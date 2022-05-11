Advertisement

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The primary elections for Georgia are growing closer.

Here’s what you need to know:
  • Election date: May 24
  • Mandatory Saturday voting: May 14
  • Optional Sunday voting: May 15
  • May 23: Last day to register for the general primary runoff election if called
  • Need to find your early voting location? Click here.
  • If you vote in person, whether through early voting or on Election Day, you’ll need to bring a valid photo ID, like a driver’s license or passport, or your voter identification card.
  • If you are looking to vote by absentee ballot, click here.
Who’s on the ballot?

Election season is expected to heat up in the Peach State once again. There are a number of statewide races on the primary ballot.

One of the biggest is the governor’s race.

Along with the governor’s race, there are several other races on the ballot.

U.S. Senate race

Democrat Raphael Warnock is looking to keep his Georgia seat in the U.S. Senate.

Here’s who is running against on the ballot:

  • Tamara Johnson-Shealey is a Democrat. She is the founder of a digital marketing company and a beauty safety advocate.
  • Gary Black is a Republican. He is the current Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture.
  • Josh Clark is a Republican. He is the District 98 representative in the Georgia House of Representatives.
  • Kelvin King is a Republican. He served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force.
  • Jonathan McColumn is a Republican. He worked as a clergyman and was a general officer in the U.S. Army.
  • Latham Saddler is a Republican. He was a U.S. Navy Seal officer and was director of intelligence programs for the National Security Council.
  • Herschel Walker is a Republican. He is a college football legend.
  • George Litchfield is running as part of the conservative party.
  • Chase Oliver is running as a libertarian candidate.
Lieutenant Governor race

There are a number of candidates on the ballot for the lieutenant governor’s race.

Democrat

Republican

Independent

Secretary of State race

Republican Brad Raffensperger is looking to keep his post as the top elections official in Georgia.

Here’s who is also running:

Democrat:

Republican:

Independent

Georgia U.S. House, District 2 race

Longtime Congressman Sanford Bishop is looking to keep his District 2 seat.

Here’s who is also running

Democrat:

Republican:

Here’s who is running in local elections across southwest Georgia :

Alapaha district attorney:

  • Matt Bennett
  • Chase Studstill

Alapaha Superior Court Judge

  • Mickey Johnson
  • Dick Perryman

Southern District Superior Court Judge

  • Catherine Mims Smith
  • Robert Moore, Jr.
  • William Long Whitesell

Atkinson County Commission Chair

  • Parker Liles
  • Justin Morgan

Atkinson County County Commissioner District 2

  • Gloria Farrell
  • Rickey Thomas

Ben Hill County Commission District 2

  • Hope Harmon
  • Mark Merrill

Ben Hill County School Board District 1

  • Shirley Brook
  • Alison Hernandez

Ben Hill County School Board District 2

  • David Garrison
  • Ira Smith

Ben Hill County School Board District 3

  • John Clemons
  • Martha Yeager

Ben Hill County School Board District 7

  • Corey Holland
  • Michael Johnson

Berrien County Chief Magistrate Judge

  • Doug Gaskins
  • Jerry “Randy” Lipsey

Brooks County Commissioner District 2

  • Patrick Folsom
  • Michael Spray

Calhoun County Commissioner District 1

  • Conner Collins
  • William Hawkins

Coffee County Commissioner District 3

  • AJ Dovers
  • Michael Wayne Kubeck

Coffee County Board of Education District 1

  • Leola Johnson
  • Michael Newton

Colquitt County Commission Chairman

  • Denver Braswell
  • Bruce Norton

Colquitt County Board of Education District 4

  • Lee Elrod
  • Hayden Willis

Crisp County Board of Education District 3

  • Anna Granville
  • Kenneth Servon Kelloogg, Sr.
  • Curtis Lucas, Jr.
  • Ulysses Morgan, Jr.

Crisp County Board of Education District 4

  • Chris Anderson
  • Lelee Phinney

Crisp County Board of Education District 5

  • Benjamin Bruce Drennan
  • Joe Wright

Decatur County Board of Education District 6

  • Zachery Powell
  • Eric Worthington

Dougherty County Commission Chairman

  • Christopher Cohilas
  • Lorenzo Heard
  • Harry James

Grady County Commissioner District 2

  • Ray Prince
  • Marty McGuire

Irwin County Commissioner District 2

  • Don Hickey
  • Barron Jones

Irwin County Commissioner District 4

  • Lee Douglas
  • Christopher Paulk

Lanier County Board of Commissioners District 1

  • Paul Brockington
  • Benny “Peter” Ryan

Lanier County Board of Commissioners District 2

  • Hank Smith
  • Russell Zirkle

Lanier County School Board District 1

  • Erlish Locklear
  • Theba Sirmans

Lanier County School Board District 3

  • Amy Bowling Bennett
  • Phillip Connell

Lee County Commission District 1

  • Art Ford
  • Dennis Roland

Lee County Board of Education District 1 Nonpartisan

  • Donna Ford
  • Robert “Bob” Usry

Lee County Board of Education District 1 Democratic

  • William “Bay” Simmons, Sr.
  • Otis “Head” Westbrook

Lee County Board of Education District 5

  • Ben Daniel
  • Phil Franklin
  • Fran Walls

Lowndes County Commissioner District 2

  • David Houtz, Jr.
  • Scott “Scottie” Orenstein

Lowndes County School Board District 1

  • H. Michael Davis
  • Marilyn Griffith-Creavy
  • Sheila Thomas

Lowndes County School Board District 3

  • Darrell Presley
  • Erin Price

Miller County Commissioner District 2

  • Jeffery Cox
  • Kreg Freeman

Miller County Commissioner District 4

  • Sheila Freeman
  • Niki Masters Nixon

Miller County Board of Education District 2

  • Jason Cox
  • Robert Eldridge

Mitchell County School Board District 4

  • Terri Dixon Heard
  • Bonita White

Thomas County Board of Education District 1

  • Sanford Hawkins
  • Joy West

Thomas County Board of Education District 3

  • Eleanor McNeill Hall
  • Ken Harper

Thomas County Board of Education District 5

  • Kevin Royal
  • Leah Smith

Tift County Commissioner District 1

  • James Edward Burroughs, Jr.
  • Donnie Hester

Turner County Commissioner District 5

  • Nick Denham
  • Scottie Wilkerson
  • Jimmy Wynn

Wilcox County Commission District 3

  • Brent Peebles
  • Mel Powell

Wilcox County Commission District 5

  • James Handley
  • James Hobbs
  • Scott Keene
  • Jerry Stephens

Wilcox County School Board District 3

  • Matthew Barnard
  • Morris Holloway
  • Britni Martinez

