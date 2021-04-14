Address: 2701 West Main St., Dothan

Phone: (334) 671-9100

Website: MattressUSADothan.com

Facebook: Facebook.com/mattressusadothan

Mattress USA has been a proud supplier of your bedding needs for many years.

We do not have a “sales” goal at Mattress USA, however, we do have a mission: “To treat others the way we want to be treated” (Luke 6:31). Our greatest satisfaction is helping our customers find the most comfortable, best quality mattress, at the most affordable price.

Mattress USA is locally owned by Danny and Ronda Corley. You will not be disappointed shopping with these hometown folks and their team.

You can expect more and get more from Mattress USA.