander
Infrastructure Bank of the Year - Southern Cone Goldman Sachs
Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year - Mexico Ritch Mueller y Nicolau
Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year - Brazil Pinheiro Neto
Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year – Central America BLP
Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year - Andes PPU
Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year - Southern Cone Garrigues
Infrastructure Law Firm of the Year - Latin America Milbank
About LatinFinance
LatinFinance is the leading global platform providing intelligence on the financial markets and economies of Latin America and the Caribbean.
Drawing on more than 30 years of editorial excellence, its English-language publications deliver high-value information to an international readership of companies, governments, financiers and investors, while its events convene those communities for high-level networking forums focused on the dynamics of those markets, by geography and sector.
