Meet the WTVY News Team

Reginald Jones

Anchor, WTVY
Reginald came to WTVY News 4 in December 1997 from WAAY-TV in Huntsville.

Taylor Pollock

Anchor, WTVY
Taylor began anchoring WTVY's evening newscasts in 2020. She's a graduate of Troy University.

Carmen Fuentes

Anchor, WTVY
Carmen graduated from Huntingdon College in Montgomery, and worked at WSFA, before coming to WTVY.

Maggie DesRosiers

Anchor, WTVY
Maggie DesRosiers anchors WRGX newscasts and reports. She graduated from the University of Florida.

Justin Walker

Anchor & Reporter, WTVY
Justin Walker is WTVY's weekend anchor and reports during the week.

Ken Curtis

Senior Reporter, WTVY
Ken Curtis joined the WTVY staff in May, 2015 as a senior reporter after spending more than two decades as a news director.

Ashley Brown

Reporter, WTVY
Ashley was raised in Dothan and grew up watching WTVY. She started working for WTVY in 2019.

Erin Wilson

Reporter, WTVY
Erin graduated Cum Laude from Kentucky Wesleyan College in 2019.

Nick Brooks

Reporter, WTVY
Nick comes to WTVY from Troy University, where he anchored and reported news and sports for Trojanvision.

Kinsley Centers

Reporter, WTVY
Kinsley is a graduate of the University of Alabama. She grew up in Tuscaloosa and is excited to join WTVY as a reporter.

Abby Nelson

Reporter, WTVY
Abby Nelson joins the WTVY team after spending time in the northern panhandle of West Virginia.

4WARN Storm Team

David Paul

Chief Meteorologist, WTVY
David Paul is the Chief Meteorologist for WTVY, and has more than 20 years of weather forecasting experience.

Amber Kulick

Meteorologist, WTVY
Amber is originally from Falkville in North Alabama where she became passionate about the weather at a young age.

Zack Webster

Meteorologist & Reporter, WTVY
Zack graduated from the University of South Alabama in 2019, with a degree in broadcast meteorology and a minor in communications.

Zach Hatcher

Meteorologist, WTVY
Zach joined the WTVY 4WARN Storm Team in December 2020.

Sports

Justin McNelley

Sports Director, WTVY
Justin’s roots are in the Wiregrass. He was born in Dothan and attended Ashford Academy.

Meridith Mulkey

Sports Anchor/Reporter, WTVY
Meridith is an Oklahoma native, Sooner born and Sooner bred.

News Leadership Team

Stephen Crews

News Director, WTVY
Stephen grew up in Geneva. He and his wife Allison have a 6-year old daughter, Blakely.

Mariah Crockett

Executive Producer, WTVY
Mariah Crockett came to WTVY News in 2016 from the Daleville Sun-Courier in Enterprise.

Wayne May

Assignment Manager, WTVY
Wayne May has worked at WTVY-TV since 1987, first as a reporter and, since 2004, as News Assignments Manager.

Ben Tew

Digital Executive Producer, WTVY
Ben grew up in the Wiregrass and has worked at WTVY-TV since 1996.

Producers

Sean Sporman

Producer, WTVY
Sean became a part of the WTVY news team in 2012. He usually produces WTVY News 4 This Morning.

Grace Reynolds

Producer, WTVY
Grace works as a producer for WTVY newscasts. She graduated from Auburn University in the spring of 2020.

Hanna Rizzi

Producer, WTVY
Hanna works as a producer on WTVY's newscasts. She grew up in Dothan.

