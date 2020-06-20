Address: 2500 Flowers Chapel Rd Dothan, AL 36305

Phone: 334-699-4299

Website: https://regenmedal.com/

Welcome to Regenerative Medicine of Alabama... Your local Chiropractic and Regenerative Medical practice!

Unlike conventional medicine, which focuses on attempting to treat disease once it occurs, Regenerative Medicine of Alabama emphasizes improving your health in an effort to reduce the risk of pain and illness in the first place. Most people would rather be healthy and avoid illness, if they could. This is one of the main reasons for the big surge in the popularity of our wellness center. People are recognizing the benefit of seeking an alternative to traditional medicine; one that will help them achieve and maintain optimal health. Please take the time to meet the doctor, team, and our wellness network dedicated to helping you achieve your wellness objectives. As a patient at Regenerative Medicine of Alabama we will personally tailor a pain relief or wellness program specifically targeted to your health care needs using the least invasive yet highly-effective techniques and services.

At Regenerative Medicine of Alabama are committed to providing chiropractic solutions to address your unique needs, whether you are experiencing back pain, neck pain, headaches, knee pain or even peripheral neuropathy. If you looking to improve your overall health, our chiropractor can help you attain your everyday wellness goals! Visit our testimonials page to find out what our patients are saying about our Dothan chiropractor. At your first visit to Regenerative Medicine of Alabama, We will explain how chiropractic care works and give you a full evaluation to see if our chiropractic solutions are a good fit to address your needs. If there is a good fit, we can customize a plan of chiropractic care for your condition and health goals. If you have not been to a chiropractor before and want to find out more, please email us or call 334-699-4299 to receive the answers to your questions from our experienced team. We also welcome referrals, so we invite you to share our chiropractic and wellness information with your friends and loved ones. If you would like to stay informed about the latest in chiropractic care or if you want to start receiving free articles about health and wellness news, subscribe to our bi-weekly newsletter, even if you are not a patient. We also offer a community content area, which includes wellness articles and other healthcare resources.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with our Dothan chiropractor, call 334-699-4299 today!