ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The primary elections for Georgia are growing closer.
Here’s what you need to know:
- Election date: May 24
- Mandatory Saturday voting: May 14
- Optional Sunday voting: May 15
- May 23: Last day to register for the general primary runoff election if called
- Need to find your early voting location? Click here.
- If you vote in person, whether through early voting or on Election Day, you’ll need to bring a valid photo ID, like a driver’s license or passport, or your voter identification card.
- If you are looking to vote by absentee ballot, click here.
Who’s on the ballot?
Election season is expected to heat up in the Peach State once again. There are a number of statewide races on the primary ballot.
One of the biggest is the governor’s race.
Along with the governor’s race, there are several other races on the ballot.
U.S. Senate race
Democrat Raphael Warnock is looking to keep his Georgia seat in the U.S. Senate.
Here’s who is running against on the ballot:
- Tamara Johnson-Shealey is a Democrat. She is the founder of a digital marketing company and a beauty safety advocate.
- Gary Black is a Republican. He is the current Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture.
- Josh Clark is a Republican. He is the District 98 representative in the Georgia House of Representatives.
- Kelvin King is a Republican. He served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force.
- Jonathan McColumn is a Republican. He worked as a clergyman and was a general officer in the U.S. Army.
- Latham Saddler is a Republican. He was a U.S. Navy Seal officer and was director of intelligence programs for the National Security Council.
- Herschel Walker is a Republican. He is a college football legend.
- George Litchfield is running as part of the conservative party.
- Chase Oliver is running as a libertarian candidate.
Lieutenant Governor race
There are a number of candidates on the ballot for the lieutenant governor’s race.
Democrat
- Erick Allen
- Charlie Bailey
- Tyrone Brooks Jr.
- Tony Brown
- Kwanza Hall
- Jason Hayes
- Derrick Jackson
- Rashid Malik
- Renitta Shannon
Republican
Independent
Secretary of State race
Republican Brad Raffensperger is looking to keep his post as the top elections official in Georgia.
Here’s who is also running:
Democrat:
Republican:
Independent
Georgia U.S. House, District 2 race
Longtime Congressman Sanford Bishop is looking to keep his District 2 seat.
Here’s who is also running
Democrat:
Republican:
Here’s who is running in local elections across southwest Georgia :
Alapaha district attorney:
- Matt Bennett
- Chase Studstill
Alapaha Superior Court Judge
- Mickey Johnson
- Dick Perryman
Southern District Superior Court Judge
- Catherine Mims Smith
- Robert Moore, Jr.
- William Long Whitesell
Atkinson County Commission Chair
- Parker Liles
- Justin Morgan
Atkinson County County Commissioner District 2
- Gloria Farrell
- Rickey Thomas
Ben Hill County Commission District 2
- Hope Harmon
- Mark Merrill
Ben Hill County School Board District 1
- Shirley Brook
- Alison Hernandez
Ben Hill County School Board District 2
- David Garrison
- Ira Smith
Ben Hill County School Board District 3
- John Clemons
- Martha Yeager
Ben Hill County School Board District 7
- Corey Holland
- Michael Johnson
Berrien County Chief Magistrate Judge
- Doug Gaskins
- Jerry “Randy” Lipsey
Brooks County Commissioner District 2
- Patrick Folsom
- Michael Spray
Calhoun County Commissioner District 1
- Conner Collins
- William Hawkins
Coffee County Commissioner District 3
- AJ Dovers
- Michael Wayne Kubeck
Coffee County Board of Education District 1
- Leola Johnson
- Michael Newton
Colquitt County Commission Chairman
- Denver Braswell
- Bruce Norton
Colquitt County Board of Education District 4
- Lee Elrod
- Hayden Willis
Crisp County Board of Education District 3
- Anna Granville
- Kenneth Servon Kelloogg, Sr.
- Curtis Lucas, Jr.
- Ulysses Morgan, Jr.
Crisp County Board of Education District 4
- Chris Anderson
- Lelee Phinney
Crisp County Board of Education District 5
- Benjamin Bruce Drennan
- Joe Wright
Decatur County Board of Education District 6
- Zachery Powell
- Eric Worthington
Dougherty County Commission Chairman
- Christopher Cohilas
- Lorenzo Heard
- Harry James
Grady County Commissioner District 2
- Ray Prince
- Marty McGuire
Irwin County Commissioner District 2
- Don Hickey
- Barron Jones
Irwin County Commissioner District 4
- Lee Douglas
- Christopher Paulk
Lanier County Board of Commissioners District 1
- Paul Brockington
- Benny “Peter” Ryan
Lanier County Board of Commissioners District 2
- Hank Smith
- Russell Zirkle
Lanier County School Board District 1
- Erlish Locklear
- Theba Sirmans
Lanier County School Board District 3
- Amy Bowling Bennett
- Phillip Connell
Lee County Commission District 1
- Art Ford
- Dennis Roland
Lee County Board of Education District 1 Nonpartisan
- Donna Ford
- Robert “Bob” Usry
Lee County Board of Education District 1 Democratic
- William “Bay” Simmons, Sr.
- Otis “Head” Westbrook
Lee County Board of Education District 5
- Ben Daniel
- Phil Franklin
- Fran Walls
Lowndes County Commissioner District 2
- David Houtz, Jr.
- Scott “Scottie” Orenstein
Lowndes County School Board District 1
- H. Michael Davis
- Marilyn Griffith-Creavy
- Sheila Thomas
Lowndes County School Board District 3
- Darrell Presley
- Erin Price
Miller County Commissioner District 2
- Jeffery Cox
- Kreg Freeman
Miller County Commissioner District 4
- Sheila Freeman
- Niki Masters Nixon
Miller County Board of Education District 2
- Jason Cox
- Robert Eldridge
Mitchell County School Board District 4
- Terri Dixon Heard
- Bonita White
Thomas County Board of Education District 1
- Sanford Hawkins
- Joy West
Thomas County Board of Education District 3
- Eleanor McNeill Hall
- Ken Harper
Thomas County Board of Education District 5
- Kevin Royal
- Leah Smith
Tift County Commissioner District 1
- James Edward Burroughs, Jr.
- Donnie Hester
Turner County Commissioner District 5
- Nick Denham
- Scottie Wilkerson
- Jimmy Wynn
Wilcox County Commission District 3
- Brent Peebles
- Mel Powell
Wilcox County Commission District 5
- James Handley
- James Hobbs
- Scott Keene
- Jerry Stephens
Wilcox County School Board District 3
- Matthew Barnard
- Morris Holloway
- Britni Martinez
