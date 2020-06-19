Address: 1108 Ross Clark Circle Dothan, AL 36301

Phone: 334-793-8111

Website: https://www.southeasthealth.org

Southeast Health. Always the right direction.

When you choose a Southeast Health primary care provider, you choose a partner specially trained to help you manage those things you don’t want to manage alone. For the person facing a chronic disease like diabetes, it means developing a plan that addresses your life, your needs, and your goals. And guiding you every step of the way down a path to your healthiest life.