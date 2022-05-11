ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The primary elections for Georgia are growing closer.

Here’s what you need to know:

Election date: May 24

Mandatory Saturday voting: May 14

Optional Sunday voting: May 15

May 23: Last day to register for the general primary runoff election if called

If you vote in person, whether through early voting or on Election Day, you’ll need to bring a valid photo ID, like a driver’s license or passport, or your voter identification card.

Who’s on the ballot?

Election season is expected to heat up in the Peach State once again. There are a number of statewide races on the primary ballot.

One of the biggest is the governor’s race.

Along with the governor’s race, there are several other races on the ballot.

U.S. Senate race

Democrat Raphael Warnock is looking to keep his Georgia seat in the U.S. Senate.

Here’s who is running against on the ballot:

Lieutenant Governor race

There are a number of candidates on the ballot for the lieutenant governor’s race.

Democrat

Republican

Independent

Secretary of State race

Republican Brad Raffensperger is looking to keep his post as the top elections official in Georgia.

Here’s who is also running:

Democrat:

Republican:

Independent

Georgia U.S. House, District 2 race

Longtime Congressman Sanford Bishop is looking to keep his District 2 seat.

Here’s who is also running

Democrat:

Republican:

Here’s who is running in local elections across southwest Georgia :

Alapaha district attorney:

Matt Bennett

Chase Studstill

Alapaha Superior Court Judge

Mickey Johnson

Dick Perryman

Southern District Superior Court Judge

Catherine Mims Smith

Robert Moore, Jr.

William Long Whitesell

Atkinson County Commission Chair

Parker Liles

Justin Morgan

Atkinson County County Commissioner District 2

Gloria Farrell

Rickey Thomas

Ben Hill County Commission District 2

Hope Harmon

Mark Merrill

Ben Hill County School Board District 1

Shirley Brook

Alison Hernandez

Ben Hill County School Board District 2

David Garrison

Ira Smith

Ben Hill County School Board District 3

John Clemons

Martha Yeager

Ben Hill County School Board District 7

Corey Holland

Michael Johnson

Berrien County Chief Magistrate Judge

Doug Gaskins

Jerry “Randy” Lipsey

Brooks County Commissioner District 2

Patrick Folsom

Michael Spray

Calhoun County Commissioner District 1

Conner Collins

William Hawkins

Coffee County Commissioner District 3

AJ Dovers

Michael Wayne Kubeck

Coffee County Board of Education District 1

Leola Johnson

Michael Newton

Colquitt County Commission Chairman

Denver Braswell

Bruce Norton

Colquitt County Board of Education District 4

Lee Elrod

Hayden Willis

Crisp County Board of Education District 3

Anna Granville

Kenneth Servon Kelloogg, Sr.

Curtis Lucas, Jr.

Ulysses Morgan, Jr.

Crisp County Board of Education District 4

Chris Anderson

Lelee Phinney

Crisp County Board of Education District 5

Benjamin Bruce Drennan

Joe Wright

Decatur County Board of Education District 6

Zachery Powell

Eric Worthington

Dougherty County Commission Chairman

Christopher Cohilas

Lorenzo Heard

Harry James

Grady County Commissioner District 2

Ray Prince

Marty McGuire

Irwin County Commissioner District 2

Don Hickey

Barron Jones

Irwin County Commissioner District 4

Lee Douglas

Christopher Paulk

Lanier County Board of Commissioners District 1

Paul Brockington

Benny “Peter” Ryan

Lanier County Board of Commissioners District 2

Hank Smith

Russell Zirkle

Lanier County School Board District 1

Erlish Locklear

Theba Sirmans

Lanier County School Board District 3

Amy Bowling Bennett

Phillip Connell

Lee County Commission District 1

Art Ford

Dennis Roland

Lee County Board of Education District 1 Nonpartisan

Donna Ford

Robert “Bob” Usry

Lee County Board of Education District 1 Democratic

William “Bay” Simmons, Sr.

Otis “Head” Westbrook

Lee County Board of Education District 5

Ben Daniel

Phil Franklin

Fran Walls

Lowndes County Commissioner District 2

David Houtz, Jr.

Scott “Scottie” Orenstein

Lowndes County School Board District 1

H. Michael Davis

Marilyn Griffith-Creavy

Sheila Thomas

Lowndes County School Board District 3

Darrell Presley

Erin Price

Miller County Commissioner District 2

Jeffery Cox

Kreg Freeman

Miller County Commissioner District 4

Sheila Freeman

Niki Masters Nixon

Miller County Board of Education District 2

Jason Cox

Robert Eldridge

Mitchell County School Board District 4

Terri Dixon Heard

Bonita White

Thomas County Board of Education District 1

Sanford Hawkins

Joy West

Thomas County Board of Education District 3

Eleanor McNeill Hall

Ken Harper

Thomas County Board of Education District 5

Kevin Royal

Leah Smith

Tift County Commissioner District 1

James Edward Burroughs, Jr.

Donnie Hester

Turner County Commissioner District 5

Nick Denham

Scottie Wilkerson

Jimmy Wynn

Wilcox County Commission District 3

Brent Peebles

Mel Powell

Wilcox County Commission District 5

James Handley

James Hobbs

Scott Keene

Jerry Stephens

Wilcox County School Board District 3

Matthew Barnard

Morris Holloway

Britni Martinez

