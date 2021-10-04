Bed Bath & Beyond® Launches Studio 3B™ - A New Collection Of Contemporary Home Decor Designed For Everyday Living

UNION, N.J., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond® (Nasdaq: BBBY) today announced the launch of Studio 3B™, a new Owned Brand line of contemporary home décor inspired by modern design. Available only at Bed Bath & Beyond, Studio 3B helps customers "home, happier™" by offering approachable, modern designs for everyday living. A curated collection of casual, warm and inviting homeware, Studio 3B's subtly refined, on-trend assortment includes décor, bedding, bath and accent furniture. The affordably-priced assortment—available online and in stores now—encourages a mix-and-match approach, making it simple to update and refresh any living space.

"Studio 3B allows home decorators to easily attain a modern aesthetic that feels inviting and thoughtfully designed," said Joe Hartsig, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer at Bed Bath & Beyond. "We've seen increasing customer demand for more approachably modern product collections. Studio 3B fills that need, delivering a contemporary, yet accessible assortment that helps elevate any home."

Studio 3B Products

With an approachable form of minimalism, the Studio 3B collection offers more than 600 products that marry form with function. The assortment is designed to fit seamlessly into any home, but is particularly well-suited for urban and small-space living. From décor and accent furniture to bedding and bath, customers will find the following in each category:

Accent Furniture and Decor: Faux greenery; frames; vases; mirrors; art; storage; lighting; decorative objects; wall décor; window treatments; rugs and accent furniture, including vanity sets and stools

Bedding: Sheet sets; duvet, comforter and quilt sets; throw blankets and decorative pillows

Bath: Soap dishes and dispensers; trash cans; trays and bath accessories

Dining: Dinnerware; drinkware; serveware; flatware; barware and kitchen textiles (some items coming soon)

"Our homes are now the centers of our lives--where we eat, sleep, attend school, work, entertain, exercise and create," said Neil Lick, SVP of Owned Brands at Bed Bath & Beyond. "Studio 3B was developed to stylishly solve the problems of the adaptable home through carefully designed, contemporary furnishings that address everyday needs."

From a design perspective, Studio 3B makes it easy to contemporize your home with on-trend colors, patterns, materials and textures that mix and match to create truly inspired spaces. Warm, muted, neutral hues are punctuated by bold pops of color. Color-blocking is prevalent throughout the collection. Handsome graphic patterns—both geometric and abstract—add visual interest. Soft curves and rounded shapes inform many of the products, from mirrors to lighting to bath décor. Warm woods and light translucent and matte materials keep silhouettes from feeling spare or cold. Soft textured bouclé and saturated, colored linen infuse upholstered furniture with warmth and modern sensibility.

The Studio 3B accent furniture draws inspiration from a design style called Japandi, an evolution of mid-century modern. Clean lines and leggy silhouettes reflect contemporary living and are small space- friendly, helping smaller scale living spaces feel open and airy. Flexible functionality is a cornerstone of the accent furniture assortment. Side tables double as slim-width desks for home office/school use. Bar carts can be repurposed as coffee stations. Bookcases with storage bins can serve as room dividers. Sofa side tables are equally at home as nightstands. Many of the pieces also transition from indoor to outdoor spaces to expand the living area.

Art also features prominently in the Studio 3B collection. Many of the prints feature linear or modern overscale geometries and balanced tonal color fields, adding the perfect "finishing touch" to any room.

Studio 3B products are available only at Bed Bath & Beyond—through in-store or curbside pickup, on bedbathandbeyond.com, and via same-day delivery in some locations.

"In the Studio 3B" Campaign

In partnership with interior designer, television personality and Home, Happier Team member Jeremiah Brent, Bed Bath & Beyond will host a "Studio Sessions" content series to show customers how easy and affordable modern design can be. "Studio Sessions" will kick off October 6 on Instagram and TikTok featuring video content with Jeremiah. Social influencer partners and Decorist designer Briana Nix will join Brent in divulging home design tips and tricks to inspire customers to feel more confident in expressing their style through affordable modern design with Studio 3B.

"Your home is meant to be a place of comfort and self-expression, and should represent who you are," says Bed Bath & Beyond Home, Happier Team member Jeremiah Brent. "The Studio 3B line of affordable, versatile and modern styles, patterns, and materials is perfect for anyone looking to refresh their space or own their aesthetic."

Studio 3B is the seventh of at least eight Owned Brands that Bed Bath & Beyond is introducing in fiscal year 2021, and a key pillar of the Company's comprehensive three-year transformation strategy. The new brands deliver exceptional quality and affordability across key categories, including bedding, bath, kitchen and dining, organization, and home décor.

About the Company

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, facevalues.com and decorist.com.

