ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by the Aytu BioPharma, Inc. Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating a potential breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the board of directors of Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU).

If you are a stockholder of Aytu BioPharma, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/aytu/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

