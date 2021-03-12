Address: 3134 S. Oates St., Dothan

Phone: (334) 647-6928

Website: Rebath.com/location/dothan

Bathroom Remodeler in Dothan, AL

Get the bathroom you’ve always dreamed of with assistance from the bathroom remodelers at Re-Bath in Dothan, AL. We always put the demands of our customers first, and that’s why we’ve managed to prosper since 2008. Our owners, Greg and Jolene Williams, are involved directly in the day-to-day operations, and they’ll be available to answer any questions you may have and address your concerns effectively. We’re a member of the local chamber of commerce. We also have an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.