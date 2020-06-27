Meet the WTVY News Team
Anchor, WTVY
Reginald came to WTVY News 4 in December 1997 from WAAY-TV in Huntsville.
Anchor, WTVY
Taylor began anchoring WTVY's evening newscasts in 2020. She's a graduate of Troy University.
Anchor, WTVY
Carmen graduated from Huntingdon College in Montgomery, and worked at WSFA, before coming to WTVY.
Anchor, WTVY
Maggie DesRosiers anchors WRGX newscasts and reports. She graduated from the University of Florida.
Anchor & Reporter, WTVY
Justin Walker is WTVY's weekend anchor and reports during the week.
Senior Reporter, WTVY
Ken Curtis joined the WTVY staff in May, 2015 as a senior reporter after spending more than two decades as a news director.
Reporter, WTVY
Ashley was raised in Dothan and grew up watching WTVY. She started working for WTVY in 2019.
Reporter, WTVY
Erin graduated Cum Laude from Kentucky Wesleyan College in 2019.
Reporter, WTVY
Nick comes to WTVY from Troy University, where he anchored and reported news and sports for Trojanvision.
Reporter, WTVY
Kinsley is a graduate of the University of Alabama. She grew up in Tuscaloosa and is excited to join WTVY as a reporter.
Reporter, WTVY
Abby Nelson joins the WTVY team after spending time in the northern panhandle of West Virginia.
4WARN Storm Team
Chief Meteorologist, WTVY
David Paul is the Chief Meteorologist for WTVY, and has more than 20 years of weather forecasting experience.
Meteorologist, WTVY
Amber is originally from Falkville in North Alabama where she became passionate about the weather at a young age.
Meteorologist & Reporter, WTVY
Zack graduated from the University of South Alabama in 2019, with a degree in broadcast meteorology and a minor in communications.
Meteorologist, WTVY
Zach joined the WTVY 4WARN Storm Team in December 2020.
Sports
Sports Director, WTVY
Justin’s roots are in the Wiregrass. He was born in Dothan and attended Ashford Academy.
Sports Anchor/Reporter, WTVY
Meridith is an Oklahoma native, Sooner born and Sooner bred.
News Leadership Team
News Director, WTVY
Stephen grew up in Geneva. He and his wife Allison have a 6-year old daughter, Blakely.
Executive Producer, WTVY
Mariah Crockett came to WTVY News in 2016 from the Daleville Sun-Courier in Enterprise.
Assignment Manager, WTVY
Wayne May has worked at WTVY-TV since 1987, first as a reporter and, since 2004, as News Assignments Manager.
Digital Executive Producer, WTVY
Ben grew up in the Wiregrass and has worked at WTVY-TV since 1996.
Producers
Producer, WTVY
Sean became a part of the WTVY news team in 2012. He usually produces WTVY News 4 This Morning.
Producer, WTVY
Grace works as a producer for WTVY newscasts. She graduated from Auburn University in the spring of 2020.
Producer, WTVY
Hanna works as a producer on WTVY's newscasts. She grew up in Dothan.
Copyright 2020 WTVY. All rights reserved.