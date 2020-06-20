Address: 1550 E Main St Dothan, AL 36303

Phone: (334) 671-1441

Website: TheFootSpecialist.org

Preventative Foot Care

Wearing high heels, footwear without proper arch support, or engaging in high-impact sports-related activities can wreak havoc on the feet. For those who are beginning to experience problems, we can help you select the right kinds of shoes, corrective footwear or orthotics while providing helpful advice about the best ways to avoid foot pain and injury – sometimes it’s as easy as making a few lifestyle changes! We can also help treat and prevent the re-occurrence of problems with toenails, such as ingrown toenails and nail fungus, and also provide routine nail care. Our physicians can also treat plantar warts, corns and calluses. A preventative maintenance program can be established with periodic follow-up visits to help ensure that your feet remain healthy.

Medical Services

Recent advancements in podiatry allow foot pain to be treated more effectively and quickly than ever before, with minimal discomfort. Our medical services include treatment of fractures and sports-related injuries, neuromas, heel spurs and other types of heel pain. We’re also experienced in treating foot conditions sometimes experienced by diabetic and dialysis patients, including wound care and neuropathy. We can administer anti-inflammatories or steroids for patients with heel ,pain, bunions or other conditions for which these approaches provide pain relief.

Surgical Specialties

Dr. Melley is proficient at treating bunions, hammertoes, plantar warts, ingrown toenails and neuromas that require surgery. Patients can rest assured that the most minor surgical interventions are used first to help minimize discomfort and speed recovery time.